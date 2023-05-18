Conservative Home – Nationalisation does not work

The Conservative government is adopting too many Labour policies when it comes to business and the economy. They will undermine growth, make combatting inflation more difficult and are driving Labour more to the left. Labour cannot believe their luck that Conservatives make them look more moderate and allow them to be even more socialist as they enjoy pushing the government further.
The government thinks the answer to the problem of the railways is more state control and nationalisation. It thinks the energy industries need to be placed under strategic control and guidance by the state, with a complex mesh of price controls, windfall taxes, requirements to do things that are not economic, with subsidies to stop bankruptcies. It thinks the digital and communications sectors need more regulation and a Ministry of Science and technology to direct and subsidise our way through the next five year state plan. It thinks energy using industries from ceramics to steel and from petrochemicals to fertilisers should be taxed to speed closure so we can import instead and claim a win on our carbon dioxide accounts. It wants literally to ban all our current motor car production industry from 2030 whilst hoping that miraculously an electric car industry will appear to replace it. No wonder investment is drying up and going abroad where you will still be allowed to make petrol and diesel vehicles.
Conservatives should know better and can do better. The years of privatisation revealed three great truths. Introducing competition and therefore giving consumers more choice gave a great boost to output and value for money. Opening up nationalised areas for private capital greatly expanded the total investment we could afford to put in. Allowing many decision makers instead of imposing an answer led to much greater innovation. The electricity generating industry freed of central control and state budgets put in a large increase in combined cycle gas generating capacity to supplement and then to replace expensive and dirty coal. Why hadn’t the nationalised industry understood how much more fuel efficient and cleaner gas was? Power prices went down, we generated all we needed at home and had spare capacity just in case. The state telephone monopoly had backed a switching technology that no other country wished to buy and was well behind the breakthroughs with electronic switching made in the USA. The privatised industry dumped Strowger switching and leapt into the electronic age pulling the UK supply industry with it. Where rail competition was allowed in a less satisfactory privatisation it produced better and cheaper services, but was stifled in most places by continuing with top down controls.
Today we have to rediscover the old truths about nationalisation. The businesses will regard the government as the main customer, not the people who use the trains or need the energy and communications links. Managers will court and bully Ministers for more subsidy to cover over bad management. The Unions will enjoy striking against the government, knowing that the taxpayer can end up paying their wages where customers do not. Major mistakes will be made about investment priorities, about technologies, about levels and type of service to be provided, as they will decided centrally following political rows and will often not be customer responsive. I have no idea why some of my MP colleagues think a nationalised railway will work better. There is no sign of Unions readily accepting pay deals from the nationalised parts of the railway, and certainly no signs of them wanting to collaborate more with Minister led parts of the industry over improved work practices.
It is customers that keep businesses honest. It is the need to serve customers better and to provide better value and enhanced service that drives innovation, productivity growth and the higher wages that can result. The railway Unions are striking against themselves. They have helped dissuade people from returning to the offices five days a week, undermining their most reliable source of revenue of the pre covid railway. Now they are also out to wreck the alternative strand, people taking trains for leisure and pleasure. If you target strikes on days covering the Liverpool music contest and the cup final you will undermine your best chance of a growth business. The truth is none of us have to use the railways. We can drive. We can take a commercial flight. We can stay at home and use an on line link for a virtual meeting or entertainment download. If the rail Unions do not co-operate in adopting new technology, improving service reliability and quality, and ensuring affordable tickets then their industry will continue to decline. One day taxpayers will say no more and demand an end to excessive subsidies to pay for trains few are using and none can rely on.
The energy situation is more alarming. Ministers encouraged by officials seem to want to make us ever more reliant on imports though pipes and cables to European coasts, despite the shortages of energy on the continent and the clear dangers of relying on the goodwill of neighbours. Some want to introduce electricity rationing by price and to get people to only use power at certain times and days through sending price signals. Business will be rationed anyway through actual cut offs when there is not enough power. Aware of this danger many people in the UK refuse to accept a smart meter even though it is supplied to each free of charge, paid for out of general taxation. Many want us to keep our oil and gas under the sea, only to import far more liquified natural gas which not only adds to our colossal import bill but adds to world CO2 at the same time!
