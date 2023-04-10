My Telegraph piece on Nigel Lawson (with addition)

The sad news of Nigel Lawson’s death gives us the opportunity to remember his great contribution to the success of our country. We mourn with his family but celebrate a life well lived. It was a life which made a big addition to the debate about how to promote prosperity for the many and how to fuel faster growth with better economic performance. The arguments he deployed are relevant today as we consider how to carry on the great task of promoting greater prosperity for more people.
Nigel Lawson proved that lower tax rates can bring more revenue and higher living standards. Faced with a Treasury that did not want to believe you can increase the income by reducing the tax rate, he made big reductions in the company tax rate and the rates of Income Tax. This helped propel the economy to faster growth. Rich people came or returned to the Uk to invest, to create jobs and make their homes. Large international companies took a more positive view on the attractions of the UK as a place to put their car plant or their consumer product factory.
The Conservatives took over after a poor decade. Half the car industry output had been lost in the first ten years of European membership. With no tariff protection the Uk industry lost out to continental competition. In the 1980 s with new policies that were friendlier to business the industry was rebuilt by attracting in new overseas investors including the leading Japanese car makers.
He worked closely with Margaret Thatcher in the early years as Chancellor to liberate the self employed and small businesses, as well as to foster more large company business. I remember being able to draft for a speech of Margaret’s the news that the Income tax rate cuts meant the rich paid more income tax in cash , paid more income tax in real terms, and paid a higher proportion of the total income tax take. The depressing socialist case against tax cuts for the rich seemed absurd. The way to tax the rich more is to set tax rates at levels they will stay to pay. Nigel was out to reverse the brain drain of the Labour years when successful UK people from pop stars to entrepreneurs left the country in search of lower tax rates. The government welcomed aspiration and recognised the importance of spreading wealth widely, not confiscating it for a jealous state to spend.
Nigel Lawson had been Energy Secretary and recognised from his experiences that introducing private capital and competition into major national monopolies could help transform the country. The privatisation of gas, electricity and telecommunications unleashed a feast of new investment. It transformed an out of date electro mechanical phone system with electronic technology and extra capacity. It drove down electricity prices whilst shifting from dirty coal to cleaner gas , making it a great environmental as well as business policy. It became possible to get a phone line quickly without having to share it with the neighbours. The UK got cheaper energy to help business compete.Nigel and the Treasury resisted opening the monopolies up to maximum competition, though over time it was still possible to move policy in that direction. I always argued introducing competition would improve outcomes more than just changing ownership, though both were helpful.
Nigel Lawson was an innovative Financial Secretary to the Treasury setting out a new control system for the UK economy which worked well, combining controlling budget deficits with curbing money supply growth. After years of boom inflation and poor output the UK economy started to perform much better. It was a pity that later as Chancellor he lost faith in his own economic policy framework, accepting official advice to seek to join the European Exchange Rate Mechanism. This introduced an unwelcome lack of discipline into money and credit , created a fast inflation and then led to a traditional boom/ bust cycle as the authorities battled with their own past mistakes. It also led to tensions with the Prime Minister who believed the advice she was given that the Exchange Rate Mechanism would be destabilising.
Nigel Lawson achieved a great deal for our country. He showed that a country needs to earn its living, and can only do that when it backs the entrepreneurs and investors and allows lower tax rates to work their magic. Just as Ireland today shows how a low corporation tax rate gives them a giant advantage in attracting big business, jobs and investment, so Nigel Lawson reminds us just how much we need such bravery again to grow faster and offer better pay and wider ownership to the many. The Opposition parties in Parliament seem to think you can keep upping the tax rates on the enterprising and successful, apparently unaware of the history. Tax too much and the enterprising will leave. Tax too much and the new factories go elsewhere. Tax too much and you will raise less revenue for public services not more. Thanks to Nigel we know what works better.
23 Comments
April 10, 2023
Nigel Lawson was, without question the most successful Chancellor in recent history. Who will be vying for top spot for the Chancellor who has done the most harm since then?
April 10, 2023
It’s a toss up between Gordon Brown and Rishi Sunak. Although Hunt’s doing his level best to make it a 3-way contest.
