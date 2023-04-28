Meeting with Minister on new SEND schools

I met with the Minister to welcome the decision to go ahead with two new SEND schools in Wokingham Borough including one in my constituency. Extra provision is needed to give parents and pupils choice where they need special support in education.

I also explained to the Minister that there is a disagreement locally about the site for one of the schools. Rook’s Nest is an important green gap between settlements. The site of the old Farley Primary School is a site that has been developed before. Building at Farley would b e less contentious , could draw on developer money and could be expedited. The Minister said Wokingham Council seemed to favour Rook’s Nest and they would have big role in determining the detail of the project. The government would be happy with a suitable project at the Farley site.

Over to the Council.