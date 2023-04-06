The sad history of the Exchange Rate Mechanism

In interviews about Nigel Lawson I have discovered a lot of journalist uncertainties about shadowing the DM and seeking to join the Exchange Rate Mechanism. Let me tell you more of what I know, based on the advice I gave Margaret as her Economic Adviser /Head of Policy Unit in the middle period, and as an informal adviser in the later years.
I argued that ERM membership would be destabilising. When the pound was rising money would be created to sell pounds, swelling sterling money and credit. This would prove inflationary. When the pound wanted to go down the Bank would buy up pounds. This would be contractionary. I wanted the government to stick with the Medium Term Financial strategy Nigel Lawson had helped to create. Margaret agreed and thought her new Chancellor accepted the position.She made her view clear.
It later became apparent to me that despite the MTFS in place, despite the PM’s wishes, and despite the absence of any formal statement to Parliament of a change of economic policy control the Treasury and Bank were shadowing the DM. Interest rate moves seemed to be related to maintaining the exchange rate. I appreciated this was an inconvenient view for the PM but she came to believe it. One day when I was with her in the study she turned on the news only to hear the BBC claim a policy shift based on DM fluctuations. In later years Treasury pressure to join the ERM worsened the relationship with Number 10 more.
It was a sadness that a good reforming Chancellor who worked well with a reforming PM and her advisers on tax cuts and privatisation got into a fight over using the DM exchange rate as the economic control. In the later Thatcher years following the DM led to excessive money and credit creation and to inflation. The Treasury who never much liked tax cuts tried to blame them for the inflation. In the 1980 s the Treasury and Bank worked closely together and Ministers were involved in interest rate and money policy.
The ERM led to the economic problems of the early 1990s, undermined the Conservative reputation for economic competence and was the reason for the defeat in 1997. The irony was this bad economic policy was supported by the other main parties, the CBI and TUC.
April 6, 2023
Indeed but just “undermined”? It totally destroyed the Tories relative reputation for economic competence and buried them for 3+ terms making us suffer the dire Blair and Brown. This made even worse as the foolish John Major never even admitted the stupidity of and the pointless damage done by his mad policy as Chancellor & PM. Nor did he even apologised to the people who lost their homes, businesses, marriages and even lives. Alas Osborne, Hammond, Sunak as Chancellors have continued to destroy the Tories reputation for economic competence. This with their tax, borrow, print, piss down the drain, over regulate and their mad, expensive intermittent energy policies. Plus their idiotic market rigging in transport, energy, schools, universities, healthcare, housing…
Just listened to perhaps Lawson’s last interview on the Planet Normal Podcast. He sensibly said he thought Mervyn King was good at the BoE but since then…
April 6, 2023
Shadowing the D-Mark was a precursor to joining the ERM. There was a belief that more fixed exchange rates would help to reduce Cost Push inflation by making it difficult to increase prices and wages. Perhaps some saw it as a return to the post war Bretton Woods system.
April 6, 2023
April 6, 2023
So the Treasury never much liked tax cuts. That is because they, much like the rest of the State, do not live in the real world where you are subject to the harsh realities of competition and recession. To them taxers are necessary to subisidise the ever growing State and party promises. The Private Sector as many of us have pointed out, is seen by the State as nothing more than a Cash Cow.
Yesterday many other posters asked why did, Lord Lawson shadow the DM ? Unless anyone really knows, it is a secret he has taken with him. Even so, it was an action that was to lead to where we are now.
April 6, 2023
It seemed he acknowledged that German inflation was lower than our own and he presumably thought that their strong exchange rate was mainly the cause of that, so he wanted to mimic that with the £. More that than being a Europhile, it seemed to me at the time.
April 6, 2023
People, departments and outside organisation all with their own hidden agenda’s doing their utmost to undermine policies and create mayhem.
Still not held responsible and accountable. When will we ever learn from history?
April 6, 2023
It’s fascinating, to note just how many on the Right claim to be psychic, that is, to know the contents of others’ minds and their intentions, based on no evidence whatsoever
It’s what gave us that triumph of reason and logic, the Ducking Stool.
April 6, 2023
It’s the Socialists who have devised and imposed Thought Crimes on us. You can even be arrested now for standing still somewhere and supposedly “praying silently” ….. with no evidence whatsoever that (a) you are praying (b) what you are praying about or (c) who whom/what you may, or may not, be praying.
