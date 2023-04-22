The resignation of Dominic Raab

The Deputy Prime Minister resigned yesterday because a lawyer found against him on two of the eight allegations made. He had promised to resign if there was any finding against and kept his word.
He did not however go quietly or in apologetic mode. Instead he has invited us to have a more general debate about relations between senior civil servants and Ministers. He argues the bar for bullying has now been set so low Ministers will find it difficult to get things done or get the government’s will implemented.
He claims that on one occasion when negotiating over Gibraltar he felt a senior official was not following government wishes. On another occasion in the Justice Ministry in a budget meeting he did not feel he was getting the facts he needed to make good decisions. How far should a Minister be able to go in what they say in such circumstances? Is accusing a senior official of poor work in private going too far?
April 22, 2023
I read the report last night unlike some of the so called Journalists on TV. You would think from the many comments, that Mr Raab had been berating Junior CSs, not a bit of it. Apparently he was expressing his disappointment to Senior CSs who, I would have thought, had a bit of backbone and integrity. Also, are we now to assume that the ego of a CS negotiator is more important than Cabinet opinion or Gibraltar’s Sovereignty?
Give me strength.
April 22, 2023
It does not bode well for the electorate.
The CS mafia should start looking over their shoulders that is if the Executive Management also looks at the problems within with open minds. They too have not come out of this debacle with much credibility
April 22, 2023
You can be a bully and a Brexiteer just as you can be a bully and a Remainer. John Bercow is an example of the latter.
Raab himself did not attempt to fight the verdict. He claims the bar is too low and he was targeted for his views. Some claims against him were dismissed but others were upheld.
All this is a separate issue from poorly performing civil servants. A mechanism is required address this. They should not be able to shuffle around to different posts until retirement. The same applies to quangocrats. They should not be reemployed in similar roles after being fired from one failing NHS trust or local authority.
April 22, 2023
Anyone expecting civil Serpents to do their job is guilty of bullying.
All pro Brexit MOs have been arranged by the civil service and the House of Frauds is employing the same tactic to thwart Brexit.
You’ve had over 13 years to sort this out but your too hung up on net zero and diversity and inclusion
You read what you sow.
April 22, 2023
Ian
You’re right! Each of these ‘bully’ MPs have all been Brexiteers – funny coincidence that! Some have said, will suella Braverman be their next target?
April 22, 2023
Indeed too hung up on net zero and diversity and inclusion. But worse still they are also obsessed with taxing everyone to death and beyond with IHT, tying ever one up with red tape, rigging markets (energy, healthcare, housing, education, banking, refuse collection, water… currency debasement, soft loans for millions of worthless degree and endless government waste too.
April 22, 2023
In my experience it’s senior civil servants who regard themselves as knowledgeable masters and manipulators rather than servants. It’s all a long game of chess to them. They have time on their side and taking a knight is so much more satisfying than a pawn. The minister, though ironically the real politician, just wants to get things done.
April 22, 2023
Rabb has behaved admirably, he is surely right in arguing that the bar for bullying has now been set so low Ministers will find it difficult to get things done or get the government’s will implemented.
No only difficult but ministers and MPs clearly find it impossible to deliver what they promise in their manifestos. This as most of them are not even trying to deliver anyway. The manifesto was just a glossy lie to get elected and is dropped the day after the election. Also they are obstructed by mainly deluded lefty, climate alarmist, pro EU, art graduates civil servants whose main aim is to look after their personal interests (wages, pension, working conditions, their power bases…) and rarely the public interest at all.
Rabb was clearly one of the few good guys.
April 22, 2023
Restrictive employment laws also damage private businesses hugely – reducing productivity, causing lower pay, less investment, lower profits and harms the good workers who have to carry the layabout “workers”. Easy & no fault hire and fire with standard pay offs is what is needed. If they are any good they can easily get a new job or work for themselves. Also that way little disincentive to try someone out so more jobs.
April 22, 2023
I very much agree with you LL
April 22, 2023
LL?
So Ashley is Lifelogic? I have not seen him post anything about PPE graduates or the educational achievements of people in the news
April 22, 2023
My thoughts too.
Style of writing is very LLish…..
April 22, 2023
Ashley
Yes a good guy but more importantly a dedicated Brexiteer.