The money go round is now absurd. Generators of power facing high carbon taxes and price controls can then attract subsidies. Renewable energy suppliers now face windfall taxes though they are still preferred. Labour clearly signal they love this system and would increase the taxes further, removing the remaining incentives to invest and making us even more dependent on imports.
Basic industry is suffering from the arrival of dear energy. Industries like steel and ceramics have to pay large carbon taxes on the gas they need to use to fire their furnaces. As the Uk imposes higher carbon taxes and charges than any other advanced country the government has to give some of the tax back as a subsidy. Why on earth do they do this? Why not cut the tax and be done with it if they want some of our industry to survive?
So here is an easy way to win back lost votes and assist growth. Cut the high taxes, and allow competition and private capital to do the rest in these crucial industries.
Yes, conservatives can, and should do better. But the Conservative party is not conservative, so won’t.
Happily the current form of the Conservative party will be wiped out next year, although Starmer will no doubt cause much damage during his tenure.
Not remotely Conservative (look at Gove’s moronic attacks on Landlords and Tenants. Great new for lawyers does nothing for Landlords or Tenants. We need more houses for fewer people not this lunacy. A huge tax grab too in CGT and Stamp duty by forcing sales.
Labour, SNP, SNP will also rig the voting system to ensure they remain in power and in effect largely align or re-join the EU. Will I ever see a sensible government in power again in my life time? After Major it took four terms to get a Conservative Majority and even that was only under Cast Iron, remainer, green crap pusher & tax to death call me Dave Cameron.
Happily!!! Mickc the Labour and Liberals will trash Britain. I would not want to see that in my lifetime. Starmer is a liar who cannot even remember what he lied about last.
The I would say is unhappily!
I believe the railways are out dated and should be sold off totally ( track and trains) if anybody would have them, a great Victorian idea of the time but modern roads have developed faster.
The CO2 scam must be outed and the car industry allowed to develope normally- if there is a market for electric it will happen but in the meantime efficient diesel and petrol are the answer.
As you say Sir John, the market will progress if people want the product.
However it is time for Conservatives ( with a big C) to return to principals and lead the world past the WEF era!
You can’t get a feeler gauge between the faux conservative and liebour policies.
Your slowly destroying this once great nation and it’s being spearheaded by foreigners in Scotland, London and Whitehall.
If we say anything we’re labelled Waycists.
We also have a nationalised health service. And I bet those who can afford private or have private medical care provided for them, like our MP’s, never have to wait to see a doctor or get treatment.
There is only one industry that I can think of that needs either to be nationalised or, set up where the UK Government own the infrastructure and land but, the administration is run privately under license. And that is the water industry.
Our State is already far too big for private industry to support and we need to start to cut it back.
@Mark B – “Our State is already far too big for private industry to support and we need to start to cut it back.”
Indeed but instead they are killing growth and strangling the private sector golden goose that pays for it all.
I do think that the privatised companies got a bit over-mighty though.
Is there any choice at all now with energy providers? And see how draconian they have become.
AND they litter up our streets with their huge vans (which became noisy roadside offices) rather than pay for premises.
And aren’t all corporations dancing for the same piper as Labour and our dear govt.?
The UK used to be dubbed ‘Treasure Island’ by overseas companies that could charge inflated prices for their goods which were available elsewhere at much lower prices. The rail industry continues that tradition, since much of it is now owned by foreign rail companies (usually publicly owned in their home country).
Harold MacMillan warned about selling off the family silver. We were told much of it would be bought by ‘Sid’. However, Sid no longer owns very much. Instead vast swathes of the country’s assets are owned by Chinese, Arabs, Russian oligarchs etc. That situation means our politicians have even less power and often have to kow tow to overseas business interests on many occasions. Unless they are actively courting overseas business interests to further their own interests when they leave politics.
It doesn’t have to be this way. I’m visiting Austria, which has railways that run on time, roads without potholes and a fantastic health service. I don’t know the ins and outs of why such things are far better here, but they are. Tangibly so.
