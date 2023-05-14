The Minster and the blob

Kemi Badenoch in her Telegraph article implies she had to back down over removing a lot of needless or damaging EU law because the civil service were unable or unwilling to do the work to sort out the good from the bad amongst the 4000 laws they had identified and transferred to the UK from the EU. Her critics will say it is for Ministers to decide. She could have insisted that this was her priority and could have ensured enough resource to do the job. Her friends will say she was victim of a civil service that intends to defend every EU law, wishing to keep the UK aligned with Europe as closely as possible, and working with the EU and Opposition parties that never wanted the UK to leave. She certainly did not herself identify some of the more obvious ones and make the case for their repeal in public as you would have hoped she might do.
I do not buy the line that the civil service could not read and understand all the EU law in the seven years that have passed since the vote and offer sensible advice over the merits and demerits of the inherited laws. There is plenty of evidence that the civil service is alive to the EU legislative inheritance, and many cases where they have been keen to save it in case Ministers wanted to amend or remove it. The latest Energy Bill has a big chunk of draft UK legislation confirming EU laws and schemes and putting it into UK law. The civil service note providers were kind enough to tell us they are doing that in case the EU Retained Law Bill otherwise dropped these laws! The civil service was particularly keen to keep us aligned with EU data rules, so Ministers were persuaded to put all that into directly acting UK laws as well as transferring it as part of inherited EU law. There are other cases from finance to environment.
Conspiracy theorists will say the UK gave in to all the EU demands over the Northern Ireland Protocol. These always included stopping the NI Protocol Bill in the UK which would have resolved matters unilaterally and might have also included a secret promise to dump the EU retained Law Bill. Others will think this is just another example of weak Ministers giving in to officials who did not want to lose any EU law and who therefore decided to make it more difficult for any Minister wishing to do so.
We are offered a list claiming to be 600 measures which will go. Most of the items on the list have already time expired or relate to EU international agreements which clearly no longer affect the UK as we are not members covered by them. There are items relating to 1990s agricultural settlements long gone, to Olympics special measures for the London games, and a range of temporary controls for things like BSE which have passed. It is tidy to clear them up but makes no difference to the costs of doing business or the freedoms in our daily lives.
For this policy to work there needs to clear areas where unhelpful rules and charges disappear, so people and businesses can do more more easily. So Kemi should include getting rid of the carbon taxes and emission trading, the complex product specifications, many of the VAT impositions, simplify the data regime, abolish the Ports Directive, and many others often mentioned on this site. She should revisit Iain Duncan Smith’s Report on repealing EU laws which sits unimplemented.
Perhaps before people start blaming the Civil Service who, I have not doubt would very much like to rejoin (officially) the EU, we should look to those who we elect and entrust to manage our affairs and ask them; “have you read this ?”
I have previously said that the current approach to REUL, pre and post Kemi Badenoch lacks priorities and objectives and that a small team of consultants could rapidly, in a few weeks establish the top ten regulatory impediments to a lively thriving business environment and thereby establish priorities for regulatory reform. I was not aware that Iain Duncan Smith has, apparently, already done so.
So we are back to the fundamental problem that the Conservative Party has no sense of purpose, no consensus view on what it wants to achieve in office. I suspect Kemi Badenoch has failed to secure backing in Cabinet for this reason and has been sat on because as Nigel Farage has astutely pointed out the Tories have never believed in Brexit. They do not want to diverge from the EU. They do not value independent sovereignty. That doesn’t make them all Remainers, but they actually don’t care enough about sovereignty to stand up to resistance to regulatory reform on the basis that EU law tends to be unnecessarily restrictive, not all but most.
But they should care a great deal about the primacy of EU law and the effect that has on the interpretation of law in British courts. Even if not a single REUL is repealed, at least the primacy of UK law and principles of UK law should be established by statute. Let’s remember that the rallying cry of Brexiteers was Who runs Britain?
Sunak has already agreed with the EU, through his NIP Framework, that EU rule in Northern Ireland is permanent, although the extent of it may vary in future.
It is perfectly clear that The Tories, as the party in government, has no intention of diverging from the EU, whatever new and junior ministers, even Kemi Badenoch, might campaign for.
It seems the present UK Government are incapable of doing anything they suggest they wish at the moment.
I often wonder what the real policy of our Government is, so much talk in public, but behind the scenes a completely different scenario appears to be taking place.
Talk of wanting a growing the economy and future tax cuts, but we get tax rises and fiscal drag.
Talk of stopping the boats and taking back control, but we increase accommodation for illegals and refurbish barges instead of implementing existing laws.
Covid policy was all about saving the NHS, for what, for who, as we now have strikes and longer waiting times.
Talk of security at home, yet we cut the armed forces.
Talk of living within their/our means, but they increase National debt, and continue to spend/waste money like it is going out of fashion.
Talk of net Zero yet we do not have enough energy power to even think about it, let alone put it into action, ahead of the science and proven development of products required.
And so it goes on, and on, and on, failure, failure, failure.
The worst bit, all the other Party’s are the same, none of them have a bloody clue !
Thus the UK really is in trouble.
Whatever the cause happens to be, failure prevails and endures on so many issues.
For some reason you use the pejorative term “conspiracy theorists”, a term specifically invented to suggest that opponents are somehow deranged.
I much prefer Gore Vidal’s phrase ” I am not a conspiracy theorist, I am a conspiracy analyst”. It is entirely clear that there no political will to effectively leave the EU in the Conservative leadership. Truss, who might have done so, was got rid of.