IMF forecasts

The IMF thinks all the western advanced economies will slow down a lot this year. Of course they will, because the Federal Reserve Board in the USA, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England have shifted from very inflationary policies to very tight policies. They have hiked interest rates, stopped buying up bonds and encouraged a credit squeeze. On top of this the UK has had a tax raising budget to add to the squeeze, whilst the Bank of England has gone for an ultra austere policy of selling bonds it owns at losses to drive up mortgages and other interest rates. The IMF as a result puts the UK towards the bottom of the pack for the year ahead after a great 2022. It may be too optimistic about some of the others, given the need for the Euro area to take more action to get inflation down.
These lurches of policy by advanced countries are unhelpful and unnecessary. Switzerland, China and Japan avoided the high inflation figures of the USA and Europe/UK by not buying up so many bonds and running such a loose policy. Only the UK has added a large rise in business tax and substantial fiscal drag on personal income taxes by not raising allowances in line with inflation. These tax changes will ensure slower growth. The business tax rises when added to the windfall taxes hitting the energy sector will ensure weak investment flows in the year ahead adding to the downturn. The Bank of England should reduce the severity of its bond sales, allowing its balance sheet to shrink as bonds fall due for repayment. The Treasury should abandon its tax rises and understand that it will collect more revenue if it allows more growth.
Good morning.
A sure sign of people who do not know what they are doing, and a just panicking, furiously pressing buttons and pulling levers in the hope that something might work.
How did it ever come to this ? Or, ‘is’ this the plan ? 😉
Agreed Mark. Tory Ministers opted to disuade businesses from setting up/staying in the UK with windfall taxes and higher corp tax. The BoE just dithers and switches strategy to match. Jokers and clowns…
Incidentally, now international energy prices are normalising will the windfall tax on windfall profits get reduced too?
This is the plan
Only in Britain is the power so expensive because of the net zero nonesense. Subsidising windmills at the same time letting them sell the power at the same price of gas generation.
The gas generation is so expensive because units are run on low load making them uneconomical.
Importing gas and oil when we’re sat on years worth of the stuff and finally having a Chicom duo incharge deliberately discouraging industrial activity
@Mark B +1 clearly the plan, there is no other logical explination
The IMF, headed by Lagarde, are signed up to the WEF. What to you expect?
The IMF helped to overthrow Miss Truss for cutting tax. Then they criticised our economy for its high tax.
Can we honestly say without fear of contradiction that we have the right people with all the necessary experience in place in government, parliament and the treasury who actually fully understand fiscal policies to properly manage this country?
Because to the taxpayer who actually pays for almost everything they do in so many different ways there is something seems to be lacking in at times to be nothing short of applied common sense. The classic problem waste by government, civil and public services has never been addressed.
All the time there is no accountability alongside responsibility nothing much is ever going to change.
Not only has diversity suppressed merit, but we also have to allow for the odd Chinese state agent in the Bank and Treasury.
The lurches on policy within the Tory Party don’t help either. Change the leader and the entire government alters course 180 degrees. Instead of scratching around for popular policies that might attract votes but which the party doesn’t wholly believe in and therefore will not be able to implement effectively is no substitute for developing a well thought through set of objectives and policies based on a philosphy of government the Party actually, as a whole, believes in. Whilst there are many Conservative MPs and members with strong beliefs, the Party does not get behind them because so many don’t agree with them. Ditch the broad church mantra. It is now excessive and debillitating. A serious political party must believe in something other than anything goes so long as a few people might vote for it.
One of my small business tenants had £30 out of his business last month.
If the Tories are planning to ‘allow things to brighten before the election” in the hope of a last minute swing, then they need to know that those they have bankrupted and for whom the light will never go on again will never forgive them.
Russia has a more healthy economy than the U.K. – that was also in the IMF report.
How did that happen? A bounce from war – as we have more than double the number of special forces of any other ‘3rd’ country on the battlefield, I’m thinking we are at war too. I saw one British man killed – filmed by the Ukrainians who were trying to rescue him who were killed too. Precision hit.
How did that happen, Lynn? I’d say ‘the West’ in effect imposed sanctions on its own economies. Our leaders in Washington, London and Brussels displayed their usual hubris, assuming their diktats would be followed, and not realising Russia is quite well-regarded in much of the rest of the world. When given a democratic choice, many European electorates are not following the war option either. Just look at how many Western political leaders have fallen from from power since February 2022.
Adam Smith was bright and right, but Lurch was the servant and not part of the family.
This Govt scars family values acting like the monster at the door.
