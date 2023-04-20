Conservative Home Go for growth

As I listen to people on doorsteps and read the views that come into my website there is no passion for Keir Starmer or for Labour policies. Indeed, the voters who say to the pollsters they do not want to vote Conservative who did vote for us in 2019 often want us to be more Conservative, not less. They are not clamouring for Labour’s higher taxes. They do not want intensified and speeded up bans on petrol and diesel cars, or mandatory heat pumps. They do not like Labour and Lib Dem Councils that make it more and more difficult for anyone to get to work by van or car, or get to the shops and park easily. They are not asking for an attack on private schools, driving more people to compete for places at the better state schools. They do not want a larger bureaucracy in the public sector. They are not preoccupied by the culture wars that consume the political left. They do dislike the highly regulated and in part nationalised energy, water and railway industries and want someone to sort them out to provide better and cheaper service. They want cleaner rivers, no water rationing, more reliable and affordable trains, and reliable electricity at sensible prices. They are more concerned about outcomes than how it is done.
There is an eerie disengagement, an ennui about all the main political parties. As the tax squeeze intensifies on working people Conservatives have fallen in the polls, but there is no enthusiastic rush to the parties of the left that want to make the tax squeeze worse. There is an understanding on the economy that covid, lockdowns, the Ukraine war and the energy price spikes were external events that hit all advanced economies. The disappointing economic results are not the same as the political impact of the exchange rate mechanism recession during the last period of Conservative government or the Great recession brought on by the banking crash at the end of the last Labour government. Those were avoidable errors of UK policy that marked the end for each of the two main parties in office in turn when they occurred. It means the present government has an opportunity to win people back, if it understands the sources of their current displeasure.
The main thing to get right is the economy. The Prime Minister recognises this with his twin aims of getting inflation down and getting growth up. The problem is he seems to accept the wrong Treasury advice that you have to get inflation down first by stopping growth, and then only after that can you try to warm the economy up again to produce some growth and start to make people better off. That is bad economics and even worse politics. There is not time enough to bring inflation right down with no growth or even a shallow recession, and then to pick things up again in ways that people will feel and appreciate.
Fortunately growth and lower inflation are not enemies. The secret to both is to put more UK capacity in, so more is made and grown at home. This creates more jobs and incomes at home, and provides more supply to lower price rises.
This is why the Treasury are so wrong. We need a lower business tax rate, not a 31% hike in Corporation Tax. We need to copy the Republic of Ireland with their 12.5% Corporation tax rate. As a result they have far more investment per head, higher GDP per head, and more business tax revenue per head than we do. We need to drive hard for energy self sufficiency to cut our dependence on unreliable and very expensive imported energy, the source of much of last year’s inflation. To bring that off we need to end the price controls, the subsidies and the windfall taxes. If we added substantially to our gas and oil output to replace imports we could get a big boost to tax revenues without windfall taxes stopping the investments. That could happen quickly. If we got on with producing small modular nuclear plants and with ways of storing renewable energy to smooth out its delivery again we would boost growth and provide some downward pressure on prices in due course when they started generating.
In order to grow the economy faster we need to be far more supportive of the self employed and small business. Instead of shrinking the army of the self employed as covid lockdowns and the new fiercer IR 35 tax arrangements have done, we need to expand the numbers again. Return the tax system to the rules of 2017 when self employment was growing well. Raise the VAT threshold for small business from £85,000 to £250,000. That would give an immediate boost to small business output across many sectors where entrepreneurs limit their turnover to avoid the need to register.
The water industry should be required to put in more clean water capacity. We cannot keep on adding so any additional people to our population without providing more basic services like water. People do not want to be lectured on using less, and told there is a hosepipe ban as soon as it gets warm and dry for a few weeks. The government is seeking an investment explosion to handle more dirty water to avoid sewage discharges into rivers. The pricing formula and tax regime has to make this feasible at a lively pace.
The railway industry is busy running near empty trains on much of the network at various times of day when it is not on strike. Railway investment is grossly inflated and distorted by the very expensive and much delayed HS2 project, which will not bring us any revenue or benefit for most of this decade. What is needed is a refocus and new timetable for this investment to make room for more worthwhile immediate projects to boost capacity on busy routes and to provide an attractive offer for the modern work commuter who may only wish to go the place of work two or three days a week. Digital signalling with on board train systems to allow safe closer running to other trains on existing tracks could boost capacity at a fraction of the cost of a new railway line. It should be possible to run a lot more trains at busy times on existing track more safely with the complete visibility of the tracks and other train locations to modern digital integrated systems.
We need to switch the system of farming subsidies away from wilding to supporting more domestic production of eggs and apples, tomatoes and meat. We lost a lot of market share during our years in the common agricultural policy and need to catch up. People would like more local food with fewer food miles.
