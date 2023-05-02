How many people should we invite into the Uk each year?

Thec ONS says “In the year ending June 2022 long term immigration into the UK was estimated at around 1.1 million . This is an estimated increase of 435,000 compared to the year end June 2021. (628,000).”
The net figure after allowing for people who left the UK was 504,000. This included 89,000 from Ukraine, 21,000 from Afghanistan, 35,000 illegally via small boats and 224,000 from the EU.
You would have thought given these huge numbers the Remain supporters would be thrilled that so many were still coming from the EU and Ukraine, and business would be delighted that so many came legally on work visas. Instead both these groups complain that 1.1 million is not enough and we should be making it even easier for people to come here to work.
They need to tell us how we are going to offer all these new arrivals decent housing, and set out how much all this costs established taxpayers resident here. Certainly the net increase of 504,000 needs a large number of additional homes to be added to the housing stock. Arguably the 1.1 million need extra homes as the homes vacated by those leaving may not be in the right places or at the right price for the incomers. The incomers tend to want cheaper housing in the hot jobs areas in London and the southeast where property is dear.
I favour more realistic controls on numbers as we used to have. We are well behind on providing sufficient homes. Now the Bank of England has driven long interest rates up so much to bring the housing market down there will be a bigger shortfall in housing provision.
55 Comments
May 2, 2023
Good morning.
ZERO !!! We are full.
MASS IMMIGRATION does not affect those in power as they can afford to send their children to better schools, have private medical insurance and not have to travel by public transport. They can also afford better homes.
Those who call for more immigration do so because it is the cheaper to import rather than train people and pay them a decent wage. We the taxpayer have to subsidise them, especially if they bring in family whose first language is not English.
We also need to stop giving out UK Citizenship and allowing dual nationality. Work permits for only those whose skills we really need.
Mind you, this is all a bit ‘stable doors’ and ‘horse bolted’ stuff.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/04/19/boris-johnson-will-not-publicly-lecture-india-ukraine-chases/
May 2, 2023
Absolutely. +1 too many.
May 2, 2023
None.
May 2, 2023
Well, we have the survivors of seventeen million mainly wastes-of-space who could usefully and beneficially be exchanged for almost anyone.
And who ever are the “we” in the headline?
May 2, 2023
Mark B +1 Agree!
May 2, 2023
I agree.
May 2, 2023
Its not even a case that they’re nolonger welcome …they just don’t go home, and under international/european treaty ECHRs they can claim a right to family life and under the UN they can claim that they’ve been traffic by a criminal gang ….its time to set a frezze all work visa, student visa and refuge
May 2, 2023
Indeed. Zero. How many Doctors, hospitals and all the other ancillary needs have the Tory’s trained and supplied fore this 1.1 million people Sir John?……………Exactly. That’s why the backlog of 7 million on our former NHS just keeps growing. The 46% get nothing for their taxes and most are wondering why they are still here paying for the idle at the legacies largesse. We don’t want or need these people. Enough is enough. Your Party couldn’t run a welk stall. Make sure you campaign on what you do not what you pretend you may do at some indeterminate point in the future after more tax rises. Just go.
May 2, 2023
That is an astonishing figure, and in my opinion, we shouldn’t ‘invite’ any, and those who come in without an invitation, should be swiftly deported.
I am furious, that I, as an 83 year old taxpayer, are forced to pay towards this, and I am fed up when Politicians say, we have a ‘moral responsibility’ to take in half the World.
We have more than discharged our moral responsibility, and our culture and religion have been changed enough, and this should stop NOW.
May 2, 2023
+1 Cheshire Girl
May 2, 2023
I’d like to know which particular businesses are calling for more immigration, so I could boycott them.
As for public services that may have a need for specialist workers (e.g. nurses), they shouldn’t be allowed to recruit overseas unless the cost of training someone here exceeds the lifetime cost of the immigrant and their existing dependents.
