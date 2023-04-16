World Health Organisation

There will be a debate over the proposed new WHO Treaty obligations on Monday. I will oppose the UK accepting new legally binding obligations to future WHO decisions unknown.
There will be a debate over the proposed new WHO Treaty obligations on Monday. I will oppose the UK accepting new legally binding obligations to future WHO decisions unknown.
34 Comments
April 16, 2023
Good for you Sir, not too many like you in the present Tory Party I’m sad to say?
April 16, 2023
That they are scraping about for the votes of eccentrics and conspiracy theorists shows just how desperate the Tories are.
April 16, 2023
No doubt the vast majority of Remain MPs will vote to allow the WHO to dictate future policy.
After all they let the UN and WEF dictate most other aspects of policy.
April 16, 2023
Good for you. How many other MPs will bother to protect our rights against this unelected unaccountable body? We voted for an independent UK not one ruled by globalist institutions unanswerable to the people. If those in government are incapable of performing their duties on behalf of the sovereign people without being directed by such external bodies, they should step aside and allow those who can and will.
April 16, 2023
Claims from the John Birch Society in the 1950s and 1960s were dismissed, by most, as extremely paranoid fears.
Nobody worried about the United Nations and its various offshoots.
Now it seems there were substance in the claims, though globalisation and big government were more of an issue than communism.
April 16, 2023
There must be better ways of wasting your time. Have a long lunch with some friends.
Your lefties have it.
April 16, 2023
Sir John,
Thank you for this reminder. Our sovereignty is at stake. This Treaty has been drafted by an unelected body.
The proposed “Pandemic Treaty” debate is public, scheduled for 4:30pm tomorrow, Monday, in Westminster Hall: https://whatson.parliament.uk/event/cal42173.
Template emails that could be sent to MPs ahead of the debate:
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/send-these-emails?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
April 16, 2023
A power grab by the WHO. Signing legally binding agreements is a negation of democratic government. We have signed up to too many of such already.
April 16, 2023
Totally correct Cynic. We must keep these unelected globalist scum out of our lives.
Thank you Sir John, I hope a majority are in agreement with you, we do not need any interference from these bodies.
Our Prime Ministers have grabbed their pens too readily.
April 16, 2023
Absolutely correct, one more into the eye of globalism.
April 16, 2023
Good. One of the principles of our constitution is meant to be that Parliament can’t bind its future self. The more ‘legal obligations’ Parliament signs up to the more this principle is violated. The right structure is a treaty to agree to cooperate on global health issues with policy being determined at the time depending on circs. The equivalent of this WHO proposal is the NATO secretary general being given the legal power on his own initiative to deploy U.K. forces.
April 16, 2023
Thank you, Sir John.
April 16, 2023
This is their surely appalling Covid Vaccination advice still on the their Website. Excess deaths running at 206 day just in the UK (on the latest published figures) at least Switzerland have finally seen sense. There was never any justification at all to vaccinate younger people and children & it had certainly done serious net harms. Even for the elderly it was/is highly dubious.
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/covid-19-vaccines/advice
April 16, 2023
Thank you, Sir J.
Further, Dr. Tess Lawrie’s article about the WHO’s ‘Pandemic Treaty’ now being peddled as ‘Pandemic Accord’ can be found in The Conservative Woman (TCW) blog, Friday April 14th.
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/what-you-are-not-being-told-about-outrageous-plans-to-give-the-who-power-over-your-life/
April 16, 2023
I’ve signed the letter to my MP. Not that it will do any good as he’s useless and just follows whatever the government line is.
A good article in CW which sets out the perils of signing this treaty. As usual it’s all about power and money nothing to do with people’s health. It adds to the growing evidence that the pandemic was a huge con the same as the climate change scam. Why don’t more people wake up to this fact and get rid of these politicians before it’s too late?
Yet again we see nothing in the MSM.
April 16, 2023
It is beholden to the Chinese. You made a good decision.
April 16, 2023
I support that comment 100%
April 16, 2023
I find it beyond belief, we voted to restore our democracy, yet what do our politicians seek to do? Give it away as fast as they can! Worse give it away to a rotten organisation like the WHO , who showed with the pandemic that they are not to be trusted, especially as they have been compromised by the CCP.
Brock Chisholm, the first Director General of the WHO said…..”To achieve world government, it is necessary to remove from the minds of men their individualism, loyalty to family tradition, national patriotism, and religious dogmas.”,,,,is this why our political class are rushing to make us subordinate to the WHO, another facet of the 2030 agenda?
PS Thank you for your intention to vote against it, but for the rest who will no doubt push it through Cromwell had a few words for them….