April 22, 2023
@turboterrier: NO, Raab was NOT “a dedicated Brexiteer”. He supports Sunak. He supports higher taxes. He supports the Windsor betrayal. He is just another #ToryTraitor. Good riddance to him.
April 22, 2023
Rishy Sunak is a pratt
Standing with Clinton demanding the DUP accept his sell out agreement
All I can say is thank the Lord we have the Unionist parties
April 22, 2023
+1
April 22, 2023
Well said Ashley, there should be NO activist CS’s , the rules must FORCE them to leave their politics at the office door. Those that dont, must be sacked!
April 22, 2023
Raab was a fool. And he was weak. Why did he resign? He could have stayed and put out a short statement saying: “I said that I would resign if I was found guilty of bullying. I am delighted that the report exonerates me. There is nothing in these findings that can, in any sane interpretation of the English language, be regarded as ‘bullying’. I will therefore not be resigning and will now get on with delivering the government’s business. Any civil servant who is not on board with this task is welcome to move elsewhere”. Instead of saying this he resigned. But I’m perfectly happy. I have no sympathy for this Sunak-supporting, Brexit-betraying sell-out.
April 22, 2023
Sunak comes out of this looking very weak and as Raab says has made the CS unaccountable and pushing through change/difficult decisions impossible.
It’s pathetic and unacceptable and confirms the utter rubbish we get out of Whitehall.
April 22, 2023
A lot of people are very concerned about the whole situation.
It appears that the tail is now wagging the dog in so much, a minister expects even demands loyalty and recognition to the critical nature of the work undertaken attention to detail is paramount as he has undertaken the task set by the cabinet. The pressure and responsibility must be tremendous but that is all part of the package of being a minister.
Civil servants know what is expected of them and make the choice to sign on or ship out especially when some tasks may be outwith their competence and personal feelings and beliefs. For these constraints they are well paid and have exceptional pension plans and conditions. Nobody is holding a gun to their head to work in the service. Attention to detail is the keystone to the whole department and the tasks set.
The accepted timing of events for complaint were way past their sell by date. So it could be perceived that a vendetta was directed towards Mr Rabb.
Many of us have used the expression drain the swamp. It is long overdue.
April 22, 2023
turboterrier
This is not new ! If you have ever watched the BBC TV Sitcom Series, Yes Minister and Yes Prime Minister then you know who rules the roost – The Civil Service. For it is they that are the only constant. No matter who you vote for, no matter what state the economy is in they REMAIN word used for more than just one meaning the only constant. And once the EEC had its claws into us it was clear that they were going to run the country via that Monolithic Organization.
April 22, 2023
+1
April 22, 2023
+1
April 22, 2023
+1 well said Turbo.
April 22, 2023
+1 Turboterrier Democracy has always been something of an illusion.
The good thing is that increasingly the bureaucrats are having to step out of the shadows to maintain their grip. We can see them now.
April 22, 2023
Good morning.
And
Firstly. Who sets the law regarding bullying in the workplace ? That will be parliament. A parliament that wishes private companies to set quotas to meet various diversity targets. If not met and/or persons employed to meet said targets does not dome up to scratch, then the employer has to negotiate a minefield of legislation and procedures to get rid of that person. Welcome to OUR world !!!
Secondly, and this follows on from what I have just said. If a person(s) do not full fill their job requirements then there has to be procedures. Just because a Minister feels something does not necessarily make it so. Their is such a things as the Ministerial Code and the Civil Service Code by which each party is obliged to follow, regardless of how they feel.
I have not been following this saga as it looks like to me a ‘rats in a bag scenario’ which I have little interest. But if what Dominic Rabb MP says even if only half true, the way he did not go about it tells me that there is insufficient training and experience of MP’s when dealing with employees and colleagues.
Our kind host here has laid out many times how, when he was in government, dealt with matters. You work to tray and bring all parties onside and, where you find (not feel) resistance you try and resolve the matter. If in this case it is a Civil Serpent then you have the aforementioned code to fall back on as this forms part of their contract of employment which, failure to comply can result in dismissal.
