The IMF queries Bank of England policy

In an interesting recent IMF blog three senior officials advise Central Banks on how to balance counter inflation policy with the need to avoid problems with banks and non bank financial institutions.
They look at how UK pension funds and liability driven investment strategies revealed “the perilous interplay of leverage, liquidity risk and inter connectedness”. They query how a Central Bank injecting liquidity to ease such a situation could complicate the fight against inflation. They propose three types of permitted intervention. Discretionary market wide intervention targeted to segments at risk. Lender of last resort loans. Standing loan facilities for non bank financial institutions in need.
They go on to stress “Clear communication is critical, so that liquidity support is not perceived to be working at cross purposes with monetary policy. For example, purchasing assets to restore stability while continuing with quantitative tightening to bring inflation back to target may cloud intent and complicate communication. “ Yet this is what the Bank of England tried over LDI.
This is what the Bank of England did. They deliberately drove bond prices down by announcing and commencing a large bond sale programme. This led to big losses in pension funds, and more calls for cash on the geared positions in government bonds LDI funds were running. LDI funds then also sold bonds to meet calls making their positions worse and increasing the losses. The Bank then bought up some bonds to reverse some of the price falls it had helped create.
The truth is the Fed and the Bank of England printed too much money and kept rates too low in 2021.In the last year they rushed to tighten, causing tremors in UK pension funds and some US regional banks. When financial instability appeared they both eased by supplying money to markets offsetting the severe Quantitative tightening they were still executing. They should both take money and credit growth more seriously and stop lurching from too easy to too tight.
It is strange the leading western Central banks all thought they could create money and buy bonds at ever higher prices to ease conditions without it causing inflation. They were wrong. Now they think they can sell bonds at ever lower prices, tightening money and drying up liquidity without it causing any problems amongst banks, pension funds and other large holders of bonds. Why?
April 11, 2023
The problem has been poor regulation right from the outset of the New Labour government. The New Labour government then went on a pension raid and a PPI bonanza, loading the State, and especially the NHS, with off-the-book debt to get around EU Economic policy rules.
The raid on private pensions destroyed not only a lot of peoples long term savings but, confidence in the market. This, along with low interest rates and cheap money, led people into buy-to-let and so started the property boom. The government were not to bothered as it raised Stamp Duty and just collected more money for nothing.
All the above led to pension funds without new cash coming in and so, they had to go elsewhere and take in more risk. They were then screwed once more when the government lost control of the economy.
The above can be put down to reckless spending on projects no one wanted such as HS2. Our essential services and roads are crumbling away, but that is OK, because the government has a solution. Just force people off the roads and splash the cash on carbon capture, because despite it all, ‘we’ need to save the planet !
April 11, 2023
Yes the problem began with Brown circa 2000 spending all he could, taking from the middling poor to give to the feckless and the NHS. People noticed and voted the Tories in in 2010 to recover the situation, but they continued in the same vein. So you can only politicise this by saying that both Labour and Tories are big tax and spenders.
Ultimately, the more pertinent question is “who is behind these politicians, pushing them into profligacy, and us into bankruptcy?” It wasn’t always like this.
April 11, 2023
@Mark B ‘poor regulation’ or is it not management, no responsibility, just jobs-for-the-boys, reward failure
April 11, 2023
I’ve worked in investment banks for 35 years and my observation is that the Treasury and Bank of England decision making is done first and foremost to protect civil service salaries and final salary pensions. When you understand this you understand why they do what they do.
April 11, 2023
The debts are so large they won’t get the pensions
April 11, 2023
The more I read your entries on the actions of the BOE and other Westen financial institutions it just keeps prompting the question in my mind, are they really fit for purpose and acting in th best interest of the government’s they are supposedly meant to serve?
Are there outside interests influencing their decisions?
China has its financial tentacles everywhere buying up businesses and swathes of natural resources all indirectly funded by the Western Economies buying all their essential equipment, products and supplies supercharging their economy.
