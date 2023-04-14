The BBC is highly selective with figures

The IMF this week released a table of growth rates in GDP for the main economies of the world. It contained three years. The actual figures for 2022 and two forecast years, 2023 and 2024. The forecasts were changed from the previous forecasts for the same years, as they regularly do.
The BBC spent the day following the release running with the story that the UK is the poorest performing major economy according to the IMF. This was based on the IMF GDP forecasts for just 2023. It was usually presented as fact or news, rather than as one of many forecasts for the upcoming year which might or might not be right. So called experts were asked to comment on why we are the worst performing economy, not on the quality of the forecasts or why the forecasters thought that could happen. They were sometimes expressly asked if that was the result of Brexit.
The BBC could have led with the story that the IMF confirmed that the UK was the fastest growing economy in 2022 on the official figures, the only fact in the release. The UK’s growth rate of 4% compared with China 3%, USA 2.1%, Germany 1.8%, France 2.6% and Japan 1.1%. No expert was dragged on to be asked if that outperformance “was due to Brexit”.
They could have provided a more balanced account by saying the IMF’s 3 year figures combining actuals and estimates show the UK ahead of France, Germany and Japan but behind the USA and Italy. They could have asked experts to comment on how we could could be even closer to the US rate of growth and less like the German one.
The fact they did not choose to tells us the state of BBC economic commentary remains poor.
24 Comments
April 14, 2023
Good morning.
So the BBC gave you some bad PR. What’s new ?
It is your parties own fault for not dealing with the BBC in the first place. So often here we have said what we think needs to be done and, as always, the Tories sit on their hands and do nothing other than give those who hate them what they want in the hope of being liked.
Your party is stuffed full of Lefty deluded fools who are only too happy to help their enemies destroy them.
Jellyfish, the lot of you !
April 14, 2023
You’ve had 13 years to sort out the BBC, immigration the health service and much more.
Instead you have channeled all your efforts into making us poorer, less mobile and short of food.
You’re long overdue a speak in opposition to reflect on your failure to do anything positive for the taxpayer.
This saddens me as I should be one of your core voters.
April 14, 2023
The Conservative party clearly support the BBC’s propaganda in the anti-Brexit, climate alarmism, no vaccine damage coverage, left wing, woke direction and continue with their licence tax or you are a criminal model of funding unfair and anti-competitive funding. We also have anti-competition funding for the NHS, state schools, social housing, transport… can we have free and fair competition and real freedom and choice please? This rather than we have your tax already and you will get what we choose to give you or not to give you.
April 14, 2023
Lefty deluded fools like Michael Gove who is now pushing the need for planning permissions before you can rent your property out as holiday lets. Also a man who wanted 20% VAT on private school fees it seems and to abolish charitable status. So as to make their user pay four times over rather than just three.
What are you doing in the Tory party Gove? Then again most Tory MPs are clearly LibDems or Socialists.
April 14, 2023
In the same week Twitter categorisd the BBC as Government funded. Shows the level of influence the Tories have on it if so many BBC stories slag them off.
Generally though I agree that the BBC will promote any poor economic forecasts as ‘fact’ and will not give time to any positive news.
April 14, 2023
unfortunately Elon Musk later accepted the BBC was ” publicly funded” – a complete travesty of the truth. The public do not volunteer their licence fee, the State takes it – a tax. Of course the Tory party has for years fallen into the socialist trap of using the words ” public spending” when they mean State spending. The only public spending is in the private sector.
April 14, 2023
The BBC needs to be called out whenever opportunities arise. A bit like the NHS, it has ceased to serve the public interest at all well, yet a majority of the public still instinctively protects it.
If public opinion sways then politicians may finally have the guts to scrap the licence fee.
In the meantime individuals can only protest by cancelling their TV licence and going online for entertainment. I did that after the biased Brexit vote coverage. Easy to do, no inspectors came knocking on my door, and I miss it not one jot. It’s also satisfying to deny them money and viewing figures.
April 14, 2023
Indeed.
April 14, 2023
I think you are being unfair. I thought the BBC’s coverage of Brexit – at the time – was balanced, if only because they thought the referendum result was a foregone conclusion.
April 14, 2023
Yes that is the proper response. Defund the BBC; I too did that after the misinformation and propaganda pumped out by the discredited BBC in the critical run up to Brexit. Thanks to the alliance of the Government machine and the BBC most people don’t know that this is a legal option.
The BBC is, at last, being properly labelled as a propaganda and misinformation outlet by Elon Musk. He is doing the work of several Governments. The man deserves all the money he has and in addition, the respect and gratitude of growing numbers of the population of the western countries.
Macron, in Holland, was derided and shouted down by the August body he went to address. He was shocked! Seems he prefers to be anywhere other than France. But like the rest, he will have to face the music … and ‘dance’.
We need to stop castigating the golden MPs like Redwood, Bridgen and the like. When the rest are cleared out – we need them and must add to their number. We must start protecting them.
None of the comments I have read so far this morning are as cutting as Redwood’s article. Let’s remember that on a daily basis he is fighting our cause. Support the man.
April 14, 2023
Sadly Sir John there are great swathes of BBC production and presentation that are poor.
Despite all the feedback, public comments made about their short comings, inspite of the licence fee for many the corporation is not value for money and totally out of touch and not fit for purpose.
