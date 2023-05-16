Taxpayers to pay for carbon capture and storage

I now have a letter following my question to the Minister. This confirms that taxpayers will put up £20bn, there will be a new tax added, and levies on customer bills. Will all our competitors do the same? The problem with this “investment” is it entails doing something no-one wants to pay for. It needs more taxes to deliver. It will help make the UK less competitive, speeding the transfer of jobs in energy intensive areas to other countries.
Dear John,
Thank you for your question in the House of Commons on 30 March, and for your written
questions tabled on 14 April, regarding the source of the recently announced £20 billion
in Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS) funding.
In the Spring Budget the Chancellor announced £20 billion in funding to store carbon and
create jobs through Track-1 CCUS clusters and beyond. This is an unprecedented
investment in the early development of CCUS to help meet the Government’s climate
commitments.
The announced funding will come from levy and Exchequer sources. We expect it to
crowd-in billions of pounds of additional private capital, creating jobs and bringing
investment to our industrial heartlands.
The Government will use Exchequer funding to support industrial carbon capture business
models and the Carbon Capture and Storage Infrastructure Fund (CIF). A dispatchable power
agreement for power generation with CCUS will be funded through consumer levies. Support
for CCUS-enabled hydrogen projects will be funded by a new hydrogen levy on energy bills,
subject to consultation and legislation. As currently proposed, the Revenue Support
Agreement (RSA) for transport and storage will use both taxpayer and consumer funding.
Thank you again for your questions.
8 Comments
May 16, 2023
Good morning,
Could you ask the minister to explain HOW he plans to capture a gas that makes up 0.04% of the atmosphere?
I think growing trees and food we consume might be best….
May 16, 2023
Good morning.
You party is really trying hard to throw the next GE and let Labour in so that they can finish what, Blair started back in 1997 – The abolition of the United Kingdom.
Question for Richard1 – How do you feel now about your love child, Rishi and his sidekick in Number 11 ? Just watch that points margin between the CONservative Party and Labour widen once this gets out.
Oh, and one last thing. How many here think that such a ‘levy’ (tax) will ever be repealed ?
No, me neither.
May 16, 2023
Sorry, off topic.
On this day in history, eighty years ago, young brave men took off in the aircraft not knowing what fate had in store for them. The embarked on a mission unlike that ever before undertaken to deal a blow in the industrial heartlands to an evil enemy. Some never returned.
Today we remember them and their legendary Squadren
https://www.raf.mod.uk/our-organisation/squadrons/617-squadron/
May 16, 2023
A complete utter waste of time effort and money another ball and chain added to our ankles.
When are these people going to stop wasting our money?
It’s yet another costly solution that does not address the real problem.
The problem is their total obsession with NZ…….PATHETIC
May 16, 2023
Infuriating. Well-exposed.
I wonder how much this sort of thing is driven by corruption, rather than stupidity? It can’t all be down to the latter.
May 16, 2023
I wonder how many in Westminster and Whitehall (as well as Buck Palace) expect to make a great deal of money from this lunacy and the levies/taxes they are loading onto “the little people.”
May 16, 2023
This country needs NetZero … immigration
The major political parties are in an extremely volatile position. They just don’t realise it yet.
All the Conservative Newspapers have to do is publish the FACTS on tax and mass immigration and the major political parties will vanish within one week.
May 16, 2023
Words fail me. The stupidity of this government knows no bounds. If this is what our universities are churning out then they should be shut down. The public have been receiving hand outs to manage their energy Bill’s and now this will be added to them. I wonder what goes on in their brains. How many more pointless taxes are we to endure and even more worrying how many more with Labour? It’s all out of hand John and I ask again respectfully what the hell you and a few other sensible MPs are doing in this party?