If one cares to look there have been dismissals of many senior CS’s and, the one things to me that stands out, is they are all dismissed for breaches of the CS Code. If Dominic Rabb MP wanted things done all he had to do was read the CS Code to them chapter and verse. Keep everything in writing, signed and dated, with the most Senior CS and the PM Cc’d in on it. Whenever I have issues like this this is what I do. And it works !!
Perhaps Sir John you might want to set up a training school for aspiring Ministers ?
April 22, 2023
I think, Mark, things have changed dramatically since Brexit. It is true Mrs T was troubled by recalcitrant civil servants, and the ones at Education sabotaged her National Curriculum, making such a dogs dinner of it that parents and teachers were alienated from it, but the war over Brexit is on another level. Every institution in the land has been abused to overthrow Brexit, and Brexiteers are being systematically purged from Government. Good advice on management is no longer enough.
April 22, 2023
The next question around the cabinet table must be “who is next to be taken down”
On the bright side this could be the start of the demise of the CS as it has become. Who can be trusted to implement the government plans as directed?
April 22, 2023
His remainer replacement Dowden is far less impressive. He has been a strong Sunak supporter for years, not at all a good sign given what an appalling, tax to death, borrow, print and vast waste/lockdown Chancellor he was. Also his dire Windsor Agreement, mad support for net zero and even his support for the new appalling and clearly evil WHO treaty. Also he has still not restored the whip to Bridgen which should never have been removed
See Dr John Campbell’s recent video with Andrew Bridgen on this total outrage.
April 22, 2023
Ashley
Oliver Dowden, like many of his colleagues, is not a conservative at all. Full on socialist would be more apt.
April 22, 2023
BOF what examples do you have that Dowden is a full on socialist, I am interested not disagreeing with you. It is troubling if you are correct.
April 22, 2023
It is a sad day when woke civil servants who fail to make the grade have the power to oust a minister. And it just happens to be a brexiteer. No conspiracy there then
April 22, 2023
👍🏻Got it right BW.
April 22, 2023
Perhaps Raab should take over from Graham Brady and have someone with a strength of character.
April 22, 2023
Do you think Liz was bullied out by the biggest qaungo, the BoE and HM Treasury
April 22, 2023
Civil servants exist to provide a service not build a courtesy altar for a Deputy PM to worship.
Dominic Raab made his promise without realising how extreme employment specialists can be, resulting in his own demise.
Oversensitive servants should alter their own attitude.
Obstructing essential Govt business serves no useful purpose.
April 22, 2023
Yes, I think he shot himself in the foot. However, that doesn’t mean he can’t shine a great big light on matters and work to change things. He is a lawyer and he always seems very careful over his words, but we need belligerent people to stand up for the UK and not knee kneeling softies who will cave and would just give Gibraltar up, if Raab was dealing with NI perhaps they wouldn’t have been sold down the river starting with May and Robbins.
April 22, 2023
I thought Mr Raab’s rebuttal most compelling. Post Brexit I believe some Civil Servants have been deliberately frustrating Government policies. There is something seriously wrong within many of our institutions and media. The Civil Servants have become political just like the BMA and BBC and their activists are working to undermine the will of the people. Mr Sunak has made a serious mistake in allowing an enquiry process by one person blatantly unfair and unjust resulting in the departure of the senior colleague from the government. The so called complaints against him were unfounded except for two spurious half baked issues that certainly do not require resignation. Mr Sunak has created a huge problem for himself and future administrations.
April 22, 2023
Labour are behind this so a future Labour governmnt will be ably assisted by civil servants who look, talk and smell like Starmer ie detritus
And Sunak? I’d get banned if I wrote what I really thought of this thing
April 22, 2023
I thought Mr Raabs interview yesterday was very good. He didn’t sound unreasonable and nor was he critical of the CS in general (quite the opposite) but if his claims are true, then there is a faction within the CS that has an agenda. It would also seem that this faction is linked to the CS union. I’ve a busy day today but will try to make time to read the report in full before I jump to too many conclusions – but at he moment, Mr Raab has my sympathy.
Another factor that has to be considered, is that Mr Johnson tried to defend people who didn’t deserve quite so much support and this led to Labour claims of cronyism, making Mr Sunak’s recent decison probably more difficult in this regard. I’m trying to give Mr Sunak the benenfit of the doubt but the Windsor Agreement and his Chancellor are making it very difficult I’m afraid….
