The Treasury and Bank advice used to bring down governments

I am told grown ups follow Treasury orthodoxy and admire the Bank of England with its independence. The governments that have followed these luminaries have usually put the economy through a boom/bust cycle and have invariably lost if they own the bust.
Edward Heath accepted advice to introduce competition and credit control in the early 1970s when the dollar went off the gold standard. A big inflation was created, to be followed by a sharp collapse just in time for the 1974 elections which Heath lost. There was a secondary banking crisis and property slump. The Labour government which followed i chose an inflation prone high borrowing high tax strategy of its own which ended in a further bust when it collided with financial reality.
John Major adopted Treasury and Bank advice by joining the European Exchange Rate Mechanism. Some of us warned this would be damaging and destabilising but the grown ups knew best. They brought on an inflation by printing too much money to keep the pound down, then a savage recession by slashing money to try to rescue a tumbling sterling. The Conservatives went down to a huge defeat even though Labour , the CBI and TUC had all backed the failed policy.
Gordon Brown and Tony Blair in the period 2005-9 accepted Treasury and Bank advice that they could allow a major expansion of banking credit and debt because there had been a new model of global banks that would magically smooth away the risks of excessive leverage. Indeed Gordon Brown didn’t just accept this woeful official advice but was part of the world foolishness that generated the idea. The Parliamentary opposition warned against so much state debt and private borrowing. The official advice shifted to demanding a deep recession to wipe out the inflation and some of the debts. Gordon Brown as PM agreed and was thrown out of office as a result.
Today it is possible to avoid the bust. The official advice has already given us the big inflation. According to government and Opposition the Bank is independent and is responsible for enforcing the 2% inflation target. It has lamentably failed, allowing inflation to hit 11%. It blames external events beyond its control, yet it did not warn us of the big inflation coming and fails to explain how Japanese, Swiss and Chinese inflation stayed down if it was just a matter of high international energy prices.
As constitutionally the government is responsible for the huge balance sheet the Bank of England has created by borrowing to buy up a load of bonds, the government should tell the Bank to stop selling these bonds back into the market at large losses as they are currently doing. taxpayers should not have to take the hit. Money and credit are tight. To avoid the recession action is needed now. The Bank has done too much too late to conquer inflation. Its inflation forecasts yo yo around undermining the credibility of its actions. How can anyone admire a Bank which deliberately bought too many bonds at crazily high prices and then wants to sell them at much lower prices to make the taxpayers pay for the losses?
Hmmm. Now let’s see mass migration is one million. Double what was promised after a referendum that clearly told the Government not to do it. A couple of thousand of EU laws have not been taken off the books as promised. The NetZero agenda that nobody wants and lockdowns that followed Chinese authoritarianism have led to inflation, high interest rates and a cost of living crisis.
So basically the Conservative Party under the leadership of two men with no real cultural links to the UK are filling their boots and must completely understand they have gorged themselves on the public’s trust and are about as Democratic as the Chinese Communist Party.
This is the least democratic Government in British political history.
The problem is, waiting in the wings are those that will continue with this recipe for disaster of a nation, with bells on.
As has been blatantly obvious for years the BBC and a sizeable chunk of mainstream media who have the Lions share of propaganda outlet and the public bovine ear, are Labour cheerleaders. Well so it seems are the Conservatives.
On and on it goes.
Javelin
Agreed. Right on target today.
Good morning.
I listened to, Liam Halligan (sp) on GBNews yesterday and he pointed out that, whilst the war in Ukraine has not helped, the inflation we are experiencing was rising BEFORE the war and is mainly down to the BoE not raising interest rates early like the US Fed’ did.
The truth is out there and I think it is time for someone to fall on their sword.
Mark,
Sir J has repeatedly made the same point and noted other countries (Japan, the Swiss) avoide high inflation. The ECB, BoE and Fed have a lot to explain – which of course they are not doing so. If they did then falling on a sword would be the least the masses would expect.
I note all of Sir J’s examples above are from the 1970’s on. The boom/bust cycle has been running for centuries. Not just the fault of the (relatively recent) “independent” central banks. Also a recession is the economic equivalent of a natural disaster: Wipes out the weaker businesses and leaves the remainder leaner and more agile.
Indeed the infation was caused by the BoE and Sunak’s money printing making the pound worth circa 70p in three years (and still declning). Further exacerbated by the mad net zero rip off energy agenda. Why is group thing in government nearly always completely wrong or is it vested interest driven? All in Gov. Seem to want ever higher taxes and ever more regulation and evermore government for example. Leading to negative or low growth.
So we get a Fraser Myers and Andrew Bridgen debate on GBNews. Is Myers the best they can find? He made not one sensible point. What does Myers think is causing the 300+ excess UK deaths each day? Bridgen is surely pretty much right on everything he said.
