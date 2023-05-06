The Coronation is based on ancient ceremony from a time when monarchs had executive power as head of government. Our service also reflects the complex relationship with the Christian Church that emerged as the established Church of England from the Reformation.
Last century coronations evolved into grand spectacles, to create a holiday mood for the public and to engage people in the change of Head of State. The great show became a celebration of our country, a projection of our country to the rest of the world, and a search for what unites us. Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition sit down together, smile on the proceedings and affirm God save the King. In return the monarch promises to serve us all and to stay above political controversy.
I trust today’s event will proceed faultlessly and be enjoyed by all who participate, in person or at home. In a free society we are all at liberty to have our own views on both the individual monarch and the institution of monarchy. We can join in and enjoy or do something else today. For our country’s sake it is good if all goes well, foreign guests are welcomed, and diplomacy advanced in the margins of the varied programme. The new King will use his influence both to accept his role as Head of the Anglican Church and his interest in including all the faiths in the service.
The Coronation.
I remember the last Coronation, 70 years ago. I wasn’t sure I would ever see another one, but by the Grace of God, I’m still here.
I wish you, Sir John, and all on this site, a very happy day, however you wish to spend it.
Same here as an 8 year old
I remember playing out in the rain and nipping back in to watch the 12 inch Bush bought specialty for the coronation
I wish King Charles alkthe best. I just hope he keeps his nose our of politics and the net zero scam
He has a lot to live up to after the very successful Elizabethan period just ended.
@Cheshire+Girl +1
I also remember the early morning start and just as it is here today it was wet and drizzly. People camped out everywhere in London, the massive barrier across the end of the Strand that was closed once the procession started. A long day sitting on my Father’s shoulder on the Haymarket, massive procession.
When our nation, our culture is on display, I am immensely proud of the huge historic achievements which created it. An Oath of Allegiance to the King, who represents the British People, is an easy decision to take. The Monarch has one job, to Defend our Glorious Constitution from all politicians which it constrains. If the King differentiated between himself, his private preferences, his family, and The Monarchy, he would make it easier for the country to support The Monarch.
I am less enthusiastic than you, Lynn:
‘While speaking at an open-air event in [Cornwall], Charles said national commitments to reach net zero have “never been more vitally important”.’ ITV News July 2022.
‘Speaking Wednesday night at a state banquet at… the official residence of the German president, Charles noted that both the U.K. and Germany were united by their focus on “promoting global health, net-zero and protecting our shared democratic values.”’ Sky News March 2023
Both before and after his accession, he has continued to promote the climate alarmist agenda.
Agree
Sadly the UK’s constitution – such as it is – is about the least constraining of politicians in Europe.
But only once, for a short time have we had a dictator, whereas almost all of Europe has been under dictatorship at one time or another. I’ll think I’ll pass on your idea of democracy and stick with what has served us for a thousand years. We do of course have idiot politicians, none more so than today, but they do not last, our democracy does.
Rutte doesn’t seem constrained!
Rutted is a (choose your own description) he is leading Holland down a very dark path and I think he may suffer a messy fate
What specific constraints do you want NLH?
You mean war, tyranny, subjugation … all that stuff? Why should YOU be proud? What’s it got to do with you?
Represents the people? In what way? I’d say represents a ruling class, an elite, the ‘establishment’.
Not so much of a grand spectacle as the last coronation.
Instead of a photogenic young woman who became a figurehead and only gave carefully scripted speeches on certain occasions, we have an old man with his own views that have been widely known for ages.
No more ‘How do you do.’ ‘Have you come far?’
Not much bunting around my way. No street parties.
Good Luck to the new king anyway.
The plan to hide Conservative election results worked well.
Only brief articles in the papers, well below Coronation updates.
Everyone should be worried about the turnout.
22% apparently.
Action is need this day
Good morning.
Gosh ! That it a bit pessimistic.
Not much bunting up I see. I wonder why ?
Anyway. Good luck to King Charles III on his big day.
God save the King, and all that 😉
Indeed god save the King and all that. Monarchy is better than the alternatives but please keep out of politics mate we already know far too much about many of your rather silly views.
“There is no energy transition without critical minerals: no batteries, no electric cars, no wind turbines and no solar panels.” Jonathan Wilkinson Canadian Minister for Natural Resources. In the same article a map of all the areas planned for mining. Not forgetting the seabeds of course!
Green indeed!
The first thing I didn’t see when pulling back the curtains…
Bunting!
I am actually quite surprised.
They love a good ol’ knees up round here.
I know my hairdresser expressed disgust at the expense…
Oh…they must all be feeling the pinch?
After years and years of living high on the hog on borrowing etc. and the misery thereby caused!
IDS said something about dogs and bones?