May 2, 2023
it goes right to the top, Wanderer. The Confederation of British Industry has been calling for relaxed immigration rules for years. At its conference in Birmingham last November, its Director-General was still saying we need more ‘economic migration’. A quarter of a million per year or so wasn’t enough for him, apparently. Back in February 2020, the then CBI DG expressed concern that ‘the end of free movement’ thanks to Brexit would lead to labour shortages. But it looks as if, with the best part of a million migrants since then, the situation has been successfully ‘managed’. What the politicians say they want on migration doesn’t seem to matter in the real economy.
May 2, 2023
I own an electronics design and manufacturing business. Last year when we launched a recruitment drive for an electronic engineer, all but one of dozens of applicants were foreign. The businesses wanting more immigration are any that are looking to recruit, as British people don’t seem to want to work.
May 2, 2023
Car-wash, nail polishing, cannabis farms, prostitution, begging, drug runners, barbers, mini-marts
May 2, 2023
Sir John
In my opinion, it’s not about quantity, it’s about quality.
If we have a skills gap within our own workforce, then we should issue temporary work visas for those with the skills and qualifications we need, whilst we train our own people to eventuality do those tasks.
We should take in those in genuine peril, such as those Afghan people who acted as translators for our forces however, I do feel we don’t need any more young single Albanian male barbers.
The elephant in the room as far as I’m concerned is, as politicians sacrifice our industry sector by sector on the alter of the new false religion of net zero, I can’t see what our existing population will be doing in a decade’s time let alone all the new comers.
May 2, 2023
You are right, but to start with we need to know what is the Sustainable Population for the UK as a whole, for each UK Nation and for each County & District.
By Sustainable Population I mean the maximum population that we KNOW can be supported by available public services i.e. Water, sewerage, energy, health care, social care, public order & policing, public transport & road transport and yes – housing. In addition we should have formal Opinion Surveys to inform Government of public opinion on population, immigration and emigration all joined up with the Sustainable Population statistics. So that we KNOW for example that 100,000 increase in population in Berkshire means that we must build a new large Water reservoir near Abingdon – or not as the case may be. No reservoir – no population increase. The point is that it MUST be an informed decision based upon known facts and on honest public debate.
Population size and demographics are the most important factors affecting the future of the UK and and its future prosperity, yet decision making is half baked,
May 2, 2023
Years of excessive immigration has led to unsustainable pressure on public services. There are too many ICE cars on our roads, too much sewage, not enough water reservoirs or treatment works, not enough hospitals or doctors and far too many unproductive QUANGOs and civil servants pretending to manage it all.
Politics aside, any reasonable person would conclude that we are full up. I suggest a five year moratorium on immigration to allow pubic services to catch up, followed by a move to the Australian system. Only people with the sort of high level skills that we need should then be allowed in. NHS consultants for example
May 2, 2023
Have you ever heard of King Canute?
May 2, 2023
Sakara Gold
Too many vehicles period. The infrastructure is unable to carry peak demands which lengthen due to grid lock slowing movement.
The extra weight of the new breed of transport creates more damage to road structures and the excessive usage on tyres and braking components adds to the envionmental issues everyone is supposedly suppose to be concerned about.
May 2, 2023
The number seems to be set by those demanding entrance rather than by the gate-keepers (so called). Anywhere in the world there is a war and we end up willing or not admitting tens of thousands so any policy and planning ought to recognize that. Not that this rotten government does policy and planning beyond its open borders approach of course.
May 2, 2023
Import not ‘invite’ as you well know
The exercise to change the nature of the UK is now unstoppable and the Tories due to moral cowardice, political and personal vested interest rather than agreement are complicit
When Powell threatened to ‘rub the Tories nose in diversity’ this is what Labour meant. The use of race and immigration to corner the Tory party on race and gender issues
Tory party cowardice will destroy this country, in time
May 2, 2023
DOM
Tory party cowardice not will, has destroyed large sectors of this country already, more time will result in its total destruction. But is that not what the globalists are all about?
May 2, 2023
@ DOM – Powell was likely wrong as to target though for it is the British working class whose noses have been rubbed. The Tories seem unfazed by such diversity.
May 2, 2023
Dom But high immigration is happening in the US and most of Europe! Mostly from third world countries! It does feel like population replacement at times.
