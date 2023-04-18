My Intervention on the Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response: International Agreement

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con):
To colleagues who like this treaty, is the easy answer not that we will, of course, remain members of the WHO, read its advice and accept that advice where we wish? Why should we have to accept advice when the WHO may get it wrong, and we can do nothing about it because it decides, not us?
Danny Kruger (Devizes) (Con):
That is absolutely right. We have the opportunity to say no, and it is an opportunity we need to take. Once we have said yes, we are then under the obligation to introduce, potentially, terrible infringements on liberty. I will make some more progress and then let Members intervene.
April 18, 2023
Well said — There is NO justification for this treaty
April 18, 2023
We should not be tied to WHO advice. A nation state is capable of making its own decisions.
I am not sure what Freddy Kruger’s role is, or why politicians need to wait on his pronouncements.
April 18, 2023
Thank you, John and Danny Kruger. The UK must NOT sign this treaty. Also, remember the real fascism is contained in the International Health Regulations (IHR) they are proposing.
April 18, 2023
We have heard all sorts of conservatives telling us that Northern Ireland wasn’t being sold out to the EU. Yet… it was.
April 18, 2023
Yes absolutely right. A nation state should not be completely beholden to the diktats of an outside organisation like the WHO.
April 18, 2023
Another demonstration that this government finds it so easy to just assign responsibility to bodies outside UK.