Competition and Regulators

Yesterday I attended a meeting with John Penrose MP who updated us on his Report into reforms of our competition policy and approach to regulating industries. He is rightly critical of the complexity and ineffectiveness of much contemporary regulation of business. He thinks it combines high cost with poor outcomes. One of its worst features is the high cost and difficulty it imposes which reduces competition, putting off challenger companies and reinforcing the position of industry giants that can handle the expense and time consuming detail of the regulations.
John thinks there should be a general duty on all business regulators to promote competition, and to seek to reduce the amount of detailed regulation they need to do as competition takes the strain. Competition can keep businesses honest, can fuel innovation, can offer consumers real choice, can show established companies how quality and price can be improved as competitors raise standards and improve ways of delivering.
In the case of the railways a few challenger companies have been allowed to run lower cost better services over parts of the network in popular ways. It is now very difficult for a company to gain permission to do this, with a more protectionist approach by the Regulator and defensive tactics by the incumbent regional monopoly providers. Government has controlled more and more features of railway contracts, expanding their cost and complexity and removing the scope to innovate, to flex services in popular ways and to cut costs in safe ways. As a result we have far fewer passengers paying good fares for travel, larger deficits and an explosion of subsidy paid for by taxpayers.
The government is planning new competition legislation which could make some of the necessary changes. It has said its recent legislation on public procurement will open up more public contracts to UK challenger companies. There is plenty of scope for improvement. I raised the tangled web of rules, price controls, windfall taxes, carbon taxes, subsidies and double increased corporation tax that now bestrides our energy sector. It is likely these interventions will deter new investment and stand in the way of the government’s proclaimed aim of greater self sufficiency. They also get in the way of delivering more reliable and affordable power.
Good morning.
It as if we have never left the EU. 😉
When we were officially in the EU using regulations was a very good way of doing that which our kind host describes. Basally, make sure that any regulations favour big business and big political interests such as French Farmers(ie subsidies).
I watched Harry’s Farm yesterday on YT. His crop of oil seed rape has been attacked by a flea beetle rendering his crop almost useless. This is because he is not allowed to use a pesticide banned by the EU with the UK following slavishly along. Quell surprise 😉 The outcome of all this is, we will now, at great cost, have to import oil seed rape from countries which do not have the ban. Not only that, he is now considering taking up a government subsidy NOT to grow food.
The binding weeds of government are growing ever tighter. Restricted, free speech, travel and soon food.
Anyone for some flea beetle and cockroach in BBQ Sauce ? 😉
/sarc
I agree with your description of the tangled web of regulations stifling businesses (both large and small). It sounds like you have just taken over from a Labour administration, and need to sort things out.
What went wrong?
Surely one of the biggest problems with all of this is how no matter what the real situation is trying to be addressed it is all coloured and tainted with green smoke and mirrors.
For years subsidies have been handed out like sweets especially in the energy sector and every sector of society pays the obscene costs. Adding to domestic, commercial and industrial outlay.
Still we have the green fear factor running riot as it is obvious the electorate are not totally convinced with it all.
Please not competition for competition sake standards of Exceptional Customer Service Excellence must be in the vanguard, as that will encourage more customers and passengers.
