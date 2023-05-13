The Bank of England forecasts for inflation

There is something badly wrong with the Bank of England’s forecasts for inflation. The absence of money and credit from their thinking seems to guarantee they get it wrong. Because they get the forecasts wrong they get the policy wrong.
Their aim is to show inflation will be around the target of 2% in two years time. Quite reasonably they allow themselves some shorter term flexibility around this longer term target. Their problem includes an overwhelming tendency to lurch based on what has just happened to inflation. I call it rear view mirror driving, when what they need is a better view of the road ahead to avoid a crash.
Let us take the last two years. In May 2021 the Bank concluded that inflation in two years time would reach 2%. Because immediate past inflation was below target they decided to carry on with an interest rate of 0.1% and with printing more money to buy up bonds. The more bonds they bought the higher the prices went so the lower the longer term interest rates went. It was an invitation to a credit party where the credit was so cheap. Some of us at the time warned against more money printing and further lowering of longer term rates, pointing to the already visible recovery in the economy and the increases in money and credit. “I see no inflation coming” meant they were looking the wrong way.
By May 2022 the inflation was already well set. It hit 5.5% before the invasion of Ukraine, and then went higher as the energy and food price consequences of that came in. The Bank set an interest rate of just 1% and said rates might in future need to get up to 2.5%. On that basis they forecast inflation would be back down to 2% by 2024 and below target at 1.3% in 2025. Some hope.
This May they decided to hike interest rates by an additional 25bp or 0.25% to 4.5% and continue with a large bond selling programme designed to cut money and credit further and drive rates higher. On that basis they forecast 2% inflation by 2025 which may be nearer the mark. Unfortunately it comes with the price of overdoing the tightening meaning a bigger real income squeeze and a big slowdown in growth. They are now mesmerised by the inflation they have created and unable to see that the dramatic money tightening they have undertaken will come through. So they now want to do too much too late. The rear view mirror tells them to slam on the brakes when the vehicle is scarcely moving.
5 Comments
May 13, 2023
Good morning.
Hit by the highest ever taxes. Hit by rising interest rates. Hit by large inflation. I am amazed that there is even anything remotely resembling an economy left.
Instead of the Governor of the BoE writing letters to the government as to why he cannot do his job, perhaps it is time the government wrote him a letter, and included his P45.
May 13, 2023
Mark, the Tories have been in power THIRTEEN years, but want you to believe the state of the country is the fault of the BoE ( and civil servants and the EU and the judges and the wokerati and poor people in boats). Wise up
May 13, 2023
Sir John is it the fallout on the money markets if those accountable for all this mess were removed (dismissed) that prevents any action by the Chancellor being taken against them?
When and where is the responsibility and accountability of their actions going to be investigated?
Because if your comments are right, which I am sure they are, in the real world actions that cause so much distress and damage to a company, its people and performance would be charge with gross misconduct.
Is it that build back better globalists in charge see all this mayhem as a justified means to a end so nothing is done?
May 13, 2023
We’ve been here before. It’s boring if you’re not going to call for the head of Bailey
May 13, 2023
The only correct predictions are those that the future reveals in hindsight to be accurate.
Past events are the only bases for predictions.
Hindsight reveals the Bank of England predicting only its own worthlessness. Repeatedly.