April 22, 2023
I agree that Sunak just didn’t jump in and suspend a senior, who was performing serious work, without any evidence presented by an independent arbitrator, sentence first – verdict afterwards surely shouldn’t be the way we want staff and managers dealing with. When Sunak selected Raab for the role was there a list of complaints logged officially that were being dealt with or not?
April 22, 2023
I completely agree with you, Ministers must be able to be robust, they’re working for our Country. Raab is one of the best.
April 22, 2023
Raab’s absence from the FO and failure during the farce of the Afghanistan withdrawal was justification for his resignation, but these accusations of bullying certainly weren’t.
We appear to have a few “precious” senior Civil Servants who were either incompetent or were being obstructive and/or on manoeuvres. There has to be a way for Ministers to sanction Civil Servants who are not doing their job satisfactorily or who are not making serious efforts to deliver the tasks the elected Government Minister asks of them.
The Civil Service, like so much else in our Governmental Institutions, needs fundamental reform and dragging into the 21st century. But your Party simply hasn’t got the guts to reform anything.
Cummings was right: a hard rain needs to fall on the very uncivil, unproductive, obstructive, incompetent and overly politicised civil service.
April 22, 2023
+1 Donna
Also bloated.
April 22, 2023
Where IS Cummings when you need him? A sort of modern George Orwell.
April 22, 2023
It’s a shame Boris did the dirty on him, he would be very useful right now. It’s be-hopes he doesn’t go to Reform.
April 22, 2023
“As of December 2022, there were 483,450 full-time equivalent (FTE) civil servants – 2,700 (0.6%) more than in the previous quarter, and 8,550 (1.8%) more than a year ago.6 Mar 2023”.
You are so right. And how was Boris sacked? (Who took the photo which destroyed him and why were all the faces blurred out?) And what happened to Dominic Cummings?
April 22, 2023
Wow they really are untouchable aren’t they?
Elected officials should have the first and last say on direction of civil servants. It’s in the name. Servant. Not master. Put up or shut up and leave.
April 22, 2023
I liked Raab, a decent man with integrity brought to his knees by woke, leftist slime intent on destroying all before them and no doubt working with filth Labour and some filth Tories under the radar.
Allegation this, bullying that from faux, anonymous ‘victims’. Zero evidence. Stalinist tactics and the politics we saw under Hitler where allegations, denunciations and accusations are used to destroy the enemy and take control of power where white, hetero males dominate the roost.
Democracy is teetering both here and in the US and the scum Left and some appeasing Tories are behind it all
April 22, 2023
DOM
Has one of those Tories you describe now taken Raab’s job?
April 22, 2023
+many, many!
Dom, I so agree with you!!
I wish he’d set up a new party.
Probably too late though…?
April 22, 2023
Cuibono,
Raab doesn’t have to set up a new party. Reform UK is already up and running, and would welcome a person of such integrity.
There are already plenty of Reform candidates (or paper candidates at this stage) for the local elections in May.
April 22, 2023
The only legal battle should be to make it easier to sack civil servants who are not doing what they are told.
A simple oath like one taken in the army should be sufficient.
April 22, 2023
Just to add.
All civil servants should be made to take this oath. If they choose not to take the oath then they do not get promoted and do not get to work on any issue the Minister deems.
April 22, 2023
It isn’t enough for ministers – Bercow took the Oath. We need freedom to sack people! The Government and the Monarchy embraced Woke and thought that like all else, they would be exempt. Now they have the same constraints that they placed on us. Serves them right.
I never considered Raab ‘a dedicated Brexiteer’. Like Boris, a short term opportunist. Untalented. No loss in any normal Parliament where there should be any number to replace him. But scraping the barrel because they inflicted the untalented on us via the ‘party list’ – again reaping their own sown whirlwind.
April 22, 2023
Have you seen the Union CEO?
April 22, 2023
Yet another Remainer appointed. Say no more. A definite stitch up after Braverman was targeted in the same way. It looks as though many rules were broken in bringing Raab down.
April 22, 2023
It is a sad day when incompetent civil servants are more secure in their jobs than the minister and can engineer his demise, instead of being sacked themselves.