April 6, 2023
@Donna; Except the original “Sus law” dates from 1824, long before Socialism…
It has traditionally been the right who have kept and tighten such laws, it has traditionally been the true Socialist who have revoked such laws (along with overbearing censorship), or at least made their reach far less.
Note I said true socialist, the Blair govt that imposed Thought Crimes on us was only notionally socialist, in fact Blair remove such references from New Labour, replacing the red flag with the red rose, revoking Clause 4 etc.
April 6, 2023
It’s not a matter of Right or Left, lad. Politicians lie, and we just have to try and read between the li(n)es, that’s all.
April 6, 2023
Try condemning the people who run these institutions rather than the institutions themselves otherwise what’s the point?
April 6, 2023
The point is that these institutions are the ones where change is needed from lefty groupthink. Naming the people won’t change their approach; changing the people will. The challenge is getting people who tend towards sensible money making private sector jobs into these institutions.
April 6, 2023
@DOM; “the people who run these institutions”
If you mean the currency speculators in the City, I agree.
April 6, 2023
That also works everywhere, Russia is not its President, the Peoples of the European Nation are not the same as their rulers- manipulators.
April 6, 2023
As well as the Major Boom and Bust, the ERM fiasco led directly to Sir James Goldsmith and the Referendum Party (which I supported). That resulted in a pledge from all the main parties that we would not be taken into the Euro without a Referendum and without that pledge, Blair would almost certainly have done it on the back of his massive majority. (What a shame his son is not a chip off the old block and is such an Eco Nutter.)
It also directly caused Nigel Farage’s change of career, from City Trader, to politician. So the ERM cloud had a wonderful silver lining – and the Not-a-Conservative-Party has been paying the price for its EU Treachery ever since.
April 6, 2023
From my memory it was not just financial incompetence of the economy that got the Conservatives voted out, it was one political scandal after another, and the apparent arrogance of those in power at the time, who thought they could treat the voters with contempt, with their sense of entitlement to power.
Times do not seemed to have changed much in 25 years, indeed it seems to have got worse, as now we have no logical alternative, as all Political Parties seem to want to follow the same course.
Reply The Conservative poll rating collapsed on news of the ERM disaster and never recovered. The Labour Sleaze campaign made little difference to the low poll ratings caused by the ERM
April 6, 2023
Marriage to the DM seemed to me symptomatic of the BoE’s and Treasury’s bigger plan for integration with the EU and membership of the Euro. This is a fate we only missed thanks to Cameron’s miss judgement of offering a referendom, for which I thank him. I think it was a mistake to leave the gold standard. It or a basis of GDP would seem a better measure to set currency by than the casino where to the operators movement is more important than stability.
April 6, 2023
The real question is surely, why was it the UK could not make the ERM work when all the original first entrants to the forthcoming Euro did, what was it about the attitude of our govt or City that caused this? I suspect the problem were the speculators, who had been given far much slack rope (lax regulation).
The Conservatives did not loose the 1997 election because of the economy, that was by then booming again, there was a real feel good feeling, and didn’t New Labour benefit from the Major/Lamont years at HMT! The party lost power due to a combination of sleaze (hence the so called ‘Battle of Tatton’), infighting within the party regarding the UK’s place in the EU, and the simple charisma of Tony Blair compared to John Major.
Reply You are badly informed. Italy crashed out of the ERM, several currencies could not keep up with the DM at the time. The ERM disaster pushed the Conservatives down below 30% in the polls and never recovered thereafter before 1997.
April 6, 2023
Discussion between Chancellor and Treasury.
Chancellor: I want to cut tax.
Treasury: Tax is our income. We don’t want a pay cut!
Chancellor: Your pay isn’t cut. It’s the tax that’s cut.
Treasury: So we receive the same amount of income?
Chancellor: Yes, and you pay less tax on it.
Treasury: No way. Tax is our income. We won’t accept a pay cut!
Chancellor: Erm… now what?
April 6, 2023
Its a sad demonstration of the Politicians desire/need to manipulate that in the end costs us all more, a lot more.
The market works on simple supply and demand, it has its ups and its downs. Politicians at times, seemingly well meaning, try to manipulate the market, for no other reason it seems other than personal and egotistical ends. It always ends badly, it always costs the ‘plebs’(read taxpayer) more.