May 2, 2023
Dom Its not just Britain, high immigration is happening in the US and most of Europe! Mostly from third world countries! It does feel like population replacement at times.
May 2, 2023
…………………Tory party cowardice will destroy this country, in time………well, unless I’m mistaken……………. debt and taxes at all times high, waiting lists on the NHS again at all time highs, our children unable to gain the schools of choice as we’re overwhelmed with immigrants (highest levels ever), illegal immigrants/asylum cases at the highest levels ever and a refusal by the Government to deport any of them at £7 million a day, inflation at the highest levels since the 70’s. A cost of living crisis, capitulation to the EU on everything including the Windsor Farce, paying them for nothing, fishing and EU rules left in limbo, strikes everywhere and nothing works as they’re all “working” from home and we’re paying them to, walk the dog, housework, gym, shopping etc. Oh and woke, woke, woke, minority issues of all types take precedent over absolutely everything else.
SO WHEN ARE THE TORY’S FINISHING US OFF?
May 2, 2023
1) Do not give citizenship as this involves a HUGE liability for very little benefit.
2) Only give VISAs with a maximum of 5 years and a renewable period dependent on earnings and costs to society.
3) Only give VISAs to high earning jobs who cover their costs to society. No excuses, no sneaky lobbying for sneaky undermining of British labour.
May 2, 2023
How many people should we invite into the Uk each year?
10 Tops
May 2, 2023
This weeek, the Conservative Party candidate outside of my polling station will be told that me has lost my vote because he is flooding the country with people.
May 2, 2023
Strictly speaking we should no longer be “inviting” anyone into the country.
An invitation is not what we are talking about here. The party is over, the word is allow into the country.
Why are the people coming? Have we a shortage of skilled workers?
The Remain lobby like the CO2 lobby, and all the interest groups, mostly associated with the Globalist left, just want to alter the population balance in their favour at any cost to the citizens already in the country.
This started with the PM who lied about the need to invade another country.
The left is purely motivated by Poticial aims. No thought whatsoever for the practical impact and how to achieve without distroying the fabric of society.
There will always be emergencies requiring the UK to take people in. But under these circumstances they should not have a choice to live in central London nor other centres of over population. If they make this short of choice is it really a true emergency for them ?
May 2, 2023
It’s all well and good for Starmer to get on his housing horse because of excessive immigration but he has not got a clue in that housing construction is the easy bit. It’s all the necessary essential infrastructure required to sustain it so as not to create further problems over time.
Where are all the stand alone well paid jobs going to come from or is his plan to keep topping up benefits to pay the mortgages and rents?
Sort out the existing people problems. Stop adding to the mountains of waste that gets cast aside to further smother our social and benefits services.
May 2, 2023
As the green spaces of Southern England are disappearing, and we will soon have some dreary suburbia from coast to coast (no doubt with “Recreation and wildlife corridors” carefully managed), what about none for a while? And what about deporting the huge numbers who are currently here illegally? We have had a “Conservative” government for 13 years, and they have a substantial majority, so how could those immigration figures come to pass? We are being taken for fools.
May 2, 2023
I think one of the problems is the lack of immigration officers
I looked up how to become one and it is a very lengthy process
It seems to me that the government should have set up fast track training courses to provide more officers
Anyone coming into the UK could then be processed immediately and if not eligible for asylum could be put somewhere to be sent back . This if anything could deter them from coming
At the moment how are they assessed when they arrive? This seems to be a problem
May 2, 2023
Amazing figures which simply prove the Government had no sensible plan in the past, or has even got one for the future.
We are already an overcrowded island with all services and infrastructure stretched to breaking point, why on earth would we want any more people living here to compound the problem.
The NHS is Overwhelmed with patients, the roads are crumbling faster than they are being repaired, Water is now running low (we still have hosepipe bans in the West Country), we already need to import power and gas, and we have a housing shortage and dilapidated schools.
Has anyone done a survey on the wealth of those leaving, compared to those arriving ?