If they woke up to the possible threat and curtailed purchasing nye everything from the Chinese that I feel would have a disastrous effect on the Chinese financial institutions and banking system. The amount of business done with them by the USA alone would surely do a lot of damage to them. President Trump had big concerns, so should we the whole of our NZ aspirations lie in the hands and control of Chinese companies.
For that change to happen you need exceptional, strong leadership from all the Western World governments. That makes it a total non runner for starters.
April 11, 2023
John you omitted a crucial fact in your discussion. The LDI fiasco only came about because of high risk-growth strategies to support final salary pensions, which are mostly Government pensions.
The Government have run productivity down through high taxes to pay for Government to grow and Government salaries to grow. This lower productivity lead to lower growth in pensions, which has been propped up through QE and high risk pension growth.
Money printing through lock down was mainly to pay for Government salaries through maintaining income tax and corporate tax. Small businesses were thrown to the wall because they don’t pay so much tax.
April 11, 2023
I can second that
April 11, 2023
Javelin
Thank you, my thoughts entirely, they are killing the goose that pays the taxes, which Government then wastes or redistributes at will !
April 11, 2023
Let’s not over-think this. When Ms Truss came into office she appointed an inexperienced minister to be Chancellor, together with her own lack of experience they decided to effect a major shift in national economic policy, with only a half-baked plan. This they dumped on the market, and the sleepy chap at the BoE, who was asleep at the wheel as usual, took no notice until gilts started to drop, as yields rose as intended. What a surprise!
Did a panic need to ensue? No. If the BoE were awake they could have quietly managed the gilt sales and maintained order. They didn’t, and that’s the question that needs answering.
April 11, 2023
@Peter Wood – are you really that sure, or is that the BoE and Treasury line? Someone was breifing against them and their aims which in reality was the only problem – for once it wasn’t the markets.
Which ever way yo look at it this Conservative Government has niether background nor ability to effect the paradigm shift required at the BoE and the Treasury to move us all forward
April 11, 2023
You suggest there were darker forces at work, well, possibly, but I’m trying not to rush down that rabbit hole. I think this was simply political inexperience, that pushed too hard on a policy that was already heading in one direction. Then a lack of timely reaction from somebody, to a market moving swiftly. When a run starts, it gathers pace quickly, quick reaction at the BoE, to do their job of keeping orderly markets, would have saved Truss. Instead we had show-boating from the BoE, and that’s what is out of character.
April 11, 2023
Peter
You raise a good point regarding experience. The Cabinet could have done with some much older and wiser heads. Instead they went with ‘Yoof’ (relatively speaking) and inexperience. That is why we have different PM’s but the same old faces.
April 11, 2023
Clearly there were mistakes made but in terms of what happened at the time of the ‘mini’ budget – Truss & Kwarteng were unfairly blamed for what happened to Gilts and LDIs in my view.
These problems were caused by inept (barely describes it!) managment at both the BoE and the Pensions Regulator. Gilts had been falling steadily since the beginning of the year, exacerbated by BoE actions. The LDI problem had been flagged by a number of well-respected pundits 18 months prior to this with no action by TPR. There wasn’t too much wrong with what Truss planned and the really big spend on energy support (which had been long predicted) wasn’t contentious. By comparison, the cut in 45% tax was very small and wouldn’t have caused any issues at all in hindsight.
So why did the IMF (and even Joe Biden) need to get involved? If I had to point a finger at just one person though, it would be Andrew Bailey. Why Savid Javid ever thought he was a suitable candidate after his term at the FCA – I have absolutely no idea.
April 11, 2023
Maybe because they did not attend your bond market lecture? I understand the average age in the Treasury is 29.
They live in a parallel world where Sterling and Monopoly money are indistinguishable. In monopoly the amount of money is set, so there is no experience gained of increasing and de reading the amount of money on the board.
Maybe it’s time to create a new game? Although as they have named themselves Generation Z (the last generation) I wonder if it’s worth it?
April 11, 2023
Age should not be an issue.
If someone makes the right decisions they are right.
However there are too many bunglers creating nuisance.
April 11, 2023
Re para. 4 of your post, why were Liz Truss and her Chancellor blamed for the outcome of the BOE’s deliberate action?