April 22, 2023
When faced with lefty woke activists and the blob in general, now is the time each Gov Minister to have 2 things:
1) An independent HR SPAD/team whom advises on how to ensure these scurrilous and malicious claims are correctly avoided; and most importantly ensure the activists are performance managed out! Vis a vie what happened to Raab..
2) Wear a bodycam during face to face meetings with the blobbies. Voice record all such telephone conversations.
April 22, 2023
They do have a SPAD team it would be very interesting to look at the qualifications of those appointed by Raab to his team, how many of them had managerial hr experience?
April 22, 2023
Raab will never be forgiven for remaining on his beach holiday during the chaotic evacuation from Kabul in August 2021. His attempts to remain in ‘control’ by phone during the worst military disaster since the evacuation of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam war, whilst enjoying a trip on a paddleboard boat, attracted opprobrium from all sides.
Raab’s poor leadership during the weeks after Kabul fell resulted in his demotion from foreign secretary to justice secretary. Even then his misogynism had no bounds, resulting in an unedifying row over whether Raab’s successor, Liz Truss, or Raab should have access to the grace-and-favour stately home Chevening.
Sunak should not have allowed Raab to resign. He should have demonstrated strength and resolve – and sacked him.
April 22, 2023
Perhaps the people that wanted this chaotic evacuation knew Raabs holiday plans and when he wouldn’t be available and that’s why it was chosen. Who had Raab left in charge whilst he was away surely they have a deputy ready for when sick, on holiday or maternity etc. They have entire departments working with them when they become ministers at considerable expense.
April 22, 2023
SG……Sunak should have demonstrated strength and resolve – and sacked him : Mr Raab if I recall correctly, at an early stage stated, honourably in my opinion, that he would indeed resign if he were found to be ‘guilty’ as accused. He did exactly what he ‘pledged’ – not something we are too familiar with these days. He resigned. He gave us his comments and opinion after the event as he has every right to do. That’s good enough for most.
April 22, 2023
According to a newspaper report a boss lost his job and reputation because he told his secretary that her spelling wasn’t up to scratch!
These potty laws have led to so much inefficiency.
Up until the plague era those powerful creatures behind the front desks in Drs, dentists, vets etc. ruled rudely and without challenge.
Now you can only get an appt. via highly uncertain digital means. And obviously ANY human reaction is too tricky!
What if a boss is bad tempered and shouty? They all used to be. Part of the job.
As he said in his resignation letter.
“In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this enquiry has set a dangerous precedent…”
Anyway…I liked Mr Raab!
April 22, 2023
You can hardly expect here today gone tomorrow ministers to be competent in managing staff grievances and discipline. The minister should be able to bring someone in who does have these skills, tasked with managing the department to ensure it delivers the policy, while the minister takes care of the politics. I thought this was what happened anyway.
When dealing with difficult staff, you need to start a journal at the first sign of trouble. They usually tell lies and the journal can be used to unravel their deceit.
April 22, 2023
Raab was politically naive to promise to resign if ‘found guilty’. It’s as simple as that. There’s nothing in his resignation letter that’s surprising. He’s just confirming that the Conservatives have failed to achieve anything material after 13 years in power.
April 22, 2023
So Sunak chooses a KC, who describes himself as ‘kind’, to judge whether a competent minister has bullied civil servants in the justice ministry. And then he finds that telling them that their work isn’t good enough is bullying. What a bunch of incompetent drips!
If Sunak wasn’t a WEF supporting plant intent on their policies of making the UK the first country to destroy its industries and make its citizens cold and poor, he would offer DR a job in a new ministry to sort out the civil service, with instructions to sack any of them from the top to the pen pushers who do not perform and come into the office, where they can be observed working. The same goes for local government, where some departments have been doing very little at home since the lockdown.
April 22, 2023
Something which has not been much remarked on is the disgraceful fact that a lone lawyer, a faceless unknown, an unelected, paid employee, took it upon himself to choose between the word of the Deputy Prime Minister and Lord Chancellor, and the word of a civil servant, not once but twice. He was not in a constitutional position to be able to do that. Only the PM can do that.
