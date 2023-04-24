Answers to my written Parliamentary Questions on carbon capture

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (180628):

Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, with reference to the Written Statement of 30 March 2023, HCWS690 on Powering up Britain, how the carbon capture and storage outlined in that Statement will be funded. (180628)

Tabled on: 14 April 2023

Answer:

Graham Stuart:

The £20bn announced will come from levy and exchequer sources. The Government expects it to encourage billions of pounds of additional private capital as private partners also commit to the programme, creating jobs and bringing investment to the UK’s industrial heartlands.

The answer was submitted on 24 Apr 2023 at 16:27.