Article for Conservative Home on NHS management

There are 36,000 managers in the NHS. They should be asking themselves why the patients are unhappy, struggling to get a GP appointment, and why so many of their staff are unhappy, with thousands on strike. The well paid Chief Executives and senior managers have been largely invisible to the public over the strikes. They have in their rare interviews told us the disputes are between Ministers and Unions. They claim to be neutral.It is difficult to see how managers can be neutral. They hire and fire the staff. They promote some and not others. They grade the jobs, they award increments and decide how many people to employ. They have big powers over huge budgets.They can make an employee’s life better if they handle staff well. I and others have been urging the NHS to publish a manpower plan. The Opposition has taken up the cry. The NHS needs to reassure patients there will be enough staff to look after them, and reassure staff there will be enough colleagues for the workload. I find it bizarre that they do not have a public plan already and that it has taken so long to prepare one. The main NHS cost is staff. The NHS top managers also need to tell taxpayers they want to look after them as well. Productivity has been falling in the last three years when record extra sums have been put into NHS budgets. Managers spent a lot of money on Nightingale hospitals which were then little used and closed down whilst non covid waiting lists soared. They spent a lot on taking over private health capacity during the pandemic yet underused the facilities there. Test and trace costs went very high, with limited positive results. Now the pandemic has subsided clearing the backlogs has been impeded by poor labour relations. If the senior managers thought the pay review bodies decisions on pay were wrong they should have pressed for an early additional cost of living supplement or override. If they thought the system was still correct they could have given more support to Ministers in making the case, and helped more staff with increments, gradings and promotions. Doctors say a lot of their unease is about work patterns, shifts and availability of support staff. These are matters managers can manage better.They have of course kept the Pay Review body system implying their support for it. It is not just senior management in the NHS that can help more. There has been a very poor productivity performance in many parts of the public sector at a time of big rises in budgets. There are many examples of public services making choices that annoy many members of the public. In highways Councils have plenty of money to narrow roads, complicate junctions, reduce access for vans and cars, paint more lines and erect more signs. Meanwhile potholes go unmended and bypasses are delayed. In Housing illegal migrants get hotel places as a priority whilst legal residents are on waiting lists for homes for years. The state struggles to carry out Ministerial wishes to end the small boats trade across the Channel. The public sector performs many administrative tasks. Computing power can assist, streamline and improve much of this. The public sector spends a lot on new computers, so where are the savings from automation? Where are the civil service proposals to simplify, reduce cost and raise quality that the digital revolution allows? What is the future for applying artificial intelligence in everything from health to education , where it could assist valued professionals with diagnosis, prescribing and tutoring? Ministers have allocated lots of extra money to key services, especially health. They have set out what the public would like to see, including easier access to a GP, shorter waiting times and more hospital beds. It is time we heard from managers about how these services can deliver more and serve the public better. Getting on well with the staff would be a good starting point. Sent from my iPad
Does this figure include those that serve on NHS Trust Boards ?
I fear not.
When something goes badly wrong, by some miracle, not one of them seems ever to be held responsible, however.
The NHS is only following the pattern of organisations generally in the UK, public and private, where the managerial classes – many of whom went to the “right” schools – take for granted that they will have authority without accountability.
They are only following government in this respect.
The whole way the NHS is structured is out of date and not moved with the times and adopted new ways of working. The 76 years of culture imbedded in the organisation and that of the departments that run it is damning.
Over 40 years ago large industries and business and commerce took a long hard look how to work smarter not harder and reduce all the waste occurring in their operational procedures.
This resulted in cell and team working which had been adopted in Japan to help in their recovery from their disastrous war experience. This amazing (not) discovery that you do not need tiers and layers of management bought about a new way of thinking and expectations.
Well trained teams working in many cases as self controlled units. It was identified people at the coal face could identify and correct bad processes and practices and continually be looking for continual improvement because they were empowered to do so much faster than trying to convince all the layers of management that used to exist.
Start with one bite of the very large apple with one of the smaller trusts to completely reinvent the way it works and use properly their greatest asset their front line staff, not all the managers, directors CEO’s with all their support staff structure they generate.
The state of the NHS at present there is nothing to lose as things are not going to get better carrying on as they are.