April 22, 2023
The Civil Service, the left political elite in power, and WOKE culture are making Parliament and the UK a joke in the eyes of the world. But perhaps not the US, they are doing the same to Trump. Using the legal system to get ride of political opposition. They must be having a good laugh in the Kremlin.
This is how Western Democracy works.
April 22, 2023
Better watch your back Sir John as we see the demise of yet another Brexit MP replaced by a remainer. I don’t like Sunak, he has attained his position through backstabbing and has proved to be a weak leader too easily influenced by the globalists , this makes me think he is one of them.
April 22, 2023
Raabs right! Justice has not been done here. Asking someone in employment to do a given task with the remit of the terms of their employment is not bullying.
All to often accusations in extreme terms such as bullying, rape, racism, fascism are taken way out of context and degrade the seriousness of real cases where these terms apply.
Hopefully Raab will appeal.
April 22, 2023
Should be entitled…
“The Harrowing of Dominic Raab”.
Where’s all that bleating “FAIRNESS” and other nauseatingly sickly sweet hypocrisies worthy of a
Dickens character?
The extreme far left has run such rings around the tories.
Talk about gingerbread houses.
Talk about gullibility.
April 22, 2023
And your view Sir John? I knew we wouldn’t get it.
April 22, 2023
People on the right can’t have a view now, they are getting cancelled at every turn. Whilst the left get away with denigrating people and bullying them because the right don’t play their victim card. Well it is now time to turn the tide. If I were Raab I would start by demand apologies from people writing that he is a psycho and a massive arse.
April 22, 2023
I have grandchildren at Uni. They all – all – have jobs at which they work part time during term time. They do around a couple of days at “Uni” a week. Some Unis have only 20% of their students in each day. I know of a student who took a week off in the middle of term to visit her family.
Their work is often not marked or looked at and rarely discussed. They are expected to support Labour. They do not take criticism easily. And it puts them into debt. At the end they are allowed to dress up in their academic robes for the great degree day with photo.
The are fully aware of their rights. They do not like people who do not hold their views. They see themselves as the elite. They have no intention of marrying, starting a family and settling down.
I should not like to be a minister with high standards working with such civil servants.
April 22, 2023
I was quite shocked at the goings on in universities, my three children were the first in our families to go to university, I advised them all to get the most out of each university for their money and go to everything on offer. They worked in the big holidays but were full time in their studies.
April 22, 2023
It’s a bad day. Raab seemed to me to be an effective and articulate minister. There has clearly been an orchestrated campaign, with most of the allegations dismissed out of hand. Even one of the 2 that’s been upheld was Raab removing a diplomat from a negotiating team because he had, expressly against govt policy, proposed the stationing of Spanish troops in Gibraltar. That man is still in his job! In a private sector organisation he would have been fired. So the minister who negotiated in the best interest of UK voters and taxpayers and got a good settlement on Gibraltar is out, but the official who undermined him in defiance of the policy of the elected govt is determined to be a victim of bullying and is still employed, with a big salary, a final salary pension, a K when he retires or sooner no doubt, etc.
The blob is out of control.
April 22, 2023
In answer to your final question, if it is a first offence and is considered by the minister to be obstructionist , it should be taken as a first verbal warning. In the case of the official who seemingly had his own negotiation with the Spanish over Gibraltar it was an on the spot dismissable offence. As the scribes never get dismissed , moving them sideways, never to return is the next best option.
All the evidence points to a “Lets get Raab” move on the part of some scribes and their union, and bare in mind this is not the first time, this confirms we have a problem and that the abrasive Dominic Cummins had a point. The civil service require an overhaul that leads to them being put back in their box labelled Provide and Advise only.
I believe it stems from Brexit, prior to which they and fellow scribes in Brussels dictated government in the UK. They cannot accept that those days are over.
Mr Raab did the honourable thing and resigned smelling of roses. Sadly to blossom he needs a party in government, an unlikely prospect after 2024.
April 22, 2023
Adendum,
I now read that DR is considering joining GBNews. Perhaps you should think about it. It is the only outlet for real Conservative values and a much more effective way of getting your message to the electorate than asking question of ministers with answers penned by their scribes.
April 22, 2023
Absolutely right, Agricola.
April 22, 2023
“Ambassadors from all 27 EU countries will gather at a secret location in England later this month for private talks about the post-Brexit relationship.”
