Blocking the roads

Each time I use my car to get to work or to visit places in my constituency to keep in touch I encounter some new obstacle to getting around. Each journey poses its own mixture of traffic jams, temporary lights, closed roads, restricted carriageways, narrowed lanes, reduced lanes and new speed restrictions.
Some of the disruption is the result of the Uk madness of putting most cables, pipes and wires under tarmac roads then digging them up every time you need access for repair and improvement. The utilities and Ministers I have talked to over the years about why not place new or replacement cables and pipes in accessible conduits, preferably under pavements to avoid digging up main roads have always agreed but failed to implement. Management of road closures to allow access to existing pipes and cables is often poor with much wasted time with the road closed but no work underway.
Some of it is Councils wanting to force people out of their cars and vans. Councils who claim to have no cash to pay for decent social services or to maintain a good refuse service have bundles of banknotes to change kerbs, pavements, install more traffic lights, paint roads and festoon them with new signs and surveillance cameras. Many Councils take a sadistic delight in making the lives of the motorist, the van driver and goods delivery driver almost impossible.
Some of it is pressure of traffic on the diminishing number of roads that survive. We invite in hundreds of thousands additional people each year but fail to put in extra roadspace for theirs cars. In fast growing areas like Wokingham the Conservative Council did put in some important new roads and by passes, but the Lib Dem led Council is now busy narrowing or closing roads to make life difficult.
This is a major impediment to productivity and business success. Those running businesses to help us at home book fewer appointments to allow for the delays on the roads. They need to add to the charges the costs of Congestion and low emissions zones, car parking charges and the extra fuel used in traffic jams. The London Mayor’s widened ULEZ zone is very unpopular, seeking to stop people with older vehicles and lower incomes from using their cars.
8 Comments
April 9, 2023
Correct but Kahn’s is just trying to raise more tax – it is nothing whatever to do with pollution that is just the ruse used to justify the tax theft.
Another absurd discussion about VAT & charitable status for private schools on Any Questions. The Idea that private school users get tax breaks is absurd they pay three times over for their children’s education it would be four if they put VAT on it. For those using private healthcare they already do with 12% IPT tax. But not even the “consocialists” on the panel dare to point this out.
The idea that Labours VAT plan will raise any money is moronic it will do huge net harm and raise less tax than it costs. Nor will their Non Dom abolition proposals raise any. But the socialist and innumerate dope Gove also supports VAT on Private Schools it seems the fool thinks not having it is “egregious”.
April 9, 2023
Endless complaints from government and politicians about the UK’s productivity. But what is the cause of low UK productivity but bloated and hugely wasteful government, absurdly high taxes, road blocking, the war on motorists, the war on landlords and the self employed, net zero, slow restrictive planning, the largely pointless subsidised degrees, the OTT employment laws, the endless red tape…
April 9, 2023
Good morning.
Let us see if this gets posted today after yesterdays was deleted. 😉
Councils are only doing what has been mandated further up the food chain. And in any case, the problems described are minor compared to what is coming around the corner with Net Zero etc.
These are government websites:
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/traffic-calming-ltn-107
And it can find £400m for what really should be left to private industry but cannot find a penny to paint an repair the roads.
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/transport-decarbonisation-package-to-help-boost-net-zero-ambitions
April 9, 2023
I think the problems described stem largely from the malaise within our public sector and party political process.
My experience is only with smaller non-metropolitan Councils. Here officers and Members always overreach their remit. Not their strictly legal remit, but they can and do make use of their freedom to use others’ money to pursue their personal preferences in aspects of life way outside of what most would expect their Council to do. So, rather than repair potholes they play around with often bonkers traffic management schemes.
They get away with it because Party politics obscures local accountability. Voters more often than not vote blue or red based on their national preferences, rather than their local reality. Members know this, so feel free to get on with their agenda. As long as their side does OK nationally, they will stay in power. Disagreements between parties are pretty rare, as Councillors are all normally well-off retirees with similar backgrounds. Officers are often at liberty to develop pet policies, and get them rubber-stamped by Members.
What a mess.
April 9, 2023
This applies to CONservative Councils just as much as Labour and LibDem ones. The problem starts in Westminster. You’ve been in power for 13 years and currently have a majority of around 70.
This is the legislation you need to amend.
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1991/22/contents
Part III
April 9, 2023
You’ve been in power for 13 years and have waged a relentless war on the motorist
Now You’ve gone for the private sector landlord and soon it will be the farmers
No one is safe from your constant meddling
April 9, 2023
If you put cables etc. under pavements, what do you do about pedestrians while the work is going on? From what I’ve seen when this is done, a part of the roadway near the kerb is turned into a temporary walkway, cordoned off with plastic barriers. Not sure if it’s usually manageable to keep two-way traffic flow in this situation, but it may be. Certainly worth trying. And the repairs to the footpath would surely be cheaper and longer-lasting than what happens currently to road surfaces after the roads are dug up.
April 9, 2023
As the government relies on the motorist as a guaranteed cash cow so do the councils. We all complain but they do not listen or care as they know as always we will pay.
All this NZ religious hype has made things worse as it gives them immunity from criticism as they are on the side of the righteous. It’s all a load of b’s and gives them even more money to waste on everything and anything.
It is just not the money they waste it is the time, materials, energy, resources.
But they are too arrogant to sèe what they are doing is even remotely wrong.