Removing blockages to growth.

The government says it wants to promote growth. Growth is one of the Prime Minister’s five aims. The latest budget confirming high tax rises on business will not help pursue this aim. I will write a series of pieces over the weeks ahead containing proposals for regulatory and tax change that could assist growth.
The car industry is under pressure from the wish of the government to ban the sales of new diesel and petrol cars from 2030. This is a bad idea which will mean premature closure of petrol and diesel car and van making facilities here, with more car companies taking their investment into diesel, petrol and hybrid elsewhere where there is no such time limit on the sales of the products. This ban should be lifted.
The government thinks an early ban will deliver more investment in all electric vehicles. This is proving difficult to land, with the car industry wanting to see established battery making lines here first whilst those considering battery investment want orders from car companies to make their big investment worthwhile.
They all need more evidence of the wish of many consumers to trade in old diesels and petrol vehicles for all battery models. I continue to meet many people who think the current electric cars have too short a range, are difficult to recharge and too expensive. Our generating and grid capacity is not up to most of us switching to electric vehicles.
The government needs to work with the industry to see what improvements can be made in the electric offerings to make them more attractive to more people. They need a more realistic timetable for expanding the grid and reliable power generation to service more electric cars. A 2030 ban is a very bad idea.
April 4, 2023
The government cannot do anything as it has signed up to various agreements and treaties.
The government may want this and that but, it needs to ask itself one simple question. What does the market want ?
The market wants afordable, reliable energy. It wants good transport and communication links.
The market wants less regulation and taxation.
Everything that the market wants and is market led is ususally a success. Everything that is State sanctioned and mandated is a failure.
It is not difficult.
Sir John
Thank you. I seem to have been ‘unblocked’ now.
Mark, allow me to support your excellent comment. Only a government could ban our chief method of transport!
+1 Mark B.
This government wants to take away our freedom to travel.
It wants to remove cash and hence privacy.
It wants to give us digital ID’s to remove our independence.
It wants to force CBDC onto us for purposes of control.
It wants to shut down free speech with the Online Safety Bill.
It is no longer about what the people want, rather, what is wanted for ‘the great reset’, no longer a conspiracy theory!
Poor growth is nothing to do with brexit, then.
Treaty law is inferior to nearly all other levels of law. The government is Sovereign and can do what it likes, including withdrawing from treaty obligations.
It could avoid that humiliation were it less inclined to rush to the table to sign anything presented, mostly, as Douglas Hurd said having signed the Maastricht Treaty, without reading them first.
The Leftist State is the blockage and it now controls everything even the Tories and our esteemed host which is an authoritarian world is catastrophic. The Tories fortunes are tied in with the fortunes of the Socialist State.
Some Tory MPs may put up some form of token resistance but in their hearts they have accepted their defeat. That defeat can be now seen across this nation and the entire web of laws now imposed upon all areas of life even the indoctrination of the young in education
RIP Mr Lawson. A proper Conservative
+1 DOM
I want to add our condolences to the family of Nigel Lawson. He was a substantial man who argued his case based on the evidence and regardless of who he was opposing. Not a ‘respecter of men’. Sometimes he was wrong (the ERM) and when he was he had the character to reverse his opinion, but mostly he was right; very right, and proved it – low taxation = growth and increased tax take.
Sir John as you have identified in your post it is the public that drives market forces and at this present moment of time the government is perceived to be out of step not only with us but also other countries which are rethinking their strategies towards reliance on electric vehicles. The majority of the population are not totally convinced as to the whys and wherefore that is driving us lemming like to the cliff edge of self destruction in so many areas of our lives due to this disease of NZ the government has inflicted upon us.
Consumers decide what they will accept to use and pay for. Govt, investors, manufacturers, suppliers and others have to comply with what consumers demand.
Those who don’t produce nothing worth having and shrivel into increasing waste.
A lot of the problems that the people are facing has been bought about by the unsuitability of the vast number of members positioned on all sides of the house for the positions and responsibilities they hold.
They should all take a quite moment today and reflect on the life of Lord Lawson who sadly passed away yesterday. He was a people’s politician and above all a statesman but above all his own man. My sympathy and thoughts to his family. R I P
TT. I’m sad to hear of Lawson’s passing. Absolutely agree with the rest of your post, too.
Sir John
The 2030 ban is not a bad idea, it is totally crazy.
Oops. I forgot we have to lead the world.
This will impact very badly on the automotive jobs market in all its many sectors. Yet another urinating before flies open moment from this lamentable parliament.
Removing blockages to growth.
One big step to this is to stop all this net zero crap and stop treating the public as idiots
On a day that a truly great Tory chancellor died and a government seeking to make it legal for an employee to sue their employer if a customer wears a t shirt that offends them.