April 10, 2023
Well I probably agree but Hunt is in effect Sunak’s puppet. But perhaps we forget just how appalling John ERM Major was (destroying the economy with his ERM and 17% mortgage rates & burying the party for 3+ terms) also the appalling tax to death remainers Osborne and Hammond.
April 10, 2023
Osborne even gave us tax on profits people had never made for landlords. Thus hitting both landlords and tenants hardly very sustainable so fewer and fewer properties available to rent.
April 10, 2023
They are the Top 3 Tossers of UK money into the drain.
April 10, 2023
Well John (ERM) Major, Brown, Osborne, Hammond, Javid, Sunak, Hunt have all been truly appalling. They have all increase taxes (and tax complexity) hugely strangling the economy which is the tax base and the goose that lays the golden eggs.
Sunak is perhaps the worse of this appalling list but Hunt (Sunak’s?) budget was dire. Sunak created the current inflation with his money printing( & Net Zero) and destroyed the economy with his furlough, extended lockdowns, currency debasing, the net zero insanity and his appalling tax, borrow, print and piss down the drain agenda. What is needed is a PM/Chancellor who at least halves the size of the largely parasitic state sector given the current bloated and virtually useless state it is in.
April 10, 2023
@BOF
Lawson’s decision to “shadow” the deutschmark ensured interest rates were cut in the spring of 1988 – at a time when the economy was overheating – to 7.5%. By the time Lawson resigned in October 1989 they had doubled to 15% and a deep recession was baked in – resulting in over 3 million unemployed. Thousands of good manufacturing firms exporting British products to the world went to the wall and hundreds of thousands of families had their homes repossessed.
Lawson was arguably the Tory chancellor who, responding to Thatcher’s monetarist dogma, set the financial conditions for this near total destruction of the Britsh industrial base, the end of balance of payments surpluses and the selling off to foreigners of highly profitable state industries emmploying millions of skilled workers.
In his later years Lawson became a climate change denier, writing pro-fossil fuel articles in the right-wing press. Famously, Lawson refused to set up a British sovereign wealth fund with our N Sea oil revenues, prefering to spend the money on tax cuts.
Reply Lawson designed a good anti 8nfkation policy based on controlling money and credit (similar to the then successful German one) only to cast it aside for the disastrous instabilities of tge boom/ bust European Exchange Rate system. UK industry in the 1980s under Labour and in 1979-82 under the Conservatives handling the inflation inheritance did get badly hit by entry into the EEC withdrawing all tariff protection coupled with Labour’s bad macro economic policies which gave us high inflation and recessions.
April 10, 2023
The simple reason why lower (and simpler) taxes make for a better economy is that individuals and companies spend and invest their money so much better than governments do. The more you leave with them the better it is used and the larger economy you have next year plus many relocate or do not leave. Much of what the government spend actually do no good and does huge positive harm. Like Net Zero, HS2, the lockdowns, bonkers employment laws (like you can shortly be able to sue you employer if one of their customer offended you with something you just overheard).
April 10, 2023
So Australia and finally banned the AZ vaccine and Switzerland have stopped all Covid Vaccines other than for a few specific special cases. What on earth took them so long? But at least it seems they have someone numerate & rational in power who is finally taking action.
In the UK and at the WHO however…
So how much net harm needs to be done before our “experts” politicians and regulators finally do what they should have done at least 18 months back.
Indeed they should never have authorised these rather ineffective and dangerous vaccines (and certainly not for younger people and children).
April 10, 2023
Agree 100%
The last time this happened the press wasn’t on side and called out the situation on national tv.
This time the powers that be took the precaution of making certain no one could gain say them.
And then of course there’s the money…..
April 10, 2023
There is no way they can save face now so crack on with the stupidity. When the turth comes out it will never be anybodies fault
April 10, 2023
It isn’t just the headline rate of corporation tax. The difference between 19% or 25% is in itself not all that significant. But raising it from 19 to 25% is significant because it indicates an attitude to enterprise and industry. It implies that the entire regulatory framework is shifting against business and enterprise. It raises uncertainty about profitability. It raises political risk. That is what is discouraging to investment and enterprise. In the UK the tax burden is at its highest since WW2. It isn’t just the high earners who are put off. So too are the lower levels who are mobile and will go elsewhere, and those who would start a business were the outlook more benign.
We hoped that was about to change. But it is now clear that the UK is to continue as a high tax country.