April 11, 2023
I believe the chancellor has to prove monetary interventions in the bond market, so presumably Kwasi signed off on this push-me-pull-you exercise?
April 11, 2023
Approve
April 11, 2023
@Walt They were briefed against by those resiting much needed change – comes to mind.
April 11, 2023
Off topic but very pertinent. I hear that Poland is too fabricate the hulls for the Royal Navies Type 31 shops
Given that Spain is doing th same for the three close support ships, one can see a pattern emerging
All the blacksmith type work done offshore to compliment the net zero nonesense. No thought for the livelihoods or cost to the UK taxpayer.
You really do deserve a ling period in opposition to decide who’s side you’re on
April 11, 2023
Why? The answer is the derivatives market. When global debt exceeds 250% of global GDP and ginormous sums are gambled daily on derivatives by huge investment banks, the central banks become lenders of last resort. Central banks (“buy side”) hold huge amounts of government debt (“supply side”) bought when interest rates were at, below, or close to zero. Now that interest rates are inexorably rising across the world, these (frequently leveraged) positions are seriously out of the money and are subject to margin calls.
Warren Buffett – the Sage of Omaha – once described derivatives as “financial weapons of mass destruction” Hard assets like gold are the only protection from the growing risk of a global banking collapse. Sovereigns are good, as are krugerands. Kilo bars held in secure London or Zurich bullion vaults are even better.
April 11, 2023
So it’s all the Bank’s fault and nothing to do with the political party in power with a substantial majority
April 11, 2023
@MPC correct, we have a Conservative Government unable, unwilling and just plainly refusing to ‘manage’ on behalf of those that elected Conservative at the last election or the Country as a whole. They know the damage they are doing to the Conservative Party and the Country, but hay ho we are off soon and it was fun while it lasted…
Just everyone else has to pay and pick up the mess. Then again its CCH and Conservative MP’s and the Greater Party that are perpetuating the misery by not bring the Conservative Government into line with Conservatism.
April 11, 2023
Caution: I do not know anything about money.
My Question: I thought that every bank had to have a reserve in specie. Wasn’t the 2008 crash caused by derivatives taking the place of specie? How many banks are resting on derivatives today?
April 11, 2023
The problem, well one of them, is that the derivatives were repackaged and sold multiple times, effectively creating a financial world of mirrors.
ie No one really knows.
April 11, 2023
Under the Tories the UK economy has become ever more financialised.
Its problems are obvious.
Unsurprisingly, the IMF have noticed.
April 11, 2023
A good, mind-stretching article, Sir John.
Are our financial institutions obliged to hold gilts? I seem to recall that some of them are. I wouldn’t touch the product with a barge-pole. Perhaps the obligations should be removed until this government stops spending like crazy, financing itself with debt.
April 11, 2023
April 11, 2023
Biden wants to see a united Ireland ie the destruction of the UK
April 11, 2023
@DOM so does the Conservative Government, they appear to act as member of the Conservative and Unionist Party in name only
April 11, 2023
Indeed they do. There deal is awful for the people of Northern Ireland as was there deal for the UK. WTO was the right way to go, not level playing fields in EU’s favour. The Tory’s are useless. Boat people still coming, no one ever deported, paid for by ever higher taxes. Mass minimum wage immigration continues and therefore NHS waiting lists grow. Congestion grows, building on the greenbelt continues whilst they export our jobs and manufacturing on their alter of net stupid. The Tory’s need to go the way of the Dodo, as do Labour. We desperately need Reform.
April 11, 2023
I’m beyond disappointed that Sunak allowed Biden – a man who happily posed with …..Rota O’Hare – into Northern Ireland to pose as an Irishman.
April 11, 2023
Correct. As to why headed up by fools perhaps. Bailey while at the FCA gave us one size for all personal overdrafts (regardless of credit rise) at 40% effectively abolishing them for sensible borrowers. Such a foolish man is not suitable to run any bank.
April 11, 2023
@Ashley he was also warned while at the FCA by his own people that LDI funds needed to be brought into line, then he failed. It is reasonable to suggest that the extra call on the Taxpayer under the guise of a Liz Truss fail, was him hiding his tracks with a Taxpayer bail out.