Mark B
Yes, and somehow BoE and Treasury want us to believe that the half a trillion pounds and shutting down the economy under Sunak has nothing to do with inflation. More than one need to fall on their swords.
May 12, 2023
‘…too much too late…’ is an excellent phrase accurately describing the incompetence of the BoE
Yesterday the BBC was lauding the fact that wind had surpassed gas for generation last year.
Then they show a graph that despite adding 350 windmills generation had dropped the last 2 years.
There was no mention of the real reason gas usage was reduced. Increased imports.
They must really believe we’re thick.
Actions in response to bad decisions can destroy virtually anything.
“The Conservatives went down to a huge defeat even though Labour…backed the failed policy.”
Therein lies a great problem. We see this process repeatedly at elections. The economy tanks, our liberties are eroded, the country is changed beyond recognition…and people vote for “the opposition” , even though the latter would have done the same things (and probably worse).
We really are in a mess. The Uniparty combined with a FPTP voting system is proving fatal. I shudder to say it, but at least in the EU, real opposition Parties get some representation. I’m thinking of Dutch Farmers, the AfD, the FPÖ etc. Whether they can effect change is another debate.
The huge problem is the Tories deserve to be destroyed having got almost everything wrong but the only realistic alternatives given FPTP voting are even worse still.
As ever John, like most Tory MPs, avoids what needs to be said. He should demand the head of Bailey.
Indeed but Sunak was the Chancellor!
Spot on. A thread running through HMG, a total failure, cowardice/weakness? To deal with/get rid of incompetents.
In one of the worst investment decisions of all time, 1999-2002 Gordon Brown famously sold 400 tons of our gold. This decision, timed at precisely the bottom of a long bear market in the yellow metal, was anounced in advance (!!) and the market absorbed the gold at an average price of $250/ounce. It generated about $3.5billions for the treasury after costs, which they used to buy US$ Treasuries.
Last night spot gold was trading at $2010/ounce, or $64,607 a kilo. Our 400 tons would have been worth about $25.8billions. The US$ Treasuries would still have been worth $3.5billion, though we did get some interest.
Fun fact !
Did you know the pop group, ‘Jilted John’ wrote a song about our former, Iron Chancellor. Admittedly it was before he, Gordon, became a household name but . . . !
Let me see if I’ve understood the situation right. What do voters usually care about most? ‘It’s the economy’ (Bill Clinton). In today’s economic situation, the British government presides over a cost-of-living crisis thanks to high inflation. The voters have shown how they feel about that at the recent elections, and they’re likely to do so again at the general election. But as SJR shows the British economy is and has been steered by Bank of England policy, and those running it are a bunch of people we can’t vote for, or vote out. Because they’re ‘independent’, the government normally lets them do what they like. If the government announces a policy for growth that goes against what that financial clique want, they just remove the Prime Minister. So that’s where we are. Perhaps we need a Prime Minister who was never part of the global banking establishment. And I don’t mean Keir Starmer.
When Johnson and the rest of the Quad – Gove, Handcock and Sunak – closed down the economy over a nasty cold-type bug and instructed the Bank of England to print (and squander) £billions to pay for it, you didn’t even need A Level economics to work out that the consequence was going to be massive inflation.
It was then exacerbated by the Ukraine war and the Government’s deliberate policy of ramping up the price of energy.
I very much doubt that inflation will be halved by the autumn, so Sunak will fail to meet that “pledge.” He and Bailey have killed the housing market and at the same time Gove has wrecked the rental market with his attacks on landlords.
And they’re supposed to be “grown-ups.”
Why hasn’t Bailey been sacked? Because he knows too much (and the WEF doesn’t want him sacked).
No comment from Sir JR on a recent announcement that it has been ‘discovered’ that the State is twice as big as previously thought. Up to 1 in 3 people employed by it nor the link to the deliberate loss of control on inward migration, we need them to fill the gap left by the unproductive public sector.
Stop complaining about the BOE and be honest about your Ministers allowing egregious waste and inefficiency with zero idea or even a will to do something about it.
The ST highlighted how large organisations are now realising WFH is contrary to what their business needs and are actively demanding employees spend much more time in the office.
In the meantime this useless government does b all.
Surely the Sunak government has done plenty to ensure its own demise so though bad Treasury and Bank advice will play their part in its going, this time it is not all down to the folly of those institutions.
Excellent summary. Do you ever get a direct answer from Treasury ministers on these questions you raise on the QE / bond sale merry-go-round?
I heard your name mentioned on the Today programme a moment ago as a BoE critic, in a piece in which the BBC announced that the “right wing papers” were becoming critical of the BoE. I should stick at it, the message is percolating through now.
Awarding above inflationary rises to benefit recipients and pensioners is only going to increase the need to print money and increase inflation further.
While the rest of us have to cope with lower living standards benefits recipients receive inflationary rises and cost of living handouts all the while we import more relative poverty.
When you give printed money to the masses, you create inflation.