The public would warm to a government that went for growth and showed how the UK is now free to make and grow so much more for ourselves. Our EU years were dogged by huge balance of trade deficits with the continent as we lost market share in everything from chemicals to fruit and from steel to energy. Reversing this would be good for jobs, would help lower inflation, would generate more tax revenue not less. It does need lower tax rates, less lecturing of the consumers and more working with business to deliver the capacity we need. It needs revision to regulations like the emissions trading scheme and carbon tax, which penalises domestic producers and favours imports. In the second world war the country was told to dig for victory, putting more land to work to grow food. Then we needed to make our own ships, tanks and planes to feed the war machine. It all worked very well and great feats were achieved. Today we need to make more of the cars, the household goods and the food we want for a decent life. That will make the country more prosperous and would shift the opinion polls.
27 Comments
April 20, 2023
Good morning.
To be fair, Sir John this was not entirely the fault of the Labour government, it was a global problem, mainly in the USA with the subprime mortgage market. Which makes it more worrying that your party whilst under, Alexander Johnson MP proposed much the same thing. I wonder if this is still the case ?
You talk about people not liking the tax burden and a Labour government. Well. All I can say is, the LibLabCON trick has worked out well. We can all see that no matter who we vote for we are going to get the same thing.
The fact that political parties are both independent and distinct is an illusion. Thankfully the mask is beginning to slip for more and more people to see.
April 20, 2023
Nobody “clamours” for a leg amputation, but when the alternative is terminal gangrene, then people do what need be done.
April 20, 2023
I assume the Tories are the leg amputation and Labour is the gangrene?
April 20, 2023
Excellent advice Sir John. The trouble is that we know Sunak and his cabinet don’t believe in any of it. You are as a voice crying in the wilderness.
April 20, 2023
You could shift the opinion poles a little. But most people don’t trust the Party that’s been in power for so long, they want to boot it out, and the policy changes would anyway look like pre-election bait.
On the other hand, if a newcomer Party without a solid history of breaking its electoral pledges were to run with your suggestions, it would pick up a lot of votes.
If your Party cared for the country and wanted to limit the Labour victory then it could do a deal with Reform and others, so their candidates only run in seats where you have had WEF clones in place. So, don’t run in some 95% of current Tory seats and ask your remaining supporters to vote for the newcomer. A bit like the previous UKIP deal, but in reverse. Won’t happen, of course.
April 20, 2023
Hopefully not that would be a recipe for a massive Labour victory
April 20, 2023
No it won’t happen and about 75% of Tory MPs are fakes & clearly deluded Socialist or Libdems hence we had to suffer appalling tax to death climate alarmist PMs like Major, Cameron, May & now the dire print, borrow, tax and waste Sunak.
April 20, 2023
Wanderer
The idea of Reform UK trusting the Conservatives again with their recent track record is highly unlikely! One bitten, twice shy.
April 20, 2023
JR
You have captured the spirit of the people and what could be – so well!
The Treasury could do with being replaced with more experienced staff methinks!
April 20, 2023
The essence of what you describe may be effective. It is rather like the electorate do with ‘Tactical Voting’.
From the political party’s perspective it might be ‘Tactical Candidacy’.
April 20, 2023
Good Morning,
Sir J, what a fabulous (I use the word in it’s whimsical way) list of activities. A government of independent mind, led by someone fearless and brave could do these things. Alas we live in the here and now, and such ideals and leaders are but flights of fancy.
April 20, 2023
That willbe growth of taxes no doubt.
Hunt and fishy are determined ti drive all industries out of the country in pursuit of net zero.
We already have large swathes of the UK where the grid can’t cope. Never mind we can import everything
April 20, 2023
What is needed is all the politicians regardless of beliefs to stop this constant pissing down our necks and telling us it’s raining.
Labour never actually tell us what they would do when belittling everything the government is trying to achieve.
The other parties are all so entwined with destructive economic green policies that are not properly thought out let alone costed.
The present government is still talking too much and not being seen putting their words into action in the many area’s you have highlighted in today’s excellent entry. Time to play with all the cards face up on the table and actually deliver what is talked about. If they say they are going to do it JFDI. Enough is enough if we have to leave or repeal laws and treaties JDI. The days of only talk has us dead in the water. What an indictment against parliament there are only 100 politicians can see it.
April 20, 2023
Probably even fewer than 100.
April 20, 2023
I agree with what you have said, but when it comes to what most people want, you have missed one.
I believe what most people want, is an end to illegal, and unlimited immigration, costing the hard working taxpayer, many millions. Patience is running out on this, and it could easily result in a change of Government. Soothing words will no longer cut it, and people want to see something actually being done.
April 20, 2023
Indeed nowt but hot air and lies – all we get from Sunak and indeed from Labour. He will surely not keep his five “promises”. He will be lucky to keep just one. Perhaps the one to just to “pass more laws” in relation to the migrants not that this will remotely stop them.
April 20, 2023
If doorstep opinion has no concern for the culture war being waged it is because they do not understand its implications. Indeed, its success over the decades has produced a bovine reaction from many. I note Kent Fire Brigade boasting of their gold star approval from Stonewall!! Oh well, our public services must get their priorities straight.
The hit the economy took from the covid/lock down debacle was entirely unnecessary and I think a fair few are coming to realise this now as that knot unravels.