April 11, 2023
The Telegraph confidently announced yesterday that the IMF predicts U.K. inflation will fall soon and interest rates will return to-pre pandemic, ultra low levels. As if that were a wholly desirable scenario!
I always thought that a large part of banking was the fact that people lent banks their savings in order to earn interest. ( NOT that banks suddenly turned poacher and printed money).
As ever, ordinary people, living by the rules, are expected to put up and shut up!
April 11, 2023
Banks invite customers to ‘invest’ in them.
All they are doing is asking to borrow money they don’t have to gamble with it.
People who manage their own money better should invite banks to invest in them,
saying:
‘If you want to borrow from me the charge is 12%. Take that or get nothing!’
April 11, 2023
But if they print…do they even need our money?
NB “Printing” …counterfeiting… is illegal for anyone except the banks!
April 11, 2023
When you borrow the banks create money out of thin air (so to speak) and then charge you interest on it. Nice work if you can get it. They then sell the ‘risk’ (ie you not paying the amount plus interest back) through derivatives, effectively spreading their ‘risk’. Works OK when you have a very small number of ‘High Risk’ borrowers as the interest from more safer borrowers covers the losses from defaults. But not so good as what happened in the USA when they sold to ‘Sub-prime’ borrowers (ie people who were very high risk of defaulting) as the market cannot stand the losses. This is what happened in 2008.
April 11, 2023
Why?
Crash the economies and introduce digital currency?
Or they are collectively inept?
April 11, 2023
Sharon
More introduce Digital Credits in the form of a currency. Be a good boy and girl and we will let you have some ‘time limited’ credits to spend on things we the State want you to spend on. Want that nice foreign holiday ? Well, will you Digital Credits cover you and you CO2 emissions ? Because is it does not, you cannot have it.
They are ‘Building Back Better’ in order so, that you ‘Will own nothing and will be happier’ because we will all be Levelled Up to receive the same.
All humans are equal. But some humans are more equal than others.
April 11, 2023
The BoE and this government kept interest rates too low for to long prior to 2021. Quantitative easing was meant to be an emergency measure but the rich just got richer whilst the poor just got poorer. Quantitative easing should be for emergencies only, blame the government not the BoE.
April 11, 2023
The System is run by the rich for the benefit of the rich.
April 11, 2023
I lost faith with the Banking and financial institutions years ago, since the customer always seems come out second best to them making money out of my money, no matter if you win, lose, or draw.
When in business all the Banks wanted to do was suggest that I should borrow more and more money at exorbitant rates, but only if I put my own house on the line, as well as my business, thus I decided to only expand at a rate I could afford out of re invested profits, it meant much slower growth, but I was still in complete control of my finances.
Not much government help for that sort of reinvestment at the time, as the taxman wanted their slice of the “Profit” as well !
Taxes were a little lower then, so we managed to move forward slowly over the years, but now taxes are so high, it’s really not worth the bother or the risk to run your own business in many instances, as all you end up doing is feeding money to everyone else but yourself, with them first and yourself last.
April 11, 2023
What you describe sounds very much like Socialism. And from a supposedly Conservative government.
April 11, 2023
When creating money who you give it to matters. Helicopter money, furlough style creates inflation.
Giving it to banks creates asset inflation which helps the rich get richer but other than house prices tends not to affect the population overly.
House prices are insured by population growth.
April 11, 2023
April 11, 2023
Doctor’s differ and patients die – the only explanation
April 11, 2023
How much growth has QE produced?
April 11, 2023
A sensible Chancellor would take the shortest path to long-term better for the UK economy and well-being.
This one isn’t.
April 11, 2023
“The IMF queries Bank of England policy” IMF and BoE, the blind leading the blind
April 11, 2023
LDI funds, I wonder why Mr Bailey in full knowledge of the LDI problem while at the FCA failed to act. Then you get to wonder why the Conservative Government as a nod to their own ineptitude allowed the BoE to dump the cost of the LDI miss-management of the on to the UK Taxpayer.
