Facts4eu have taken up my arguments over GDP growth rates last year and this:
Facts4EU Article: https://facts4eu.org/news/2023_apr_bbc_fake_news
Facts4EU Twitter: https://twitter.com/Facts4euOrg/status/1647473668295991296?s=20
Facts4EU Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Facts4EU/posts/pfbid02TDEFy4yzNrLAdCGoQN98ibMyqzmyRRsknKWiw2iTvSvLauDk1Kg6V8vWrjrVG56Zl
April 16, 2023
Yes, I’m sure that “Facts”4EU have done exactly that.
In other news some someone handing out £50 notes on a street corner has attracted quite a lot of interest too.
April 16, 2023
The BBC’s use of selective data is one of their main tools for their activism. But the BBC stray far beyond mere selectivity when it comes to reporting on CAGW and Net Zero.
The BBC know they’ve been rumbled which is why they’ve needed to create the “Trusted News Initiative” organisation to give them some cloak of respectability.
The BBC doesn’t represent the views of the country, but then neither does Parliament, which is why Parliament is so keen for the BBC to continue with their activism.
I would far rather the BBC was honest and dropped its pretence that it was impartial and allowed all staff, particularly those who work in news and current affairs, to report and comment freely and not leave it to the sports presenters to inform us of its views.
April 16, 2023
The BBC is just Guardian Think – TV wrong headed on almost every issue especially climate alarmism.
Another insanity of yet more expensive red tape! Building regulation now insist that any new heating system being fitted uses over the large radiators or under floor heating suitable for tepid heat pumps. This even if you are using a far more sensible, efficient cheaper to buy and to run gas boiler. Thus putting up the cost of the even gas systems by something like £5000 and probably making it far more ugly/intrusive and more expensive to fit & maintain. Forcing people to piss money down the drain for no sensible reason. Great for inflation though.
April 16, 2023
The BBC is not a fan of the UK outside of the EU and constantly seeks to avoid reporting positive UK news and enjoys exaggerating potentially negative UK news. It has been the same for years, nothing new or surprising there except how do they get away with it? Like The Treasury, The Governor of the Bank of England, the OBR, blaming Liz Truss for the effects of buying bonds on margin then selling bonds at a loss and incurring huge margin calls. How do they get away with it?
April 16, 2023
The headline is hardly a surprise is it, they have been using selective information for years.
I often wonder why so many people want to come here given we are supposed to be so bad when compared to other developed Countries.
Why oh why do they always promote self harm news to our Country, why not simply just report all of the facts, rather than just the worst forecasts.
April 16, 2023
The BBC, is this the same BBC that tried to knock Elon Musk and got tied into knots…?
The BBC accused Twitter of allowing ‘hate’ speech, then couldn’t name one instance. Yet the BBC hates Brexit, and fill its news daily with total tosh about nothing and never gets challenged by the Politicians that administer it. The BBC hates the UK People with a vengence
April 16, 2023
April 16, 2023
The BBC has its own guardianista agenda. Like anyone selling corn flakes it will use any argument that increases sales. The crime of government is that we have to pay a tax to sustain the BBC propaganda machine. It is , as is almost anything connected with your governmsnt, unfinished business, do something about it.
April 16, 2023
April 16, 2023
Excellent – keep up the pressure
April 16, 2023
Other figure like the current excess deaths running at 206 deaths a day (circa three times the appalling Grenville Tower death toll each day) is never mentioned at all on the BBC.
Or perhaps I missed it?
An absurd discussion on the dire NHS and the strikes on Any Questions BBC radio 4 on Friday – entirely one sided as usual (also the wrong headed side) as with nearly all BBC discussions. Certainly all those discussions to do with Climate Change, Energy, the NHS, Schools, transport, the size of taxes and government, the economy, illegal economic migrants, Brexit…
April 16, 2023
Babe, +++++++++, and, this very morning we had Anna Soubry commenting on some issue. Needless to say, my fingers switched off the radio before my brain had time to react to the announcement that she was going to be on. . . . .