The water industry should provide more clean water capacity and have their feet held to the fire as to what they are doing with the money paid to them. Ditto that for all services. However, the increased population they have to provide for is not of their doing is it?. That is down to Labour and Conservatives who seem totally unwilling to put an end to it.
The magic bean counters seem to think more people equals higher GDP and that is all that matters. It isn’t.
April 20, 2023
+1 more GDP very slightly (perhaps not even that is certain) but far less GDP per cap.
April 20, 2023
‘They are not preoccupied by the culture wars that consume the political left.’
Yes, you’re right the public despise the Left and their attack on reality, language and truth but YOUR PARTY Mr Redwood has appeased the Left and sneakily participated in the Left’s strategy to demonise and partition our world using race, gender and sexuality as their triumvirate weapons of social and cultural war against normality
I look around and see no kick back from the Tories so John’s attempt to try and distance himself and his party from the Neo-Marxist regressive poison
I despise the Tories for their duplicity regarding the culture wars.
Mr Redwood and his party are the Left for they endorse their strategy. We can see it all around us and John’s party has been in power since 2010
It is my belief that the Tories will betray this nation and its people and throw them to the dogs unlike Thatcher who stood for what was right, true and proper
We all despise the Left except the Tories
April 20, 2023
Indeed the current fake Consocialists have appalling socialist & climate alarmist policies and Starmer’s Labour have even worse ones. Starmer intends to fund his insane agenda by putting VAT on private school fees and abolishing Non Dom Status. Both will cost more than they raise and so can fund nothing. So is Starmer so thick he does not realise this? Or is he lying.
So how are Sunak five pledges coming on?
We will halve inflation this year to ease the cost of living and give people financial security.
We will grow the economy, creating better-paid jobs and opportunity right across the country.
We will make sure our national debt is falling so that we can secure the future of public services.
NHS waiting lists will fall and people will get the care they need more quickly.
We will pass new laws to stop small boats, making sure that if you come to this country illegally, you are detained and swiftly removed.
No real progress on any of these so far. Inflation still very high (caused by Sunak’s QE and general incompetence and Chancellor. Grow the economy (with taxes and red tape as high as it they are and still increasing it seems unlikely). Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks (£18 billion in Feb 2023). The NHS a sick joke and still getting worse. As to the last one we need actually action not hot air & new laws. Why would they obey these new laws any more than the old laws Sunak?
April 20, 2023
Excellent Sir John,
Can you presume the government??
April 20, 2023
About 15 years ago I set up the worlds first patient led registry for genetic disease where the parents used the data protection act to lift their medical records out of the NHS red tape and made it available to clinicians and researchers worldwide under the governance of a committee of senior medical staff. This involved legal, IT and genetic work. I was privileged to be involved with leading geneticists around the world to use my 30+ years experience writing algorithmic trading software to write genetic algorithms that are still used today.
Anyway … when the covid spike protein vax came out I was concerned it would form a retro-virus, whereby it retro-fitted itself into our DNA and kept producing itself overtime. I posted a general concern on this site about who would sue who if so many people were harmed.
Well according to reputable research on Dr John Campbell’s Youtube website. This is exactly what has happened. The research shows in a number of people the body is still producing the vax protein from the lining of the veins and arteries and the body is attacking the lining of these blood vessels causing cholesterol and plaques to be released and cause symptoms such as myocarditis and long term worries about dementia.
The Government in the UH HAS very quietly responded to this research by withdrawing the use of the vax to those over the age of 75 or who are immune compromised.
The sh*t has not hit the fan yet but science has definitely switched the fan on and there in a large pile and shovel next it it.
April 20, 2023
Ironically it’s people in the older age group who I understand have some benefit from taking the Covid injection, compared to the risk. Whereas young people do not significantly benefit, but are exposed to the risk. Since when has this government done anything right?
April 20, 2023
As ever, a very good article Sir John. But how many times can you repeat yourself yet have absolutely no impact on the parliamentary wrecking ball busily destroying the UK economy.
Now I see the EU is bringing in far more stringent carbon taxes which are bound to be adopted here. Prices of just about everything will be driven upwards, many more SME’s will be driven out of business and travel will become the reserve of the very wealthy.
The political cabal moves inexorably on to impoverishment and control of ordinary people.
April 20, 2023
SJR sets out intelligent well-reasoned remedies. The current Conservative leadership wanders with ignorance into bad places. Too many MPs continue following the crazy path. Most would prefer a much better PM, Chancellor and Cabinet members. However the dodgy MPs drag behind. They do not want to rock the boat. They hesitate in fear of being seen as fickle in changing leader again and risking loss of votes; before election forces them out.
April 20, 2023
So you want us to vote for your party because it is destroying our country slower than the opposition would? No thanks. Be gone all the main political parties and introduce new ones who would put the British people first. We have had enough of your promises and lies.
April 20, 2023
Yes, Sir John. How will you get the Government to do these things? The changes that matter, that is (IR35 is a relative side-show). What is your plan? Who in Parliament is with you?