Another sell out by our government. Slowly but surely the UK is being pulled back into the EU orbit all aided and abetted by our elected traitors.
April 22, 2023
Christine,
If it is to be a growup discussion that leads to the normalising of our trade relationship and joined up none punative cooperation where it is of benefit to both sides, I say bring it on. If in any way, as with the NIP, it infringes on our sovereignty, I say an absolute no. We the electorate only need to know the agenda at this point in time.
April 22, 2023
It would be far more useful if the EU arranged to take all their ambassadors to the UK to Brussels and hold a seminar with the commission to come up with better ways of working with the UK.
It won’t happen, of course because that’s directly the opposite of what Brussels’ policy has been since 2016.
April 22, 2023
C: This is organised I believe by the EU Delegation to the United Kingdom which in one capacity monitors the UK’s compliance with its obligations under the Withdrawal & Trade & Cooperation Agreements. This is stated as being the “first ever EU Heads of Mission Retreat” Invitations are said to have been handed to UK based think tanks – though apparently not to British Government officials or politicians ( in order to promote a candid discussion…) They will talk amongst other things about the direction of travel re EU-UK relations and one ambassador opines that they expect the Windsor Framework & the future EU-UK relationship to be the main issue of the day. Rest assured we continue to be closely watched over.
April 22, 2023
So what is new here aside from unwelcome publicity about Rabb’s abrasive approach? Ministers propose, civil servants obstruct: a time-honoured system that has made Britain what she is today.
Some kind soul should buy Rabb the “Yes Minister” series from which he could learn what he has obviously missed finding out so far.
April 22, 2023
“He [Dominic Raab] argues the bar for bullying has now been set so low Ministers will find it difficult to get things done or get the government’s will implemented.”
Who selected the KC to investigate the accusations of bullying?
Who accepted the unacceptably low bar for the definition of bullying?
Machiavelli advises a newly installed prince to remove all those who helped him attain his position to ensure there is no-one alive to whom he owes a debt.
The civil service, the judiciary and the state broadcaster have captured Parliament and taken UK democracy prisoner.
April 22, 2023
Dominic Raab has done a huge service to us all by not going quietly. While he probably had to resign, given the undertaking he had given, if Sunak was half a man , he would have refused to accept the resignation.
April 22, 2023
Raab made some good points in his speech.
I suspect it is all too easy to lose patience with someone who is supposed to be working for you, who refuses to do as you have directed, and blatantly does the opposite.
Raab was another victim to the civil service and the usual media witch hunt.
I’m not a supporter of Raab, but on this subject I feel he was very much the innocent party.
April 22, 2023
It would seem that the appointment and dismissal of permanent secretaries and other senior civil servants is very much on the agenda ?
https://committees.parliament.uk/work/7319/the-appointment-and-dismissal-of-permanent-secretaries-and-other-senior-civil-servants/
April 22, 2023
For those readers who have retired, think back over your career and remember your reaction when, say at 38 with some 14 years experience, you were dealing with those above you who were in there early 50s. You were still on a learning curve so you listened and made sensible suggestions.
A huge number of young MPs who have read extensively and studied Politics arrive in Parliament with zero practical experience and there running the department is your 50 year old Civil Servant with at least 25 years experience who gently takes control of their new MP. It is therefore not surprising that the Civil Service is taking over the running of our country.
This has to stop if we are to avoid becoming a third world nation with very poor prospects and a decaying infrastructure. The Civil Service is what it says a ”service” and the quicker the PM redefines their role and establishes it with the senor servants in each department the better. Wilful delays and miss leading information should trigger automatic removal of the servant from any central government position.
April 22, 2023
It’s the Civil Servants who should have resigned for not doing their jobs properly. A Minister must be able to question, request and complain if he/she is not happy with the standard of work or information being received, he/she has every right to be robust.
We live in a democracy. What is happening here is somewhat sinister. I sincerely hope Dominic Raab takes this further and has a public enquiry into it. There’s a pattern developing of hounding out Brexiters. Cummings, Boris, now Raab. Who’s next?
April 22, 2023
Tricky one this – on the one hand there is indeed the smell of a remoaner agenda by some. On the other hand sometimes Ministers come up with ideas that don’t add up and they need to be told this for the sake of the country.