Friends here tell me income taxes (including health insurance) are high but not extortionate. They expect their politicians to be corrupt and waste a certain amount of money, just like anywhere else. However many think the government is now wasting a lot more money than it did, pre-Covid. Their main worry by far about the future is immigration, due to the costs and the cultural dilution. Support for the FPÖ (traditional, nationalist, conservative party) has been rising fast. Cost of living is a big issue too, and many do link it to Net Zero amongst other things.
Things aren’t perfect here by a long stretch, but they appear a lot better than the UK. With the FPÖ as an opposition the press actually gives some voice to alternative viewpoints, too.
The Tories have set the UK on a path to ruin. They are not going to change. Sadly MPs of our host’s calibre have all but disappeared. The Party needs annihilation to leave room for a real conservative party.
@ Wanderer “The Tories have set the UK on a path to ruin. They are not going to change.” – it does look that way, certainly.
Like with the BBC, we will doubtless miss them when they are gone but not by so much as to lament their passing.
I agree. The Tory’s have moved so far left they are now like a Corbin administration. Annialisation is needed to get a new right of centre Government. Unfortunately this will be via Starmer first and the IMF. Lock away and hide assets people.
May 18, 2023
“The money go round is now absurd.”
Agreed.
And so is this Not-a-Conservative-Government and the LibCON MPs and Frauds who have destroyed an 80-seat majority.
Matthew Goodwin told the National Conservative Conference some very pointed home truths the other day. His speech, The Failures of British Conservatism, can be seen on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uRasyYVYyjI
He was, of course, talking to the wrong people since most of them already know that the Party has failed to deliver anything remotely Conservative, refused to deliver a real Brexit which a majority for and has thrown away an 80-seat majority.
The Douglas Murray speech that follows is surely rather better.
May 18, 2023
Great article and one worth applauding though as ever with the new progressive party in government it sidesteps how the State now intervenes directly in what we say, how we think, how we define ourselves and how we try to live our lives without the State lurking in the background checking on what we are doing
Most on here appreciate the blog and John’s efforts but I am not the only one who finds it intensely frustrating to see how Neo-Marxist and progressive ideological poison has now infected this country. From race, gender and sexuality through to freedom to speak, write and behave is simply ignored. Well, this sinister ideology now infects advertising, education, life itself. It is all encompassing, deliberate and comes straight from the State and the Tory party endorse it because they can no longer be arsed confronting it.
Well, De Santis is fighting back against the racists and the Stonewalls of this world. Against the ‘terribly white’ bigots who think they can spout their demonising poison and indeed are allowed to say what they like to demonise my parents and my friends who all work hard, adhere to the law and are condemned for the crime of being born with a certain hue
When will see a Tory MP stand up and condemn this overt poisoning of our culture using race, history and gender? This oppressor-oppressed narrative designed to incite tension.
Marxism is on the rise in another form. Labour will accelerate its destruction
As the nation froze last winter because they could not afford to heat their homes, as we suffer endless sewage dumping on the beaches and in our trout rivers, as the railways collapse thanks to lack of investment, the public can see the results of privatisation.
Where once we had highly profitable state industries contributing to the Exchequer, we now have foreign companies loading them with debt and paying out £billions in dividends. Even today the sewage industry announced a £10billion investment in Victorian sewer replacement – to be paid for with yet more debt – and bigger bills for their customers.
Entire industries collapsed after being sold off – on the cheap – resulting in more imports and less output. Steelmaking, shipbuilding, ports, mining, aerospace, council housing, airports, railways, the Royal Mail etc. Attlee would turn in his grave.
Reply The nationalised industries overall were loss making and increased public spending substantially
Sakara Gold,
If you sell off a monopoly industry don’t be surprised if there is price gouging. Private enterprise’ main priority is shareholder profit.
Maybe government was under the illusion that they would operate in a different manner.
@ Peter – no doubt, but profit is just the financial measure of commercial success and that latter does not typically arise, at least not in any sustained manner, without giving value to paying customers through meeting their demands at a price they find attractive. It therefore is a very powerful driver that along with competition (consumer choice) usually delivers good outcomes, ones that too easily escape enterprises that are not guided by a profit motive.