May 2, 2023
First of all put them in large tents in fields they should not be allowed to live in their preferred places like London or the other large cities towns urban areas so that they can ghetto themselves – as has been said before they should be dispersed to working areas like in forestry, agriculture, fishing, road works, construction the hospitality sector and where needed for at least five years. There is plenty of work it just needs to be dished out with no complaints accepted and no excuses – they will work where they are told to work – otherwise they can go to detention centres pending deportation steaightwaway to the southern part of the Sahara desert.
Secondly Sir John you should desist from asking nonsense questions of the public. You are closer to government than any of us – if you havn’t got the answers then what hope for the rest.
May 2, 2023
To answer your question, Sir John, we need a ‘Net Zero’ approach to immigration.
May 2, 2023
We cannot afford to take in a net half a million a year. We live on a crowded island and cannot grow our infrastructure to accomodate these numbers. No political party is willing to build more roads, and the NHS, Housing, Social Services and Education cannot provide sufficient additional resources to cope.
The only result is that every facet of the living environment for our own people, ie voters, just gets worse every year and our taxes go up to pay the costs of local services, particularly in council tax.
Is it a surprise that voters consistently say they want net immigration reduced yet Westminster fails to deal with the problem?
May 2, 2023
If the government can’t stop these invaders, they are toast at the next election. people will vote for anyone but the Tories (or Labour).
They need to be stopped at sea by disabling their outboard motors and then inviting the French to “rescue” them.
May 2, 2023
The Saudi Arabia of wind power today generating 1.6gw.
Maybe we can use all these incomers to pedal drive the windmills on dayslike today
May 2, 2023
On current trends our population will be 85-90 million by 2050. This will make achieving Net Zero by 2050 impossible unless we start now to reduce its size.
Cement and steel produce vast quantities of CO2 and hence the building of new houses and infrastructure will be severely limited using only earth, stone and timber with reclaimable steel and glass.
Rewilding and the ban on fertilisers, coupled with the banning of flights and shipping, will severely reduce the amount of food available.
Electricity will become very expensive as renewables are profligate users of resources producing just 1 watt/Kg of cement and steel compared to fossil fuels 2000 watts/Kg and nuclear 1000 watts/Kg as well as requiring 1000 times more area dramatically increasing OPEX costs. As a result our electrified heating and transport will be severely rationed by either price and/or decree.
The Government should be taken to court over its policy of mass immigration as it is incompatible with the legally binding CCA.
May 2, 2023
How many? None, we are full. This is an absolute failure by our Government & MPs over the last 20 years. No proper planning for the resources required in every area. No thought that if you allow too many young immigrants, they marry and have more children than most UK-born parents. So one young person today, married & having four or five children, means we need another four or five houses when they grow up & need their own accommodation over the next 25 to 30 years.
But what MP of any party has the courage to say enough? It is strange that all these people want to come to the UK, but none seem to want to go to Russia, China, Turkey, Indonesia or stay at home & work to improve their own country.
May 2, 2023
I can only go to Europe for a maximum of three months a year as a tourist. I have to have my passport stamped entering and leaving. The same for many other countries, the USA included. Why are these tough rules applied elsewhere to just tourists, never mind illegal immigrants, but not applied in the UK?
May 2, 2023
I think you are looking at this the wrong way around. The question you need to ask is how many British tax payers get taken out the system for each migrant.
If an uneducated migrant needs to be housed and paid benefits then you need to work out how many British tax payers are needed to support them.
So for example a migrant costing £25,000 a year in benefits will take 5 average tax payers (£5500 each) out of tax system. With 200,000 of these migrants you will take out 1 million tax payers. 1 million of these migrants will take out 5 million tax payers.
There are only 25 million tax payers.
You soon realise migrants who can’t support themselves will very quickly eat up all the tax and the economy will sink under their weight.
May 2, 2023
Can we have an analysis of the numbers who left.
Sir John doesn’t seem to oppose many incomers, just that it’s poorly organised.
Reply I have consistently argued for fewer.
May 2, 2023
These numbers are not sustainable – OBVIOUSLY.
Anybody that demands more should be identified, and charged, with trying to harm the UK by treacherous means.
Let’s bring the figure close to zero by making life intolerable for those that our pathetic legal system allows in – Put them on a remote Scottish island and have them build their own homes.