Free enterprise and a free market work extremely well and cost us all a lot less than the alternatives. However, along comes the politician looking at the next election and manipulates, that then distorts leads to retaliation and gets out of hand.
The old ‘chestnut’ – its the economy stupid, and the economy only works without the manipulation and political indoctrination.
April 6, 2023
John Major was a double fool.
A fool because he believed (still does) in the benevolence of the EU, and a fiscal fool for trying to mould the British economy into the straight jacket of the ERM, especially at the high exchange rate he went in.
BoE and the treasury have a very pronounced EU bend, which brought down Truss, difficult to cure.
April 6, 2023
On a similar point to many previous threads about advisors and civil service changes, Sir JR is it true that Mr Lawson used to terrify his Treasury civil servants by having an encyclopedic knowledge of financial statistics which they had to keep looking up?
April 6, 2023
Sir John,
The one good thing to come from crashing out of the ERM was that it led to a healthy scepticism of aligning sterling to other currencies. I well remember William Hague’s slogan to keep the pound, during an otherwise lacklustre electoral campaign. This became a key policy of UKIP and resonated with the general public. Fortunately Gordon Brown was reluctant to join the euro despite Tony Blair’s enthusiasm. Keeping the pound despite all the pro-EU establishment pressure to join certainly made our departure from the EU much easier.
April 6, 2023
‘maintaining the exchange rate’ should be manipulating the exchange rate, then the question why? Always the answer is the same personal gratification at someone else’s cost.
April 6, 2023
Nigel Lawson, just another Chancellor who did not understand how the economy worked, Furthermore, he was one of several senior cabinet ministers who were far more interested in lining us up to join the ERM and subsequently the Common Market i.e. the nascent state of Europe than doing their day jobs. ‘Lawson’s boom’ disrupted so many people’s lives as well as damaging the economy; the failure to reverse the damage as soon as it became obvious what was happening was as a consequence of hubris, the mark of the man.
April 6, 2023
So who got to Nigel Lawson and persuaded him to change his mind? What was the opposite reasoning for shadowing the DM and joining the ERM (joining the Euro currency?).
April 6, 2023
Most of us regret that we don’t have a Tory government with the vision of the Thatcher governments. She was so right as was the government, to follow a tax cutting agenda.
Why is it possible for the Treasury to overrule the PM?
The EU has been a disaster in so many ways for Britain – How many hundreds of £Billions have been lost to following their rules, their standards, and getting hooked into their legalities.
It would seem now that the current government has totally surrendered totally to the Treasury and external forces, which is why it seems like they are doing as they are instructed, acting out the part of a government in power.
With HMG not able to influence it’s own policies spells disaster for the UK.
April 6, 2023
Another case in point of indoctrination and manipulation comes to mind with the CBI Conference (the Confederation of British Industry) taking place. The starting point is they are a noisy bunch that get to politically manipulate on a false pretence. They are for the most part not British, Industries or otherwise. They do not even represent the majority of British Industry.
In political speak they are a large outfit based on the World Wide turnover of foreign owned and based Companies. That is not the same as comparing their size in the UK with the UK Industry as a whole – they(the CBI) are minnows.
Yet the Blob, this Conservative Government dance to the CBI’s tune before those that are based, live, work and pay taxes in the UK.
April 6, 2023
“Britain’s biggest oil and gas producer has confirmed plans to axe one fifth of its workforce, blaming Jeremy Hunt’s windfall tax for deterring investment.” Who would have guessed that would happen
April 6, 2023
NLH,
Most intelligent people form their opinions on past, and present statements and actions plus their best guess at what the future might hold. Difficult with Starmer because he flip flops with monotonous regularity. Nothing in doubt about UK socialism, it has trashed the economy big time on every occasion it has been in power. The big problem for anyone of a right leaning is that you could not put a cigarette paper between any of the current parties in the HoC. Our host and 100 others are still Conservative, Rishi is trying to appear Conservative with elections in mind, but real Conservatives out in the electorate are yet to be convinced.
April 6, 2023
The BofE must not be able to pursue its own independent position . The link to Government policy is an important part of our democracy and controls need to exist . Germany has always had the vital position in the economics of the EU but it also has to deal with its war history – Poland has signaled this background . Margaret’s “No No No ” at the time made me feel very satisfied .