April 14, 2023
Good to see Elon Musk point out their misinformation on the vaccine harms, Covid, masks, funding model… in his BBC interview.
April 14, 2023
And very good too to hear this, from a former Prime Minister: “What I think we’ve seen over the past few years is a new kind of economic model taking hold in our countries, one that’s focused on redistributionism, on stagnation and on the imbuing of woke culture into our businesses. I call these people the anti-growth movement.” I think Liz Truss, giving the Margaret Thatcher lecture to the Heritage Foundation yesterday, got it right and I would have liked to see SJR give it some coverage.
Reply I am
April 14, 2023
It is a continual battle to gain primacy of the truth. Myths are sticky. They are very hard to dislodge. The editorial liine of The Times is that everything is the fault of Brexit. If it can find something to support that, it prints it, if not it omits it.
Biden in NI and Ireland has reinforced another myth: that the GFA precludes a hard border. On the contrary, it requires a return to normal border arrangements. There is nothing in it to prevent additional controls on or near the border to meet the EUs and UK’s normal peacetime requirements. Nothing. What does prevent infrastructure is the UK’s own domestic EU Withdrawal legislation that specifically excludes any infrastructure being build on or near the border.
Another myth: Harry and Meghan’s accusations of racism in the Royal Family. Totally untrue but widely believed to be true.
The old saw that mud sticks is even truer today because it becomes fixed in the labelling of identities which increasingly determine the course of political debate. There was a time when the old saw was used to remind people to behave with decency. Now it is seen as a legitimate weapon.
April 14, 2023
The EU has a system in place so that goods which have not paid VAT at point of entry are tracked to their destination where they pay instead. This works throughout the EU and could work in NI.
Presumably it’s non-incorporation into UK’s Brexit arrangement was deliberate.
JF
April 14, 2023
“The fact they did not choose to tells us the state of BBC economic commentary remains poor”
Never mind the economic facts, we should shoot the messenger (the BBC) – Really?
April 14, 2023
So the 0.08% GDP benefit of the recent “deal” is trumpeted as highly significant, whereas the 7% upwards lost through soaring crime is never mentioned.
Yes, I think that the Tories should be extremely thankful to the BBC for their selectivity.
April 14, 2023
So, when will the Conservatives do something about the publicly-financed BBC? Or about the state-owned Channel 4 Filth? Drift, drift, drift – even when having the rare luxury of a comfortable majority.
April 14, 2023
All the main political parties want the UK to fail and let the eu “rescue” us. The BBC is following government policy and briefing against the UK.
April 14, 2023
Unbiased coverage of news is not what the BBC does, so no surprise if it slants reporting of GDP figures so as to call Brexit into question. That’s just par for the course. That said, I don’t see much to be pleased about as regards this country’s economic performance. I would follow this assessment from a HoC report:
‘For 2022 as a whole, UK GDP growth was 4.1%. This figure compares GDP in all of 2022, with all of 2021. The relatively strong rate of growth in 2022 is mostly a result of the continued recovery from pandemic-related weakness in early 2021. ( GDP growth over the course of 2022 in the UK was essentially flat.)’ The fact is that the covid over-reaction depressed GDP in this country far more seriously than with our many of our competitors, so any growth since 2020 is largely a matter of clawing ourselves back to where we were pre-lockdowns. Your government’s indulgent attitude to working from home, even now, continues to put a damper on productivity. I agree with many other comments on this site: it’s no good blaming the media messengers, when so much of the time what has gone wrong is to do with decisions this government has made (lockdowns, covid inflation), or failed to make (ending BBC licence fee). When you’re out of power, it will be too late to do anything that is still within your power, with a majority of nearly 80. When do you think, Sir John, the Tories will ever be in that position again, now you’ve dumped Boris?
April 14, 2023
Boris and the immeasurable ‘Cost of Boris’ are the cause of the fall from Grace. The Tories will never again be in power without a true, tried and trusted anti-corporatist, capitalist Conservative at the helm.
We need somebody who does not need to declare that ‘he loves his country’ like May and Prince Harry, because his actions will make that obvious.
There is hope. Even the US Democrats have come up with and anti-corporatist, capitalist candidate. Robert F Kennedy.
April 14, 2023
The BBC’s commentary isn’t poor. It’s biased; carefully selected to give the impression that the UK is doing badly compared to competitor nations; and underneath it all is the drumbeat “Brexit is to blame.”
Your Government has had 13 years to instigate a change of culture at the BBC – it’s done nothing. Your Government pledged to decriminalise non-payment of the BBC’s Poll Tax and again, nothing has been done.
The BBC is a law unto itself – and believes, with good cause – that it is untouchable.
April 14, 2023
But surely Sir John, this would have been checked by the BBC fact checkers and the BBC Trusted News Initiative!
The BBC is a propaganda spreading outfit where the truth is always sacrificed for the message. Nothing demonstrates this more than the constant baseless and false claims made regarding climate change.
We have to pay for this abuse through the licence fee.
April 14, 2023
Hilarious interview by some BBC journalist with Elon Musk. Needless to say the BBC’s own report left out the guy being taken to pieces by musk for lazily asserting that ‘hate speech’ on twitter had increased. What he meant of course is that right wing views are not automatically censored, and of course leftist bile never counted as ‘hatred’. Time to ditch the license fee.