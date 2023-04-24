Answers to my written Parliamentary Questions on carbon capture

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (180628):
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, with reference to the Written Statement of 30 March 2023, HCWS690 on Powering up Britain, how the carbon capture and storage outlined in that Statement will be funded. (180628)
Tabled on: 14 April 2023
Answer:
Graham Stuart:
The £20bn announced will come from levy and exchequer sources. The Government expects it to encourage billions of pounds of additional private capital as private partners also commit to the programme, creating jobs and bringing investment to the UK’s industrial heartlands.
The answer was submitted on 24 Apr 2023 at 16:27.
5 Comments
April 24, 2023
But it does not tell us exactly where it is coming from. What are “Exchequer sources”? Government Borrowings or petty cash?
April 24, 2023
Derek,
Exchequer Sourses are you and me. Even as a levy, windfall tax it will find its way back to you and me. Whether it be HS2, windmill subsidy, or a carbon capture subsidy, you and I will pay. Any scheme that fails to pay its own way, costs you and me, and fails the credibility test.
April 24, 2023
Thats the bottom dollar ….the common pleb will pay thr levy, by either direct or indirect taxation
April 24, 2023
Deluded, simply deluded, who dreams these schemes up, and how much are they being paid to do so ?
Thanks for asking the questions JR, these people and policies need to be exposed for what they are !
April 24, 2023
The answer was almost as raw as ‘Money the Treasury receives’.