My Interventions in the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill

May 19, 2023 3 Comments
May 19, 2023 3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. Mark B
    May 19, 2023

    Good morning.

    . . . or that we should not try to come up with a way of improving the competitive environment.

    Meddling for meddling’s sake. Another ‘Jobsworth’ making a living off the taxpayer.

    Reply
    1. Cuibono
      May 19, 2023

      After all these years they really haven’t learned a thing have they?
      Maybe just leave people alone? We had a proper “market place” until they foisted this digital one on us.
      The most important freedom is the freedom to trade.
      See how they have eroded it to nothing.

      Reply
  2. Bloke
    May 19, 2023

    Why stop ‘damaging’ reviews?
    If a product or service is at fault reviews are needed to inform others. Truthful reviews prevent other users from being misled. They don’t damage the provider’s business; the provider fault damaged that.
    The reviewer simply revealed the provider’s reputation.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.