Why does it feel like the collective establishment is intent on actually causing our economy to go down the pan? Everything I read or hear about this governments direction is heading in the direction of absolute failure. Watching Sunak crawling around Biden last night and previously with Macron fills me with shame. What a weak, pathetic bunch of idiots we have in charge of our country John. The taxpayer is actually having to pay to keep known terrorists here now because ‘we can’t deport them’. Oh, for crying out loud, I reckon the Loony party could do better…..oh wait..they’re already in.
Sunak makes my flesh creep the same way Blair did.
Fus
How I agree. I believe that the intention is that the UK fails and we have a government doing the bidding of malign external influencers. They certainly do nothing in the interests of the UK or the people.
But the Monster Raving Loony party was generally amusing. This loony Party is certainly not!
What a sickening sight watching the usurper fawn over the visit of this person here to celebrate the subjugation of part of the UK. Sunak should be ashamed of himself. How, Sir John, you can remain loyal to your party is a mystery. Every action this government takes further damages the future of our country.
MD of the IMF , Kristalina Georgieva. She previously served as Vice-President of the European Commission under Jean-Claude Juncker from 2014 to 2016.
EU grifter targets UK with her poisonous, destructive strategy
And she has been the subject of an investigation.
@ DOM – the ” poisonous, destructive strategy” seems more home-grown than anything, alas.
Perhaps the next election campaign will see the slogan “Tough on growth, tough on the causes of growth” from the Chancellor?
Apropos your Tweet on Macron: what the U.K. Government is doing to its own people is ‘aggression by states’, and as he’s become usual, the highest number of those ‘wia’ are the Tory’s own supporters.
Lynn. I agree. It feels like not only Biden but Sunak hates this country.
No PM wants to hold a General Election with a stagnant housing market and falling prices. So we’ll get another lurch later this year/early next year as Sunak attempts to create something resembling a “feel good” factor before he’s forced to hold a General Election.
It’s deliberate. Huge pain now, so he can claim he’s “taken the tough choices, tamed inflation” blah blah blah and then there’ll be interest rate cuts, a high profile tax cut in the budget and they’ll create a mini-boom leading up to an autumn General Election.
The economy isn’t being run for OUR benefit.
So Russia has better growth prospects than the UK – the tariffs must really be hurting.
Shambles after shambles
When will the never-ending, multi-facted ‘crisis’ be over? It’s been going since 2008. May I suggest that, as soon as inflation falls below 5%, the word ‘crisis’ is banned across government.
The low personal tax allowance discourages work effort and increases costs in paying benefits. Bad Chancellors make bad decisions. Heightening the personal tax allowance is one of the many sensible policies The Reform Party has. If the Conservative Party fulfilled Reform’s manifesto it is likely they would then be worthy of government and not causing the succession of nuisances they have for much of the last 13 years.
The months crawl by for this doomed government and we watch the spectre of Government humiliation constantly.
Whoever imagines they will be re-elected? Oh! Sir John may demonstrate loyalty but I doubt he believes he’s on a winning team. Subject by subject the UK has a miserable failure for all to see.
Pause and take a look at whats happening in Scotland, N.Ireland or Wales – you’ll find another another unmanaged mess.
The Treasury should abandon its tax rises to allow more growth?
Haven’t business already been assured this is a tax, borrow and waste government and the UK is not the place to invest? Who is going to be hoodwinked if they actually do reduce tax?
Why do we take any notice of the IMF anyway?
Is this the Wild West or the High Seas of Elizabethan times or Chicago 1920s?
Why so craven?
And where is The Reform Party when it is needed to hold Tory toes to the fire?
Jeremy Hunt, has announced that Brexit hating Megan Greene will be appointed as an external member to the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).
The betrayal just continues.
Funny how the EU was meant to stop wars.
( Ecocide indeed! Look at Ukraine!)
Yet their knowingly provocative action in NI, in saner times, would surely have led to military action by the U.K.?
Especially with its new-won independence…lol!
Are these forecasts ever in the vicinity of correct?
What is the accepted margin of error?
Why does all of the West outsource production to China so much that it can continue with its phenomenal growth? If net zero really is that important shouldn’t we be reducing outsourcing to countries that don’t subscribe to the doctrine? Some serious inconsistency here.
Meanwhile another 1100 illegal migrants came ashore last week. How’s ‘stopping the boats’ coming along?
Well jacking taxes up is never going to help investment and lack of investment will never help productivity and lack of productivity improvement will never help growth.
So which party reliably promises lower taxes?
An article in the Mail today suggests taxpayers should strike for a 35% tax reduction. What an excellent idea if only we could do it. If the conservatives are not the low-tax small government party, which they most definitely aren’t, then what reason is there to vote for them? I never thought I would have to ask the question, what are the conservative party/government values?
A publicly funded BBC implies the public support it by voluntary subscription. In fact, the Government enforces a flat tax on televisions and other receiving devices through the criminal law to pay for the BBC. Musk was right first time.