I’m the only one who’s flying the union flag today in my front garden ….maybe flying the flag still has racist overtones …no bunting no flags no street parties anywhere – part of our culture has disappeared
May 6, 2023
Strangled by socialism ( and worse)?
And yes! Some years back we were scared to fly the Union Jack.
May 6, 2023
I think the reason is that I could not find any to buy – no flags, no bunting, nothing. When football is on you can get it everywhere. Shows how low this country has sunk. In addition, the BBC seems to have been promoting Republicanism this last few weeks, never had that before. Probably the ‘yoof’ running this crappy organisation now, with no interest or knowledge of history, except to slag us off over slavery, which of course you’d think was unique in the world to us, going by the bleeding hearts. Our village is having a do on the village green on Monday with many attractions and sideshows etc. Hope the weather is good. Seems the big cities have lost their appetite for such these days. Not allowed to say why I dare say. Everyone is losing heart.
What an odd thing that is. What does it mean?
I see no bunting.
Not like for the Jubilee.
Here, they ( carefully excluding us) were riotous with royal joy.
Well! Well!
Anyway…it’s raining!
You’re in the wrong – or right – town. Where I live the square is fully buntinged and there are loads of Union Jacks. I would be worried about expressing republican views round here.
Lyme Regis was a republican stronghold in the civil war. The town withstood a months long siege by Royalist forces. I noticed the other day it is the ‘Royal Borough of Lyme Regis’ – rubbing salt in the wound.
Yes. Obviously you are lucky.
My query really is.
What has changed (here) in the short time since The Jubilee?
…and sadly the marching army today is in fact our entire army
You say “The new King will use his influence both to accept his role as Head of the Anglican Church and his interest in including all the faiths in the service.” Will this include the new “CO2 is a devil gas & we are off to a fiery hell on earth religion?
Is it a good thing to promote all these, often self-contradictory, sexist & racist belief systems & and even modern religions?
What about the majority of people, atheists or agnostics who choose not to indoctrinate the young minds of their children into any belief system? For the sake of the monarchy King Charles please keep out of politics and particularly with your totally misguided and clearly hypocritical views on climate alarmism.
Hopefully he will now finally grow up. In 2018, when asked if he will be “a politically active King” he replied:- “Of course not I am not stupid”, well we shall see.
“In return the monarch promises to serve us all and to stay above political controversy.”
Charles has interfered in politics all his adult life and, whatever he says, he won’t stop now. It will just be made less visible.
He supports Net Zero; the WEF and the aims of the so-called Great Reset, which no-one in the UK has voted for since it has never been put to them in a democratic vote. It is being imposed on us by Globalists and International Corporations.
I do not support Charles becoming King. Unlike the late Queen, he is not a symbol of UNITY. He is a symbol of an arrogant globalist elite who think they have the right to tell “the peasants” how they must live their lives and to make us poorer, colder, controlled and restricted because that is what THEY want.
God save the King.
God save the British people.
Yes, BOF, God save the British people from what KC3 has been advocating.
If you’re expecting both of those, you’re going to be sadly disappointed.
I think it’s time to choose. I choose “God save the British people.”
Too late.
At this point in history we need a monarch that pledges allegiance to the people and to defend them against the depredations of government.
Instead we have a weak minded and deluded man whose allegiance appears to be more to the WEF and their gruesome and anti human agendas.
So instead we have to renounce Charles as king and attempt to make government powerless and irrelevant. If we fail we are doomed to a techno slavery worse than anything mankind has ever seen.
I understand though that this is a somewhat shorn effort?
Cut short…bits left out.
The decision to have it was taken so everything should have been chucked at it.
A full on, slap up coronation! After all, what is any cost compared to say, benefits and foreign aid and hotel bills?
Stop the mouths of the critics with the pageantry of our heritage.
Make them gasp rather than carp about £3 million ( or whatever) spent.
It has been suggested a cost of £100 million of tax payers’ money (Evening Standard, 04/05/2023 ‘How much will the Coronation cost, and who pays the bill?’ standard.co.uk )
JR you are wonderful.
Those sublime words “ in a free society we are all at liberty..”
Please God there are others who think as you do!
I crave constant reminding.
God save the King!
God save the King
This King has endorsed a Left-wing political ideology that will destroy the very thing he supposedly represents. Like the Tories who have also endorsed the cancer of identity politics and progressive ideology, they will suffer politically as a result of their moral cowardice
Charles believes in nothing except access to privilege and he’ll sell his family’s soul to the devil to maintain it
My only hope is all those who watch enjoy the spectacle and there’s no harm to all in attendance
If the PM wants to win back voters he should butt out of their lives.
Tear up international treaties that strip us of our rights and freedoms.
