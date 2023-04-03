Written answers – uptake of electric cars by Govt. departments

The Department for Transport has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (174163):

Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Transport, what steps he is taking to promote the uptake of electric cars by Government departments.. (174163)

Tabled on: 27 March 2023

Answer:

Jesse Norman:

Decarbonising road transport is critical to delivering the UK’s net zero ambitions and the Government has an important leadership role to play in driving this transition.

As of September 2022, over 25% of the cars and vans in the central government fleet were ultra-low emission vehicles, delivering this target well ahead of the Government’s December 2022 deadline. The Government is now going even further and has committed to its car and van fleet being fully zero emission at the tailpipe by 31 December 2027. Departmental officials are working with colleagues from the Crown Commercial Service and Energy Saving Trust to provide other government departments with advice and guidance to support them to deliver this commitment.

The answer was submitted on 31 Mar 2023 at 10:36.