I certainly get the impression that the Usurper Sunak (good at press release spin – bad at actually doing anything) wishes to get us back under EU control by his choice of Ministers.
April 22, 2023
Perhaps if the PM has it in him he might suggest that one or two Civil Servants should now spend more time with their families.
April 22, 2023
Who was it who said doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result was a sign of insanity?
I’ve had enough of this insanity and I shall
Vote Reform Party.
April 22, 2023
“Is accusing a senior official of poor work in private going too far?” No, of course, it isn’t. Aggressive behaviour (as opposed to assertiveness) is something to be avoided and there must be a point at which that becomes unacceptable. I would see that bar being set high. We don’t have the details in this case. The relationship must remain one of master to servant. We can’t have ministers being afraid to assert what they expect for fear of being complained about. I would be concerned if civil servants were preventing ministers from implementing the policies for which we elected their parties; that would be the tail wagging the dog.
April 22, 2023
…. and a former civil servant tells the BBC that he had warned Mr Raab about his behaviour whilst admitting that he did not actually call Raab a “bully”
BBC News – Dominic Raab dismissed my behaviour warnings – Lord McDonald
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-65358258
The fact that McDonald is seeking his 15 minutes of fame at this juncture seems to support Mr Raab’s position.
April 22, 2023
We appear to have reached a state of affairs in this particular workplace – and indeed many others – where the finding of fault for poor work and/or attitude, combined with the giving of orders to subordinates, has provided those subordinates with a cause of action for the right to continue to work poorly, show bad attitudes and do as they please. Perhaps we are thereby reaping the ultimate reward for historically disarming teachers and placing a child’s absolute right to self expression upon a pedestal.
We may not be heading all the way towards a Cultural Revolution of our own whereby our equivalent of Chinese professors are forced to their knees and instructed to apologise for their own stupidity and ignorance to their own students. However, this is still not going to end well.
April 22, 2023
If these civil servants were in the Private sector they would be fired for incompetance or insubordination, who do they think they are? They are there to do the Ministers bidding whether they like it or not. They are supposed to be non political and whether they agree or don’t agree with a position, it is not their decision to simply not do it, if it is so repugnabt to them they should resign because as long as the taxpayer is providing their more than handsome salaries, they are to do our bidding.
Although it was very noble of Mr. Raab to keep his promise, It was completely wrong He should have stayed and the complainers should have had some consequences. I had a job that I loved but had a manager who for whatever reason didnt like me, for months I lived in fear that I would be fired, but I would never have considered going to HR and complaining, I just continued working hard and eventually he was promoted out of the department.
April 22, 2023
Good personnel management Leadership and respect, that is what gets things done. Metaphorically stamping your feet in frustration achieves nothing but hostility. You are a team leader and should lead but by working together.
April 22, 2023
Discipline in the workforce can be achieved in many ways ; if the objectives and rules are not being followed the last thing is for the person in charge is to lose control by an over forceful or bullying manner . Civil Servants are obliged to conform to the policies established by the rule of Parliament , if they do not conform then they can and should be dismissed ; this rule also applies to the Minister in charge of a Department . Achieving results depends on motivation from the top down and by clear direction . Leadership and its style is the key note to success . From what has been reported it would seem that Raab acted in a manner that fell short of real leadership skills .
April 22, 2023
Sir John, the two examples you mention above are worrying. Setting aside the bullying allegations, what means were available to the Minister to resolve his concerns in these two examples?
Would the alleged miscreants have been sanctioned in any official process or just moved to a different role. Given a week is a long time in Government how rapid are the processes?
If the performance management processes are not fit for purpose, how then can a Minister deliver their agenda?
April 22, 2023
There should be a root and branch check up on the Civil – not so Civil – Service. I fear they are not working properly and have done nothing but impede the progress of Brexit and any worthwhile reforms the Government has tried to make. They are woke snowflakes, always off on jollies – sorry – conferences, in country houses, then on retreats to recover . I despair of the future of Great Britain with those that are meant to work for the good of all, going on strike for more pay Do they not understand that if everyone gets a pay rise, then everyone has to pay yet more for everything??? Why do they not mention the annual increments they get, putting their wages up every year anyway ?