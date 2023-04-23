England is so often the country not allowed to speak its name. It was the country the EU did not want on its maps. It is the country the European establishment and Opposition parties here at home wish to break up into regions.
It is also the country that did so much to pioneer democratic government, that opened up free trade, that has gone in the past to rescue Europe from autocrats invading countries to fashion a European empire in their own image. Three times in the last 500 years we had to resist invasion of ourselves and others, from Spain, France then Germany. Three times we allied with the forces of national self determination and greater freedom, sacrificing lives and treasure for victory. Twice we fought as a United Kingdom.
England has offered the world the language of Shakespeare and the Industrial Revolution, great services and many innovations. We should celebrate today in the knowledge that world is freer and more prosperous for the exertions of our ancestors.
24 Comments
April 23, 2023
Our ancestors did a great job, just a shame that so many now have lost the plot.
England, with the rest of the UK has given the world so much, now it seems they want our soul as well!
April 23, 2023
Happy St George’s Day to you all, and of course God Bless St George who killed the dragon in the marketplace of Alnwick, Northumberland. You should go and stand in the place he stood. Also the land of Harry Hotspur, a Percy who led his army into battle aged 12! The great kingdom of Oswald who printed money of base metal and whose word was enough for the coin to hold value! Topped by the true Christianity brought from Ireland by Aiden.
Nothing can besmirch the fantastic record of our people.
April 23, 2023
Nice, but very late in the day.
What should we DO? What are you going to DO Sir John? Apart from writing some few words. Are you going to DEMAND change? Of course not.
April 23, 2023
Ramadan & Eid all over the BBC and my local council social media ….St.George Day – Nothing
April 23, 2023
The liberal left elite and the WOKE lot don’t like England full stop.
I am wearing my red and white tie today
April 23, 2023
No one has ever not allowed England to speak its name. The EU had it on all of its maps. The European establishment and Opposition parties here at home have never wished, tried or even suggested to break it up into regions. Your paranoia really should trouble you
April 23, 2023
So True.
Well said John. 👍🏴
April 23, 2023
Blah blah blah…………………..and the English still have no representation of its own and other Nations can vote on its issues in the combined British Parliament, although we have no voice in their devolved administrations. It’s a disgrace. Shame on the legacies. The legacies do not represent us and we want Reform!!!
April 23, 2023
But of course there won’t be any celebration for that would go against the narrative of our governing establishment, where England and English people are the worst of the worst. We are the most racist country in the world. We were disgusting slavers. Our wealth was built on robbing and exploiting the world. We have no culture to speak of, and what ever we have is only made tolerable by ‘enrichment’. There will only be celebration when all sense of Englishness has been eradicated, which they are well on course to achieving.
April 23, 2023
Happy St George’s Day.
My local pub used to celebrate it with a beer festival and Morris dancers. Unfortunately its difficult times for pubs now.
April 23, 2023
A Happy St Georges Day to you . Today there is a marked division between those who believe in the UK, complete with all it’s faults; faults we are aware of because we live with them daily , and those who see almost everything they associate with the UK to be abhorant. Strangely the anties still opt to live in the UK. It is a bit of a cup half full or a cup half empty situation. The former wish to improve matters, the latter prefer to dine out on what they see as problems and in extremis take direct action, that further alienates them from the majority. Among the ruling classes there appears to be a growing sense of guilt about our past present and future. A guilt that inhibits our resolution of problems that will delineate our future. The electorate does not have these problems and becomes increasingly frustrated that what it knows require attention gets ignored or explained away in political platitudes. Witness the frustration of illegal immigration and the sheer joy that the brige bandits of Dartford got five years. Alternatively we see a weak PM bending to a civil service, disempowered by Brexit, who have conspired to serve their own agenda in conflict with a democratically elected Parliament. Our government needs to grow some cohones and start slaying the dragons that the majority can see beset us.
April 23, 2023
Some of us are celebrating today Sir john, probably not the Blob however?
April 23, 2023
I cannot remember when this zero-England policy was introduced but I do believe over 20 years ago, one Scottish Labour MP, Robin Cook, said there was no English just Scottish, Welsh, Irish and British.
Why would anyone want to deny the birth right of 81% of the population of Great Britain and what are their vested interests in doing so?
Neither England nor the English have anything to be ashamed about as as been demonstrated in the SJ article above.
April 23, 2023
LOVELY!
Happy St. George’s Day!
April 23, 2023
“We should celebrate today in the knowledge that world is freer and more prosperous for the exertions of our ancestors.”
Indeed and the exertions of the Scots, Irish and Welsh working together with and mixing with the English and others. We can easily be as prosperous as the Swiss but not with dire Consocialists, Labour/SNP/Libdem socialist and crony capitalism, corruption, endless over regulation and the absurd & expensive intermittent energy agenda.
April 23, 2023
Boris says the Industrial Revolution was a mistake, and as we instituted it, that is why we must be punished for it by having Net Zero foisted upon us. Most MPs seem to agree with him.
April 23, 2023
Many of us do celebrate our great achievements, despite the fact that we are continually told that our Country is of no account, and our sacrifices are not of interest. We know better.
I wish you, Sir John, and everyone on on here a very happy St. George’s Day.
April 23, 2023
We should indeed celebrate today in the knowledge that world is freer and more prosperous for the exertions of our ancestors.
Alas we have been going backward certainly since Heath took us into the “common market” now we have a choice between the consocialists and the even worse full blooded one who will tax/rob us even more than Sunak and Hunt have done.
April 23, 2023
Today, we are flying our Union flag (for Prince Louis’ birthday) with the St Georges Cross for England below it.
If we ever lose NI and Scotland from the Union, I hope we retain the Union Flag as it is the best rallying cry for England.
Everything has gone quiet but Labour seems determined to create so much more devolution that, like the EU before it, England will effectively cease to be the single entity it has been for more than 1,000 years. We need Westminster MPs to sit as the English Parliament now more than ever.
April 23, 2023
Key Stage I History looks like grooming. Having an impact on our history is about having brought about lasting change.
April 23, 2023
It would be a huge help for England’s identity if your fellow MP’s could learn to use the word, when discussing England. “this country” doesn’t cut it.
It would be even better if England was granted it’s own parliament just like the other three countries in this ludicrously named ‘United Kingdom’
April 23, 2023
And hopefully not finished yet!
April 23, 2023
English folk are distinctive.
French, German, Spanish, Chinese and others are also distinctive.
People are what they are wherever they are born or live based on ancestry.
Everyone on Earth has many fine qualities; mostly good, some better than ours.
The Duke of Wellington was born in Ireland, but claimed he was not Irish.
Being born in a stable would not have made him a horse.
The English are different from many in the EU.
A Bulldog without a chain enjoys freedom.
What Shakespeare might have written in a different language would not be English
April 23, 2023
Seriously weird stuff. Wales and Scotland have not voted Tory for decades, but get an Tory governement because of English votes. England dominates the UK. Why do you claim to be the victim? What is your emotiona problem?