Steel was losing £1.4 billion a year as a nationalised ‘asset’ , it is a lot of money now, a shed load back then.
In 1980 the steel unions went on strike for 14 weeks, claiming a 20% pay rise. Clearly the future of their industry was not a high priority for them.
In 1979 there were 150,000 people working in British steel producing producing 100tones of steel per employee. 15million tones per year
In 1997 there were 30,000 people working in British steel producing 500tones of steel per employee . 15million tones per year and it was profitable.
Understand what you say and why you say it John, but unfortunately the majority in your Party seem to want more and more control over everything, and wish to micro manage our lives for us with our own money.
Given the rate of income tax on earnings and investments, the level and extent of VAT, and financial levies on a whole range of services, we do not have a lot of our own money left to spend on what we want and need.
Good grief the State even wants a slice of what is left when you die, such is the money grabbing attitude of politicians, who all seem to think they know what is best for us.
The record of Governments of all colours over the past 50 years with regards to living within OUR means, and keeping to a sensible and balanced financial budget, which is within OUR affordability is simply pathetic, that such politicians want even more tax take, more expenditure, and more control, shows that they are completely and utterly out of Control.
The golden egg of work ethic, risk and reward is being killed by the very politicians who want, and demand more and more of our money.
What is the point of working and striving, if you not going to get most of the benefit for yourself and your family.
Appreciate your thoughts and efforts John, but is is now very clear you are in a very small minority within Parliament, who do not seem to be able to hold those who think very differently to account.
The future looks very bleak indeed, not only here ,but for many other so called developed Western Countries as well.
The pandemic of ever more control, government tax take, spending, and printing of ever more money is spreading fast.
We need an injection of common sense and financial accountability, and we need it rapidly if we are to survive.
B A
The golden egg of work ethic….?
It is dead and the last rites said.
The million plus on long term sick leave, the same who get far more on benefits than people trying to hold down their job and keep house and home together.
What and who on earth has allowed this party to morph into what it has become? It has to lie at the feet of the vast majority of those selected and elected that are totally not fit for purpose.
No wonder the WEF are infiltrating our parliament so quickly, they have got a guard of honour and red carpet waiting for them.
Damage Control has been completely by-passed and anything now will be too little too late. As with all disasters it is proven that the people who had the vision were completely ignored.
The period of privatisations under Thatcher did indeed see benefits, but subsequent developments took the privatised industries increasingly under the control of foreign asset management companies. Their priority is shareholder value, often obtained by asset-stripping. They also tend to depend on the state for taxpayer-funded investment, then take the profits. What needs to be considered is whether areas like public utilities and public transport should prioritise shareholder value, over affordable service to the public.
May 18, 2023
Yes quite – how has the privatisation of the water industry worked out?
Maybe pure privatisation and pure nationalisation are both equally misguided? Extremes usually are…
Reply Nothing pure about water privatisation. They created regulated monopolies that were only a bit better than the dirty nationalised industry it replaced which fouled our beaches regularly.
Mrs Thatcher privatised the nationalised industries with the government holding a Golden share , which gave them a final say in the company . It was John Major and Gordon Brown who removed the Golden shares , ostensibly because they contravened EU competition rules , but it was soon after that our companies became a pass the parcel , first them being flogged off to American concerns, then sold onto European companies.
May 18, 2023
Dear Sir John you were a main Government advisor in privatisation of national strategic utilities and are now clearly saying the system is no longer working. Perhaps old school privatisation and nationalisation thinking no longer works in todays world. We have to ask why China has made a great success of modern technology and has become a threat to the West.
What is true is that when Politicians get involved in Engineering there is never a good long term result.
Development and innovation needs investment. That is the starting point.
Does this come from the tax payer or private investor. In theory there is no reason why the tax payer can’t make a profit.
The problem is risk that the investment will loose the investors money.
The reason things get developed faster in the US is there is more potential investors. But the same outcome is occurring in China.