//It is high time for me to put an end to your sitting in this place, which you have dishonored by your contempt of all virtue, and defiled by your practice of every vice; ye are a factious crew, and enemies to all good government; ye are a pack of mercenary wretches, and would like Esau sell your country for a mess of pottage, and like Judas betray your God for a few pieces of money.//
April 16, 2023
The existence and signing of this treaty guarantees there will be another pandemic let loose on the world so that the UN/WEF can wield their new powers on us.
April 16, 2023
A profoundly dangerous proposal. Despite being a ‘world’ organisation, it gets ten percent of its income from a source which also has major shareholdings in vaccine manufacture. In much the same way as a pro-mass third world immigration proponent, now deceased, used the UN to promote his obsession with multi-racialism through his ”Global Compact for Migration”, someone else could use the WHO, an agency of the UN, to mandate the killing of millions of people through fake vaccines or ones that simply served to enrich its proponent without scientific evidence of its efficacy. Under no circumstances should we surrender our right to govern ourselves to a profoundly undemocratic body with the power over us of life or death.
April 16, 2023
Penny Mordaunt has already stood up in parliament in response to Andrew Bridgen telling him this WHO treaty is a good idea. What hope do we have if our government has already decided to sign it. It’s like when May signed the migration treaty even when there was a huge opposition against it from the public. It seems to me that politicians have their own agenda with no regard to the public.
April 16, 2023
Surely it is a given that all MPs would oppose any laws imposed from outside our country.
April 16, 2023
99% of MPs are supportive of the ECHRs ….they’re not working for the UK
April 16, 2023
How is a debate and a vote needed on such a preposterous loss of sovereignty?
We have a government which was elected to deal with our issues, it is a monstrous idea of giving crucial decisions about our citizens’ health and our economy to an external body.
This is a very bad idea made worse by the fact that the WHO is a Chinese satellite which has, in the recent past, made large number of bad decisions.
April 16, 2023
Thank you Sir John.
I hope many MPs can see this Globalist power grab by the WHO for what it is.
We should not be funding the WHO.
April 16, 2023
The WHO like so many of these unelected, unrepresentative, jumped up talking heads should not at anytime have any say over what happens anywhere.
If our own Parliament, our own Government is unable to introduce and administer laws, rules and regulations by democratic means in this Country they should excuse themselves straight away and lets elect proper representation of the people.
If the people of the UK can’t vote directly for these utterances then they can never be valid
April 16, 2023
That is the right stance to take.
How on Earth HMG can justify giving overriding powers to a globalist quango is beyond reason!
There is certainly no valid reason to give the WHO this authority simply because it seems that we and most other countries follow their advice anyway.
April 16, 2023
‘legally binding obligations’ Sir John I am with you on this.
Legally binding obligations handed down by those that don’t stand for elections in the UK is the UK saying its Government its Parliament isn’t fit for purpose.
Even if today there might be agreement on the proposal today, there is then no democratic mechanism to amend or repeal if situation and circumstances change.
Even to think of such a thing suggest many of our Political Class is seeking personal gratification as a diversion from the real job at hand. The Economy, Tax, The NHS, even the BBC
April 16, 2023
To propose open-ended capitulation to the prospective malevolence of the WHO shows that this government is not on the side of the people, nor alas most in this Parliament.
April 16, 2023
Sir John, is this the same Conservative Government and Parliament that is taking its orders on tax, corporation tax and so on from OECD. Another unelected, unaccountable set of talking heads undermining Democracy.
April 16, 2023
We can all recall, surely, the occasion when a smart-Alec pupil tried to embarrass the school teacher with a smirk and a risqué remark, only to be on the receiving end of a corrective and apt put-down which immediately showed the foolish immaturity of the smart-Alec.
This WHO proposal requires no validation by according it any debating time at all. It should be given the immediate slap down that it deserves and ridiculed for the blatant power-grab which anyone with sense can see, even if there is scarcely anyone of that description or sagacity in the Conservative party at present. Refute it thus!
April 16, 2023
I applaud your decision to vote down any law that’s against our freedom …I am also worried about our own government proposed UK smart-phone emergency alert on the 23rd April when our government will take control of everyone’s smart-phone, they’re not just sending a text, they’ll control your functions until you say OK …first the smart-phone, than the smart-meter, than smart-motorways, then they’ll control the smart-EV …whatever next
April 16, 2023
Parliament has not recovered from being a minor pimple on the backside of the EU. It is more than happy to let others make the decisions for them.
Thanks for voting against this. But like everything else nobody in that house of hot air is listening.