Stop trying to sneak IDs onto us.
Stop postal voting.
Basically do the day job ( properly) and leave us alone.
We should know EVERYTHING about the govt. …NOT the other way around!!
Wasn’t the idea of a govt. to step between us and a tyrannical monarch…NOT to become the tyrant?
Good as we are at spectacles, this one didn’t require a separate Bank Holiday.
Why wasn’t today the bank holiday? Other Countries extra ‘bank holidays’ are often on the weekend, often unpaid or to be taken out of the holiday allowance.
This has caused a serious dip in trade for the whole of last week and yet another lost day of income that can’t be recouped, three in a year. Then they’ll be wondering why the UK’s economy is dipping well give three extra days without the majority being able to trade and add up the cost properly.
The pageantry will be the envy of the world. The weather British. The fawning despicable. The pecking order on display. The buildings to be admired. The flypast typical. The adoring crowds, but the heckling no doubt. The miseries slinking off to watch paint dry – that would be me.
I wish the man well, he has waited long enough. As at the funeral William should watch and plan changes.
The best part of today? My granddaughter’s 13th birthday.
Apparently the BBC is restricting access to Coronation footage!
When they look at this from the other side of the channel and see all the pomp and regalia I’m sure they will want some for themselves and push the small boats out all the more
Monarchy represents continuity and stability. It is the symbolic head of the governance of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth, and it is the ultimate public relations organisation in support of the United Kingdom. It is possibly the greatest asset we have alonside the creative ingenuity of the people, long may it last.
Agreed – perhaps if our children were educated in our history they would better understand the role of monarchy and parliament, which many clearly do not. As a young soldier I swore an oath of loyalty to Queen and Country – not to a Prime Minister (or President) and I most certainly wouldn’t want to see that changed. I’m far more willing to trust Charles with that responsibilty, than a Blair or Corbyn type character…
The local election results confirm your comments yesterday. It was a good kicking for the Government. But will they take any notice?
Let’s enjoy today & all it means for the Uk & showcases us abroad.
Love or hate it he is still our king and I think the woman behind him will be much closer to the people and will introduce much influence for the common good.
Like it or not the Coronation is a Christian Religious Ceremony of the Church of England which has now had a touch of WOKE added (by the Church of England) in an attempt not to offend anyone and be more inclusive. Leaders of other faiths(Christian and non-Christian) attended the last Coronation. Never a problem in the past to be heighted and point out the differences which so much of this WOKE culture does. The other faiths did not see a problem and just accepted that is how you go about crowning the Queen or King and very happy to attend the crowning.
The King can only be the defender of the Church of England faith, but much more importantly the defender of religious freedom and free speech.
God save the King
His Majesty and his annointer Wokey Welby have chickened out of the request for his subjects to swear allegiance to his Majesty. Herr Schwab and his new age advisors will be disappointed in their champion. Never mind Klaus, Richi is still on board.
I wish KCIII well, and if his recent State visit to Germany is any judge, he will be an asset to the country.
That said, personally I think the Coronation is happening far to soon, with indecent haste, the nation (and perhaps Royal Family themselves) are still mourning the loss of the late Queen and matriarch, which might explain the lack of bunting. Questions should be asked why now, why this weekend, given the Coronation was a late addition to the calendar… By comparison, there was 18 months between the accession of QE2 and her Coronation, with a similar period between the death of KGV and his (eventual) successors Coronation, even had there not been the abdication.
Did someone in Whitehall buy up a job-lot of limited self-life bank holidays or something, four State holidays within 31 days! Employers, employees and the self-employed are not happy, more so when Sept to late Dec is devoid of them!
But shouldn’t this be about the British way of life?
Why does he support foreign religions over Christianity – He seems more interested in promoting multi-culturism in place of Christianity – Just where do his loyalties lie?
Let’s discuss his pledge – once he makes it – let’s see how loyal he is to British people.
It is all of the grace of God, hammered out of history for the sake of the Gospel, and fulfilment of Christ’s imminent second coming to rule on earth. But unlike in the days of the Fifth Monarchists in Cromwell’s time, it will not be by the sword, but ‘by grace through faith’.
As declared by the Apostle Peter at the first Pentecost: “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved” (Acts 4.12).
How can you dop youre hat to a 11th century Mafia that stole Englands Land?, most of the big estates are still owned by the likes of Lord Norfolk, if there are reparations to pay, sell the estates from under the thieves.
I had a chat with Charles at the wedding of Earl Spencer to the daughter of a friend of mine ( Victoria Lockwood ) . He introduced me to his then wife Diana who was very polite but obviously not at all at ease . Our royalty tradition is something of respect – long may it continue ; William and Kate do a fine job .