Surely the Taxpayer never caused the problem. It comes over as reward the job-for-boys cabal yet again for failure – us UK taxpayers are running out of money to keep supporting a failed Government
April 11, 2023
Lets have a Conservative Government that refuses to ‘manage’ …anything. After-all they can keep getting the taxpayer to dig deeper. Oh that’s right, we have a spend, spend Conservative Government because they perpetually can tax, tax and tax some more, and no one cares or is held responsible.
Kill the economy, oh they have already done that. Stymie enterprise, oh they have already done that. Force the UK to be beholden to Foreign States for energy, oh the have already done that. Force the UK Taxpayer to keep funding Government managed mistakes, oh they have already done that.
April 11, 2023
If a nations spiritual energies have been exhausted, it will not be saved from collapse by the most perfect government structure or by any industrial development. A tree with a rotten core cannot stand.
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn.
This could not be more applicable than it is to the UK. We suffer an inadequate, loaded form of democracy in a Parliament that fails to represent the will of the people either for malign reasons or sheer incompetence. We suffer a parallel form of governance, oft refered to as the establishment which beyond self interest has no clearly defined purpose, but looks upon the people as irrelevant. We currently suffer a small number of fringe but vocal intellects who abuse the people like disturbed wasps with their obscure protesting circus. Our current infrastructure and public services, a contradiction in terms, are appalling if not falling apart. In AS’s words reversed, we have a less than perfect government that usurped power in a coupe against the most legitimate government the system allowed, short of a general election. A government in the process of consigning part of the UK to a foreign power, either through indifference or incompetent malign intent. If that is not a tree with a rotten core, tell me what is.
April 11, 2023
Why? For the B of E, the answer is simple, for other central banks, I don’t know. The simple answer is that Andrew Bailey should never have been appointed & by now, should have been sacked. If you tolerate mediocrity, that is what you get!
The B of E was warned about LDI investments several years ago & did nothing.
How can a Governor survive when inflation has been over 10% when his job is to keep it at 2%?
April 11, 2023
Bloomberg reported last month that the BoE, “because of cost pressures, has been prompted to focus on core areas and climate programs will slip lower on the central bank’s agenda so officials can focus more on the core operations such as financial stability, markets and a digital currency. The BOE’s climate work currently focuses on building ESG disclosure guidelines, preparing insurers for risks from rising global temperatures and getting banks to carbon-test their balance sheets.”
Our politicians have made the BoE, hundreds of quangos and even many departments of the civil service “independent” so they can campaign on one set of policies to win elections whilst in reality pursuing a different set of policies via these “independent” organisations.
Immigration and Net Zero are two obvious examples.
April 11, 2023
‘They deliberately drove bond prices down by announcing and commencing a large bond sale programme.’
The Bank of England did this the day before Kwarteng’s budget. What other budgets had a significant BoE action the week beforehand?
The Pension Regulator was blogging publicly about the LDI risk in the months before the budget. Does the PR also report risks directly to the BoE?
A reader here who’s retired might like to play armchair detective and come up with some answers.
April 11, 2023
The core problem remains. You as a government are spending too much. To find that you are creating the mess
April 11, 2023
There is only one thing that matters and that is the management of our own affairs . Of course there are outside influences that impact on our lives but we have to be masters of our own affairs governed by the conditions or our democracy .
April 11, 2023
In other Climate news
Russia Shiveluch volcano erupted today with an ash cloud 42 kilometres squared, but don’t worry it NOT MANMADE https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-65238816
April 11, 2023
Presumably a major source of pressure came from the political prospect of headlines screaming about the number of homes being re-possessed because of high interest rates – and what that would do to electoral chances.
April 11, 2023
Do all pension funds heavily invest in government bonds (gilts) equally?
Defined benefit schemes like the public sector ones and the ex-public sector now private sector HAs and BT etc?
Defined contribution benefit pension schemes like those under Workplace pensions eg. NEST?
Defined contribution benefit pension schemes such as Scottish Widows,
April 11, 2023
How much does our membership of the IMF cost us? Perhaps we should leave.