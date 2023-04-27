My Intervention on the Sudan Ministerial Statement

The Government advise nationals in difficulties to stay indoors, but what if they run out of food, what if there is no power, water or other utilities, or what if there is fire in the local area? What is the advice and message of hope for them then?
My right hon. Friend makes an extremely good point. The only advice that we can give through the Foreign Office—the only advice—is to stay indoors, because of all the reasons that I have given during the statement about the jeopardy on the streets outside. We have changed the advice today to say that although we think that people should undoubtedly remain indoors if they can, if they do not, it is at their own risk. But they must make their decisions on the ground. Of course, there are those who know the situation around where they live extremely well and may well be able to exercise their judgment, but they do so at their own risk.
April 27, 2023
It would be useful to know how many of these “British nationals” are people who have come to the UK and then gone back to their home in Sudan and a receiving benefits and a pension.
Given the average British tax payer pays £5500 in tax and a pension is double that I think politicians need to be brave enough to tell their voters that two of them are working at the coal face to pay for somebody on the other side of the world.
April 27, 2023
Months ago the FO advised against travel to the Sudan.
Yesterday’s footage showed families with children boarding RAF planes.
Interviewed a number were on holiday.
Why we’re not their children in school?
Are we a soft touch or what?