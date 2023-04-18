My Intervention on the Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response: International Agreement

John Redwood (Wok) (Con):
I am glad the hon. Gentleman agrees that we needed better parliamentary scrutiny and more options for the handling of the pandemic but, given that that is the case, how on earth does it make sense to give away powers to an international quango, which will then instruct future Ministers to do these things, with Parliament being told that it has no right to talk about it or to vote on it?
Justin Madders:
If that was how it was going to proceed, I would agree with the right hon. Gentleman, but I do not believe that is the case. Any Government Member concerned about parliamentary sovereignty and scrutiny would not have voted for the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill, which has put thousands of laws into the hands of Ministers without any parliamentary accountability.
11 Comments
April 18, 2023
The first sentence of the reply does not need the caveat -‘if that was how it was going to proceed.
He does not know what is going to happen.
As for EU retained law, we already know that the government has delayed rectifying this issue. We will still have retained EU law for some time to come. I suspect many in government hope voters will forget about this.
April 18, 2023
SirJ, plain & simple, you didn’t get an answer
April 18, 2023
He must be blind if he cannot see how this will truly proceed. Once again our host is spot on, but those that would just sign away our rights without real consideration are just too keen for the globalists to take over – I wonder why – What’s in it for them?
April 18, 2023
How many MPs and Peers would you say assert that it is undemocratic to get rid of thousands of EU laws that were imposed on us unscrutinised and undebated, either by the EU Parliament or by ours?
April 18, 2023
Justin Madders (Lab) E’Port & Neston. Shadow Minister for Employment Rights of the United Kingdom.
Why is he answering questions on health?
And, “Any Government Member concerned about parliamentary sovereignty and scrutiny would not have voted for the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill”?
I don’t understand. I thought that was the point we are not retaining all EU laws. Did Justin Madders vote for or against this bill?
April 18, 2023
JR …you are star! ⭐️
And now we know that Labour definitely has no care for what remains of our sovereignty!
April 18, 2023
Lame response, “if you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear” – syndrome, That misses the point, is the UK a Parliamentary Democracy?
If the Minister believes what he is saying he should resign, we have no need for a Parliament of MP’s under his thought process – some one will always tell him what to do. He is also saying the members of the HoC are not fit people to carry out what is best for the UK and its People
April 18, 2023
What sort of answer is that !
Am I reading this correctly ?
Is he saying, two wrongs do not make it right, but to hell with it anyway ?
Is he saying, you are all fools because you have done it before, so it does not matter ?
April 18, 2023
If the Tories want to hand governence of our country to supranational organisations then they should have said so in their election manifesto.
April 18, 2023
The government’s mismanagement of the Chinese plague virus crisis resulted in ~185,000 of His Majesty’s subjects having ‘Covid19’ written on their death certificates by their GPs. The results of Johnson’s refusal to follow his own goverment’s advice resulted in him losing his job in the Partygate controversy, not to mention Hancock and Harding blowing £37billions on the totally ineffectual Test and Trace. Or the £11billion furlough money paid out to fraudsters by the Treasury without any oversight – while Sunak was Chancellor.
Clearly, next time round we should follow WHO recommendations to the letter
April 18, 2023
Well done Justin, time to show the hypocrisy of some MPs only there to play to their imagined gallery and cosy up to what they dream up their Conservative electorate is thinking.