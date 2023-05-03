My Intervention on the Sudan Ministerial Statement

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con):
What actions are the UN and neighbouring states taking to make provision for the refugees? Is there an up-to-date statement on how big a problem we think that is, given the current state?
Mr Mitchell, Minister of State for Development and Africa:
If there is no ceasefire, the problem will be enormous. I can tell my right hon. Friend that the head of the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, is in the region and is looking at precisely those issues. I will keep my right hon. Friend and the House informed of the answer to that question as it develops.
This is precisely why it is so important to stop the boats. The Channel migrants do not need help from the UK. UK is already overwhelmed by people who should not be here – Albanians, for Heavens sake; even the Albanian government thinks the UK is pathetic in not turning them back the way Germany does. The UK simply has no capacity to handle large numbers of people in genuine need from a new crisis.
Maybe the West can make the same sort of effort to bring about a ceasefire in the Ukraine-Russia war.
I should think criminals will be rushing to invest in marine people-smuggling operations on the North Africa coast, in anticipation of increased demand.
It will be interesting to see what Meloni does, as Italy is very much on the front line. How foolish it was to depose Ghadaffi and make Libya a failed state.
There is an implication in the intervention and in the response that we the UK have a responsibility there beyond that of our own citizens.
Better we ask what plans the United Nations has in securing the population against the power grab which appears to centre on Khartoum. Most of the population will be where the water is , so secure Port Sudan and a string of population centres along the Nile. Apart from trying to talk sense to the waring factions let them get on with it in Khartoum. Prevent the insurrection expanding beyond by getting the UN to garrison all the other population centres.
The UK should keep well away , diplomacy excepted.
Super question.
I do hope the aid will be provided in Sudan where it belongs.
In no way is this a repeat of Idi Amin and the expulsion of Asians on entirely racist grounds.
This is an internal matter for the Sudanese to sort out.
Migration is natures way of telling the West to build good relationships with developing countries.
John highlights one of the many problems stemming from once having had an empire.
Nottingham had an Empire until 1958.
Laurel and Hardy were Nottingham’s highlight of the collapse.
Here we go again, just watch this space.
How many more able-bodied young men will we take or encourage to leave their homeland instead of staying and fighting for what they believe in and want?
As sure as eggs are eggs once they get here and benefit from our generosity of the welfare system they sure as hell will not be going back home unless, of course, they have funneled all their payments back to their family left behind.
That is the problem, All these benefits are paid out, but there is no guarantee that the money will stay within the UK being used to help small businesses and the like. Why cannot benefits be paid out in vouchers? Especially with slight restrictions to ensure that they are spent with the smaller type retailers.
The UN should have concentrated on achieving and maintaining peace.
In peace there is no need to seek refuge from war.
Preventing the ‘enormous problem’ was the more important task than trying after to cope with the knock-on consequence around the UK and the rest of the world.
There was a time when refugees fled war, being in the middle of a battle …now they’re encouraged and coerced into seeking aid, economic wealth & health by international NGOs, criminals and woke politicians
Ahhh, the old time-honoured and tested “long grass” response.
Will he remember to update the house? Unlikely.
Will you remember to ask for an update?