Maybe both use there own natural resources as a starting point and not too worried about climate change.
The British are very creative but just don’t have the money or production skills. We were in fact leaders at one time in telecommunications going back well over 100 years. We must not forget Bletchley Park and Churchill giving unlimited funds to invent the Computer. We sold this to the US to pay for the second world war though, so did not make much of a profit on that as usual.
Reply Privatisation worked very well when private capital was disciplined by competition as with telephones, allowing a huge investment in new capacity and new technology at no cost to taxpayers.Failure to introduce competition into water and rail blunted the advantages of private capital, though both got more capital than they have been allowed under state finances.
Efficiency needs competition. However, octopoid industries running competitive lines in parallel increases idiocy. Even single lines for gas, oil, water, sewage, broadband and much else have to cross to reach. Joining only 3 pipe services to 3 homes crosses paths. Maintaining only one digs at others.
Competition for funding is often oblique: limited to shareholder profit between shares in a water, rail or other linear service provider vs those in entirely different markets, such as confectionery.
Competition on the basis of tender virtually enables winners to run a monopoly for the duration of their contract, as with rail. Passengers seeking a train are faced with ‘tolerate or don’t go’. If a chocolate bar doesn’t taste right, the provider has to improve fast or instantly lose. Choice forces better service for consumer satisfaction.
May 18, 2023
“The Conservative government is adopting too many Labour policies” People must stop calling this a Conservative Government, it isn’t in any of its pontifications. Luckily they are all talk and no trousers.
Each day a Government Minister hits the Media and shoots the Conservative Party in the head with further dreamed up Socialist ideas, Centralist Control aspirations, one size fits each and every situation in the UK. They (this Conservative Government) are playing at being the EU Commission and a Labour Government all rolled into one.
Each and every commitment made to get elected has been broken.
What they wont do, is let people of the leash, let UK business get on with things and thrive – the list is endless. This is a 100% Tax and spend out of control Government – it needs to go.
Power is like heroin. It is an addiction. The Conservatives have been on power now for twenty years. It shows.
But the Labour party?
Or the Lib Dems? Or the Greens?
May 18, 2023
Nationalisation ought to work, in that there is no bleeding to shareholders and resources can all be diverted back into investment. It doesn’t work in practice because human nature leads to excessive expectations from the workforce who go on strike, and the management with a job for life mentality lack initiative. Indeed initiative of any kind is frowned upon (everyone hates a smartarse). The government ends up as the effective owners and they are useless as well.
Capitalism doesn’t work either, because essential services end up being denied to people who can’t afford them. What use a privatised healthcare system if people have to die because they can’t afford perhaps a modest cost for their treatment? Capitalism is fine for things people want but don’t need.
What would be better is a different form of public ownership that incorporates the benefits of capitalism. Rather than sell British Gas so the government has some money for the next election bribe, convert the ownership of British Gas to shares owned by the customers which they get for free because they own it already. That never happened of course. If the company runs up a surplus, the customers get a reduction in their bills rather than the money siphoned off to foreign asset management companies and their shareholders. If the workforce has a grievance about their lot, their argument is with the customers not the government.
Reply Free and discounted shares were offered to employees.
We all blame this Conservative Government for trying to micro-managing everything, but in reality it is all talk, they don’t manage anything other than the tax take.
We must however, blame the Conservative Party, a nationwide organisation selling ideas that they themselves broke by allowing numpties without a brain to shove Socialism down our throats. The People, the electorate was sold a pup by the Conservative Party, they chose Socialist to stand as MP’s and they then allowed them to high-jack the party and form a Socialist cabal.
As someone here as already said the electorate has now no choice just a Uni-Party abstention is the only choice on offer.
We are not alone…
Lord Frost, who last weekend launched his bid to become an MP as he was placed on the Conservative candidate list, said it reflected a trend of growing state interference in “every activity and every choice”.
“Let’s not forget what that means. The endless hectoring, the constant suggestion that the Government has the right to dictate how you behave
“We won’t win elections as the party of the self-satisfied and the entitled. We must be the party of opportunity and the party of the future.”