May 2, 2023
We should invite in 1,000,000 less than leave each year. There are too many people in the UK. Mind you government and Big Pharma are doing their best to reduce the number.
May 2, 2023
As it is Sue Gray Day today, I do hope several MPs will ask Marcus Fysh’s aborted question on the part she played in foisting the NIP on us [and by extension the Windsor Framework].
May 2, 2023
Sir John
Until the vast majority your fellow members of the House of Westminster stop applying sticking plaster policies as solutions to the many problems facing this country we are stuck on the road to nowhere.
We cannot go on being open to every man and his family, it is little consulation wether they are a refugee, immigrant or economic migrants as they all demand the same taxpayers investment and all we do is add more and more to the ever growing lists for assistance.
Start by sorting out the embarrassing attempts that fail on a fairly regular basis by saying ” No more until we solve our existing problems ”
All our protesters bang on about extinction and the like, why don’t they stop and protest against all these extra people that place even more unachievable demands on achieving draconian NZ targets.
May 2, 2023
“224,000 from the EU”
And that is on top of six and a half million EU citizens signing up for permanent residence here after Brexit. Yet still the remainiacs complain all the EU people have been driven out by the toxic Brexiteers.
May 2, 2023
Can you tell us how much the UN, International governmental bodies have allocated to us to take?
Then can you tell us which populations are declining in the UK and why, e.g. populations expected to drop in Scotland, Glasgow, and Dundee, and population declines in the NW, Stoke, Blackburn, and Blackpool is it through lack of work and decent pay opportunities, 50% of children going to universities outside these areas and not going back? Are there nursing vacancies at the University Hospital of Stoke? How many? How many places have your government opened up on the local training course? Isn’t it time to change the training regime back onto wards with day-release five-year courses whilst earning 5 grade 4 or 5 GCSEs to get on the course, including maths and science before we steal away nurses from other Countries who may not get the same level of training as is expected from a UK nurse?
May 2, 2023
We need urgently to halt any more settlements into the UK from overseas.
It ends up making everyone less happy.
It’s a terrible thing to do to a society.
May 2, 2023
The answer is ” none “. I have no sympathy whatsoever for ” illegals “; get rid of them asap . As for particular skills – such as those who can add substantially to the economy ( viz – certain skills from Hong Kong ) – OK but with careful scrutiny beforehand . We are overcrowded and bust – this describes our present situation .
May 2, 2023
If we are struggling with public services and a housing shortage now then how can more people make that better? What is so difficult about only inviting those that will be of REAL use to this country? Other countries do it so why not us? Instead we invite all and sundry even when we know they have links to criminal gangs and terrorist organisations. Then we give them legal aid to fight their asylum claims. We moan about crime going up but then take criminals in. Is there anything this government and indeed the other useless parties can get right? I ask the same question as yesterday? Why should I vote Tory?
May 2, 2023
Sir John,
Nearly a quarter of a million from the EU! That can’t be right. We were warned that a vote to leave would mean a mass exodus of EU citizens. There would be no one to serve coffee.
It is inconceivable that anyone would willingly leave the EU Garden of Eden for the racist, xenophobic, lawless and impoverished hellhole that is the United Kingdom. Either the ONS figures are wrong, or we were lied to.
I also find it curious that NHS doctors and nurses, even if only residents, would rather be flown out of Sudan than stay and offer their medical skills to those in need.
May 2, 2023
For a start we could go back to building housing the way it was done in the 50s, 60s and 70s when far more houses were built per year than has been the case in more recent decades.
To all those of you who think that a net immigration figure of zero is the right answer, I’d like to ask you how, with an ever increasing pension age population, how you will grow the working age, tax paying population at a similar rate in order to fund things like triple locked pensions and health care, especially when the current birth rate in the UK is well below replacement value? A static overall population with an increasing pension age population by definition means a reducing working age population.
I’d also like you to consider this in a context where the current generation of working age graduates are already being taxed at more than double the rate of pensionsers. (Working age graduate: 20% income tax plus 12% NI plus 9% student loan = 41%, Pensioner: 20% income tax only = 20%).