One can criticise the NHS Managers for a lot, and you rightly do. But Test and Trace was an ill-considered programme demanded by your government, if I remember rightly.
You may as well in a similar vein criticise the HS2 contractors for cost overruns. The fact is the government’s decision to do these projects was flawed. I’d like to see some accountability there, too.
++ I too would like to see some accountability of Government on these issues. Accountability of individual MP’s, Ministers too.
Passing the buck and ignoring Elephants is neither professional or honest.
Wanderer
Accountability from ministers and politicians?
Steady up there, that’s a step too far.
Far too many trying to operate outside their limits of capabilities
Managers are appointed to manage, but so many can’t.
Performance-related pay would spur some, or starve them into needing hospital treatment.
The life support services they fail to deliver might not save them.
Too right! Mr Redwood’s columnns all have one common feature – an attempt to distract attention from the failures of thirteen (13) years of Conservative government
The system of a “free at the point of need” paid for by tax payers, communist NHS is also driven (and retained) by deluded serial governments is a total disaster too.
It kills fair competition & innovation and ensures delays, incompetence and rationing. It fails both patients and indeed NHS staff appallingly.
May 4, 2023
Indeed test and trace was a massive waste of money on a pointless project circa £35bn or £1,400 per household for zero (indeed negative) value. So what was driving this? Corruption, lobbying, vested interests, hands in the till or just gross incompetence? Even larger money spend on the large net harm vaccines.
May 4, 2023
2023 deaths first 16 weeks are now 22,397 higher than for same sixteen weeks of 2022. After the high recent years deaths one would expect it to be rather lower not 200 at day higher. So why no discussion of this other than from a few like Andrew Bridgen. Is it mainly vaccine damages or NHS delays and errors?
I assume from the appalling and totally unjustified attacks on Bridgen (from ministers) and others that the government know full well this (and the fall in fertility rates) is largely caused by the vaccines. They are thus tying to bury this for many years to come. Rather like Hillsborough, the contaminated blood scandal… but 200 excess deaths a day (when It should be lower not higher so more than 200 in effect).
Unlikely to work as this is not just a UK problem – the truth will out.
The deluded Sadiq Khan even claimed anti-Ulez protesters were Covid-deniers and Vaccine-deniers.
What a pathetic man he is. No one sensible denies Covid or Covid Vaccines. Though it is now surely very clear indeed the Covid vaccines did far more harm than good. As will your insane Ulez tax people to death scheme Mr Kahn. Let us hope a decent Mayoral candidate finally gets rid of this appalling man in 2025.
Though it is surely clear the Tories want to see the ULEZ tax too – but want Khan & Labour to get all the blame!
May 4, 2023
“There are 36,000 managers in the NHS. They should be asking themselves why the patients are unhappy, struggling to get a GP appointment, and why so many of their staff are unhappy, with thousands on strike.”
Well free at the point of use is the main reason. The NHS has your taxes already so patients are just a nuisance. They need to be deterred (as the NHS sees it as they do not pay and cost) so this is done by delays, queues and inconveniencing them as much as possible.
Ring the GP and hold for an hour or so and they might ring you back if you are lucky. Go to casualty and wait for 12 hours or ring an ambulance and they might come eventually. Your choice for accessing what you have already paid for – our “envy of the world” NHS!
Your party and its MPs are to blame for handing this nation over to the Left. FACT
John should try condemning Marxist union leaders and demand laws to prosecute those who expose patients to fatal harm but I hear only silence and read vacuous articles like this designed not to upset the Left
Id’ prefer it if Tory MPs simply stand on a platform and admit that, yes, they have sold us down the river to the Left and that the NHS is now under POLITICAL CONTROL
The Left demand and Tories get down on their knees in compliance like good little Socialists
Vote Conservative – appalling climate alarmists, tax to death, growth killing, wasteful, anti-car, anti-business, currency debasing socialists and now remoaners too it seems – but not quite as bad as Labour/SNP/Libdim/Plaid… this seems to be their electoral sales message.
May 4, 2023
While it is true there are far too many managers within NHS, (and one layer ‘Diversity Officer’ should be scrapped immediately) there are other factors at play particularly when it comes down to numbers and the pressure on resources.
Your piece doesn’t mention the ever growing population which is an enormous part of the problem we face. That could be remedied and should have been a long time ago.