Related is the UK’s long standing low investment in training in useful skills and instead its reliance on importing from lower wage countries. That is cheaper in the short term but lays no foundations for future growth and enterprise. The government needs to incentivise employers to invest in their human capital. It isn’t difficult to do this, as Australia has shown. Employers were set a target of a percentage of revenue to be spent on training. The difference between actual spend and the target was then taken as tax. What employer wouldn’t rather spend the money on training their own people than handing it over to the government? Such a policy should be coupled to immigration policy so that employers must show the skills they need for a vacancy are not available in the UK before being allowed a visa for an imported person.
None of this is difficult.
Reply Increasing business tax bills is highly significant, especially when neighbouring Ireland charges half the rate.
April 10, 2023
a one-man crusade…
April 10, 2023
A voice in the wilderness!
April 10, 2023
The present PM and Chancellor increase taxes as if repelling votes was good for the party.
However, if such idiocy removes them from office it should be better for the country.
April 10, 2023
It does annoy me that the left wing press loves to say Lord Lawson’s legacy to the U.K. is economic decline.
As far as I can make out the appalling Blair administration followed Lawson’s economics closely because they had been so successful. Surely if they had been clever enough to see disaster coming they should have changed tack? Times change and maybe so should policies?
Liz Truss’s plans however were very much like Lord Lawson’s policies and they sounded like an extremely good idea to me. Which is no doubt why they were scuppered!
He was such a glamorous person. A true statesman.
April 10, 2023
Oh and MY GOODNESS!
I forgot to mention….
People were HAPPY when he was chancellor.🌺🌸
Those were wonderful days.
Unlike the terror-stricken, grey mess we are served up now!
The grinding days of “what nextery” and dread.
April 10, 2023
Cuibono.
If you recall Labour did change tack when Brown followed Blair, which was followed by electoral change and a letter on a Treasury desk explaining that there was no money left.
April 10, 2023
The question for today is who can re-enact his philosophy in the current government, Treasury, and Bank of England, as a party or as an individual. No potential candidate is near the levers of power, nor is there a party in the HoC that comes anywhere near believing in such a direction. We are suffering negativity such that I wonder if our so called leadership wants a thriving sovereign UK. There has to be a shifting of the political tectonic plates in the UK to achieve Lawson Land. If it is to happen it has to come from the electorate. If they fail to respond they will get yet another five years of the mediocrity they currently experience.
April 10, 2023
‘He was such a glamorous person.‘
Maybe you are thinking of the daughter, Nigella?
April 10, 2023
Then can someone please explain why the current tory government refuses to apply the lessons learned – why they are going out of their way to do the total opposite to what Nigel Lawson achieved?
April 10, 2023
We have to wonder why SJ is trotting out Lawson and tax cuts at this juncture. Is it because Lawson was such a brilliant chancellor of the exchequer? Probably not, The Lawson boom lasted a couple of years and led into deep problems – houses lost, millions unemployed. The Lawson model was preceded by the similar Maudling and Barber booms. none of which has provided any lasting economic model for the UK. The Lawson model has not been followed either – because it failed.
So why might SJ be trotting out Lawson as a model – tax is the answer. There is the threat of tax rises on the horizon and SJ and his rich mates will not like that at all. So bang the drum for tax cuts. Implement a few tax cuts and the magic of the market will provide – except it won’t. Well not unless a lot of other things change as a precursor – planning reform and reversal of Brexit being the main ones. Without those changes cutting tax will only lead to a re-run of the 1960s, the 1970s and the 1980s.
Worse still. Because we have wasted our resources and flogged off the family silver and left the good running of water, electricity and gas to ‘the market’ as well as freezing planning and neglecting all infrastructure there is now not much choice but to raise taxes. That is why SJ and friends are starting to wail.
Nowadays the only thing the Lawson name brings to mind is cookery books.
April 10, 2023
I can understand the DUP’s reluctance to return to Stormont. It would confirm that they accept NI is a second class member of the UK. Our PM calls for compromise having himself compromised NI’s position as a member of the UK, in his desperation to get an agreement over the NIP with the EU. A minefield set by May, failed in correction by Johnson, diluted and unacceptable thanks to Sunak. When will this appeasing government wake up to this minefield, apply Art 16 or if now defunct, just say no to this blatant device designed to split the UK.