Tory Pygmy politicians not fit to lace his boots.
I would think, given the gullible nature of the population and the potential savings, that there was a reasonable market for self charging hybrids. Self Charging hybrids are less reliant on infrastructure to charge and hybrids have as long a range as the driver requires.
If our government and the other parties in thrall to the CO2 demon really want us to adopt electric vehicles this is the answer. Comfort in knowing that you can get where you want to go whenever you want, savings on fuel and a warm fuzzy feeling from doing good.
Please Sir John use your influence to end this madness of global warming. It has not been properly thought through and is wrecking the lives of voters throughout the land, not just in London. We depend on our cars and electric cars start at £16,000, our houses are cold and dark, children are brought up to believe in an imminent disaster. And all this without any discussion as to the rights and wrongs of global warming. After one of the coldest winters for ages, the suicidal madness seems to have abated for the moment. Please let us have a proper, scientific discussion before even more damage is done.
Our niece owns an EV. She lives 2 hours away from us and came to visit at the weekend, she hired a diesel vehicle for the trip. She cannot ‘trust’ the EV apparently.
Hopefully you are slowly edging closer to condemning explicitly the overriding blockage to growth and the destroyer of prosperity: Net Zero itself.
I find it difficult to understand how in a democracy we can be told what we can or cannot purchase.
Perhaps it was the lemming like adherence to lockdowns that have made us a submissive nation.
RIP Lord Lawson. His was an exemplar era.
I agree. Too much government-policy is driven by zealots, either within government or outside. It’s a recipe for disaster. The ‘re-wilding’ of productive farmland is another example of government stupidity.
And in other news, water companies still struggling with the vast infrastructure costs of an appalling lack of investment (yes their past Dividend policy etc looked generous) when nationalised, are being targeted by Theresa Coffey who says polluters will pay.
No they won’t. Shareholders (yours and my pension funds) will and customers and as we see with other industries hit by extra taxes investment falls. More financial illiteracy.
RIP Nigel Lawson, a real Conservative, who reformed our economy and instigated growth levels the current Blu-Green Socialists can only dream of. His passing is a sad and early epitaph for the Not-a-Conservative-Party which is going to be absolutely hammered in the May local elections.
In the 1980s, Mrs Thatcher and Nigel Lawson revived the car-making industry in the UK, after the Wilson and Heath (another pretend Conservative) Governments did their level best to completely destroy it.
And in the 2020s, the Blu-Green Socialists in the so-called Conservative Party are going to destroy it once and for all on the altar of Net Zero and trying to make people who can’t afford, can’t charge and don’t want a sub-standard EV.
Matthew Lynn, in the DT: the backlash has begun against Net Zero’s relentless war on motorists
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/04/01/ulez-congestion-charge-net-zero-electric-cars/
Many of the impediments to the introduction of EVs in the UK are deliberate and have been imposed by a government that is overly influenced by the fossil fuel lobby. If there is one thing that terrifies the oil majors it is the fear of ICE engines being replaced by EVs.
There is ample renewable electricity generation capacity already installed; charging a larger feet of EVs overnight would soak up windfarm generation and prevent curtailment. More offshore wind capacity is currently under construction. The problem, as with the privatised the sewage industry, is that National Grid has been starved of investment for the upgrade of the transmission network.
Blockages to growth in no particular order
1. Net zero
2. Refusal to make brexit work
3. Mass illegal migration
4. Central Bank Digital Currency
5. Support for Ukraine’s evil government and sanctions
6. Support for USA’s evil agendas
7. Awful immoral and illegal lockdowns – political corruption
8. Awful and lethal vaccinatons
In short every one of your governments most cherished policies Mr Redwood.
The foreign owned car manufacturers were dismayed by Kwarteng’s imposition of a 20% VAT tax on pubic chargers and his department’s donation of a £250million “underspend” earmarked for more public EV chargers to the MoD for Ukraine. And the Government’s uneccessary withdrawal of support for the BritishVolt megafactory producing batteries.
The delays and impediments to the further introduction of EV’s are down to the government. When Labour assume power after the next GE their Green Plan will address these issues. Unfortunately, by then it may be too late for the UK car industry
Ideology can’t buck the markets.
The EU Governments are supporting ideology by trying to ban AI. AI tells the truth. It can catch politicians out and can better analyse situations. It can destroy political narratives based on ideology.
If you have used ChatGPT you will know how good it is. It is scoring 90% in many post graduate exams for law, business and medical school and the large scale language technology is only a few years old.
I recommend everybody uses chatGPT for a couple of hours asking it political questions.