The problem of the strain on our resources was obvious to many years ago and yet completely ignored by politicians of all stripes.
All that seems to happen is the perpetual merry go round of creating the shortage and strain by adding more people to use to capacity all the resources. The whole mass immigration scheme was flawed in every way right from the start and plastering over the cracks just won’t do anymore.
People are using A&E because it’s three or more weeks before they can get an appointment at their local surgery. This is in my town where I have it on good authority that one such surgery is struggling with the numbers on their books already and have been told they have to prepare to add a lot more. Well, given the huge house building projects underway here of course the local surgeries will have to cram in more. It will though be a far poorer service given and unfortunately people will suffer because of it. Some perhaps fatally, and who will take responsibility for that?
The answer is not to bring more Doctor’s and nurses in from abroad, the answer is to slash immigration and stop handing out citizenship.
Reply I have recently blogged on high levels of migration!
The NHS treats doctors so poorly and pay so poorly that 50% of UK trained doctors leave to work in other industries or go overseas within two years. Two people my son’s age one now a doctor after 6 years training and £150K of student debt started on £29K the other similar top A level grades (three years reading economics) is on £105K at a London bank. Plus he has only £70K of student debt and has had a wage for three years already too. Top Lawyers earning similar sums.
Medics are perhaps not driven by money but £29K salary less £10K of student debt interest, tax, NI… is not even enough to live on (unless you live in a tent or a van perhaps) in London.
May 4, 2023
“I and others have been urging the NHS to publish a manpower plan. The Opposition has taken up the cry. “ – they would though, wouldn’t they!
To one of your posts on the economy in the last few months I made a rather obvious Comment saying that you were a more effective Leader of the Opposition than the putative one only to see a short while later Sir Starmer make a speech that included echoes of your ideas. I wonder if he knows that properly developed, it is an election-winning strategy?
May 4, 2023
You describe a state sector and especially the NHS, that is essentially broken. You can add to the list, Probate, DVLA and Passport office and police that police anything but crime. Border control that consider it their duty to help as many illegal migrants as possible into the country. Woke teachers that consider their duty to indoctrinate children. Government that are addicted to wasting as much tax payer money as possible, think HS2.
Meanwhile government wish to restrict our freedoms, speech, protest and movement. Tax us into poverty, force expensive and unreliable energy on us, ev’s that we cannot afford, restrict food supply and allow the WHO to decide unilaterally what we must be medicated with and how we must be restricted.
Is this democracy or is it totalitrianism?
The satisfaction in even generous pay awards will of course very soon erode when “Doctors say a lot of their unease is about work patterns, shifts and availability of support staff”. Do any of the 36,000 accept that things do not have to be this way?
May 4, 2023
Thé 2019 Conservative manifesto stated it would produce a manpower plan for the NHS. So where is it?
Demarcation, empire building and diversity initiatives. That is what your 36,000 managers do. Union based from the ground up.
Any email communication with anyone in the NHS is copied to at least four other recipients to pass the buck because it is always someone else’s responsibility.
May 4, 2023
I saw the word “reassure” in the same sentence as NHS! Oh no!
Every MP should be made to go incognito to an appointment of some sort.
Get the full experience!
And I do not believe that any good experiences in any way ameliorate the shocking ones!
“The state struggles to carry out Ministerial wishes to end the small boats trade across the Channel.”
That made me laugh. The state is encouraging and facilitating the small boats trade across the Channel. Nobody is penalised for conducting it or for using it. In fact, both provider and users are rewarded by the British state: the former by the creation of a ready market for their services and assistance with delivery, the latter by benefits in cash and kind making the UK the land of milk and honey.
The most extraordinary thing is that half the governing Party don’t care or think it is a ‘good thing’ and the Government itself lacks the will to do anything about it apart from fiddling with legislation that will make no difference. It should be obvious that unless boats in the Channel are turned back in fair weather and in rough weather the drivers of the boats are arrested for endangering human life at sea.
It really isn’t difficult but for the lack of the will to act. It would even win votes. Surely that, aside from the moral argument, should appeal to the Government? Why is the government so frightened of taking action?
Reply Not true.Both the PM and Home Sec have plenty of political will to stop the boats