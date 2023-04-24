Answers to my written Parliamentary questions on carbon capture

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (180629):
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, whether his Department plans to fund carbon capture and storage projects from (a) tax revenue, (b) levies, (c) charges on energy customers and (d) other sources. (180629)
Tabled on: 14 April 2023
Answer:
Graham Stuart:
The £20bn announced in the 15 March Budget will come from levy and Exchequer sources. The precise mix will be confirmed once negotiations are complete. The Government expects it to encourage billions of pounds of additional private capital as private partners also commit to the programme, creating jobs and bringing investment to the UK’s industrial heartlands.
The answer was submitted on 24 Apr 2023 at 16:27.
17 Comments
April 24, 2023
What sane private money will invest in the pointless “carbon capture”? Will they sell it to XR.
April 24, 2023
+1 well they will only invest if forced to or bribed into it with tax payers money. More crony capitalism. People with close mates on the Climate Change Committee perhaps?
April 24, 2023
Nooo, this will be the public/private enterprise where tax money goes in to pay private investor dividends. It’s same ol’ same ol’ scam. Look for which government mates/benefactors get in on the fiddle.
April 24, 2023
reuters.com 10/10/2022 ‘London Stock Exchange sets listing rules for carbon cutters’.
bloomberg.com 24/04/2023 ‘How the world is spending $1.1tn on climate technology’ E.Roston, A.Rathi, C.Cannon.
April 24, 2023
Absolutely pitiful from the worst Government ever. Capturing a harmless plant food trace gas, whilst China/India etc laugh at you. Pathetic fools.
April 24, 2023
Would that levy be in the form of a windfall tax on energy companies or an extra tax on all corporation taxation ….I can see enough more green subsidies ahead
You can’t blame the civil service for this policy
April 24, 2023
Glen
That will probably be another levy on our utility power Bills.
What a bloody farce all this green washing is, because that is what it is, just fake green policies !
April 24, 2023
Has this government got a death wish? 20bn of resources to be frittered away to no benefit. One despairs.
April 24, 2023
The Tories creating solutions to problems that don’t exist
April 24, 2023
Exactly. What plan do the Tory’s have for the tides or the intensity of the Sun? Absolute fools in charge. Any deportations today Sir John, you know, something useful? Any reduction in NHS waiting lists by cutting mass immigration? All your chickens coming home to roost. This Government is going from sublime to ridiculous. Net stupid, let us pray.
April 24, 2023
Cynic
The real cost of the total madness of Net Zero that has all but devoured any of the last remaining bits of common sense left in the 580 odd politicians that have martyred themselves to be sacrificed on the alter of Saving the World religion.
April 24, 2023
It is clear from this reply the man understands nothing about carbon capture, energy, physics, net zero, energy economics…the Carbon Capture agenda will push up the costs of energy hugely and achieve nothing but economic harms. A bit more CO2 plant, tree and crop is, on balance, a good thing anyway. A UK war on CO2 will do nothing sig. for world CO2 levels anyway. We are in a relative dearth of CO2 currently in hostoric terms.
From wiki:- Graham Stuart was born in Carlisle, Cumbria, and studied at Glenalmond College, an independent school in Perthshire, followed by Selwyn College, Cambridge, from 1982 to 1985, where he read Philosophy and Law but failed his degree.
What made Sunak think this man was a suitable to be a Minister of State for Energy and Climate. Does he even know the units of energy and of power and the difference. These types so rarely even know that.
A better question might be- how much will energy costs increase if we use carbon capture at Gas and Coal power stations? Circa 50% up I would estimate. Then “Will the UK have any industry left with energy at these prices and with the tax increases needed? Very little.
April 24, 2023
I don’t think he’s capable of tying his shoe laces without supervision. Don’t see a lot of Physics and Chemistry in this chaps CV. Oh well. Fit for purpose in this Tory Government alongside the collossus/icon, Schnapps.
April 24, 2023
Despite its long history, carbon capture is a problematic technology. A new IEEFA study reviewed the capacity and performance of 13 flagship projects and found that 10 of the 13 failed or underperformed against their designed capacities, mostly by large margins.
Despite many hundreds of millions already invested.
April 24, 2023
They didn’t fail they achieve vast subsidy, gain high paid employment to academia and the green fringe …so what if they all failed commercially – next time they build it bigger and better
April 24, 2023
Or we could all exhale into a paper bag and give it free to the government!
How utterly ridiculous! Carbon capture, I ask you.
April 24, 2023
Brilliant