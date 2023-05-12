My Intervention in the Energy Bill (Lords amendments)

John Redwood, Wokingham, Conservative:
I agree with the Secretary of State that we need more energy independence and more domestic energy, so why does the Bill propose a 140% increase in imported energy through interconnectors, which will make us more dependent and very vulnerable?
Grant Shapps, Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero:
My right hon. Friend makes an excellent comment, as ever, on interconnectors, but I would point out that with the growing number of interconnectors, particularly electricity interconnectors, last winter, for example, we were able to export 10 TW to France through interconnectors, providing us with income. The answer is that they work in both directions, and in some cases, they provide the reliability of, for example, France’s vast nuclear fleet of 56 reactors. When whose reactors were down last winter—because even nuclear power sometimes has to come offline—we have been able to export our power to France, and it has been a net export. Our mission is to secure the clean and inexpensive energy that Britain needs to prosper.
May 12, 2023
Good morning.
Would that be the same, Grant Shapps that introduced the Smart Motorway Scheme which has been proved to be so dangerous, that it has been stopped and those parts of our system that have been converted have to have their hard shoulders rebuilt ?
And how much have we bought from the French ?
So in other words, only when the French really need our energy do they import, otherwise, we have to mostly import from them.
Anyone else get the feeling we are subidising and paying for the upgrading of the French Nuclear Industry and the expense of our own ?
Oh and finally. Our kind host talked about energy independence so the UK would not have to face this :
https://news.sky.com/story/france-threatens-to-cut-off-uks-energy-again-in-new-fishing-row-12426857
May 12, 2023
If we became energy independent we wouldn’t need to depend on France supplying us.
Selling some to them is a benefit, but not while we need it ourselves.
May 12, 2023
If Shapps was being even relatively honest he’d have reminded Sir John that thanks to the BRINO deal the treacherous Not-a-Conservative-Party foisted on us, we are obliged to comply with the EU’s Net Zero and Energy Interdependence ambitions.
We may no longer be stuck IN the EU. We are stuck TO it.
Of course, the chances of Shapps (or any other Government Minister come to that) being relatively honest are extremely low.
May 12, 2023
When an artificial intelligence chat bot replaces Ministers’ answers it will lack credibility unless it replies to your questions with some words akin to Minister Shapps “My right hon. Friend makes an excellent comment, as ever,,,”.
With the ever growing and now lengthy list of Ministers who profess agreement with your views it is astonishing that this government remains so inept. Perhaps the civil servants are in charge though.
May 12, 2023
Typically evasive answer from the author.
A follow up written question to ask what the net total was between imports and exports over the year and what the forecasts for the future are?
Reply Yes, done
May 12, 2023
It could be that Mr Shapps is being a little too clever by half here. Was not the surplus power exported by UK to France generated by massive imports of fracked LNG from USA?