On and on, The Conservative Government is now presiding and creating the very being of the UK let alone the ideals of Conservatism
Sir John, Is anybody listening to you?
Liz Truss did enormous damage through her incompetence. But she seems to have been saying the right things which are now dismissed as ridiculous.
The scandal of the water boards which have been making a lot of money and not working on the infrastructure show what happens to government money (aka taxes) when it is splashed around generously. The NHS has slurped up billions too. Where is the result?
And then there is the Sue Grey Civil Service…
Sir John,
I share your frustration. Many Labour voters who had voted Tory against family tradition in the last GE were fed up with socialist policies imposed on their lives that stifled their own wealth creation efforts. The sons and daughters of the workers of the nationalised industries that were doomed in the 80s did not want a repeat performance now. But here we are.
I well remember Heath (who governs Britain) strong arming the country (with the help of some Labour rebels) into the EEC without a referendums as if this would solve the country’s economic problems.
When will they ever learn?
PS There is massive frustration with the NHS out there too. In the last few years (while the Tories have been in) the NHS has become a massive state monopoly that creates obscure rules and regulations on patients like in a Communist state.
Will those invaders caught out working in a car wash and their employer by GB News and the local residents be put on the first plane out of here for breaking the rules as laid down?
I think not.
How many times is this happening across the Country?
Extracting the urine or what?
What you say is undeniable to most conservative thinking people but, sadly, this does not include the great majority of the current Parliamentary Conservative Party, who would be equally, if not more, happy on the other side of the House.
I think that what you and your few like minded Conservative colleagues are advocating, can now only be achieved by a new and different party.
The conservative government, undemocratic in its creation, is not CONSERVATIVE, it is consocialist, hence the joy of Labour.
The trade union movement is working feeverishly via industrial action to render the government inoperable, ably abetted by our civil service. All three are fighting for their survival, a fight in which the interests of the electorate, the people, and the country are not considered. None of these three elements, government, trade unions, or civil service ars fit for purpose.
The only institution in the UK that is seen to work, despite civilian missmanagement, is the military. Everything else that is in any way government controlled or influenced is an utter disgrace in supposedly the sixth biggest economy in the World. As everyone experiences it on a daily basis I will not write a book itemising it. It strikes me that within almost everything government touches there is a malign gene that guarantees disaster for the governed. Until I see a political party that plans to actually govern and correct the shambles we live in, my vote stays in my pocket.
It should be obvious to anybody with half a brain that in Sir John’s third paragraph the bit ‘Introducing competition and therefore giving consumers more choice … let to much greater innovation’ does not apply to water and sewage service companies.
As for the peroration it is the same old: no idea about the technical problems to be solved, just the same old ‘cut the high taxes and allow competition and private capital to do the rest in these crucial industries’. Over at least thirty years we have been watching the results of ‘competition and private capital’ and most of it ranges from more expensive, poor customer service, to frankly dismal (and not worth of a so-called first-world country).
Reply The government refused to introduce competition into water
This is all so obvious, it makes me despair! There are clearly large number of people that would like to vote for a conservative party in the next election, because they dont like the other parties either. But there isnt one.
One of the several reasons I have wanted to leave the EU for the last 10 or 15 years is the democratic deficit in the EU. That is probably what has happened to the civil service and the “blob” in general. The concept of a democracy where the people elect a government to act on their behalf is now alien to them. Only strong government can put this right, and we don’t have one.
Too much interference and intervention, too many daft decisions and diktats, all are made possible by cheap money.
If money isn’t scarce then reality doesn’t have to be faced, tough decisions can be side-stepped.
I knew the Net Zero was costing us an arm and a leg, but I didn’t have the figures to say how much. An article in the Spectator puts our electricity costs at double those in Europe and three times that in the USA. With energy the base cost of anything and everything we do is it no wonder we are up the creek?
Sir John, given the excellent points you regularly raise on your blog, I would like to know if you considered participating in the Conservative Democratic Organisation conference this week. That was an opportunity for voices like yours, wishing the Tory party to return to Conservative values, to be heard.
Reply I was not invited