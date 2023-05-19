My Interventions in the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill

John Redwood:
I think we are all united in wanting to stop fake and damaging reviews, which are so unfair, but has the hon. Gentleman thought about how we would actually do it? Defining them, and deciding who judges that they are such, is not easy.
Richard Thomson:
The right hon. Member is absolutely right that it is not easy, but that does not mean it is something that we should avoid trying to tackle, or that we should not try to come up with a way of improving the competitive environment. I am certainly more than happy to engage on an open and constructive basis with anyone about how we might do so.
May 19, 2023
Good morning.
Meddling for meddling’s sake. Another ‘Jobsworth’ making a living off the taxpayer.
May 19, 2023
After all these years they really haven’t learned a thing have they?
Maybe just leave people alone? We had a proper “market place” until they foisted this digital one on us.
The most important freedom is the freedom to trade.
See how they have eroded it to nothing.
May 19, 2023
Why stop ‘damaging’ reviews?
If a product or service is at fault reviews are needed to inform others. Truthful reviews prevent other users from being misled. They don’t damage the provider’s business; the provider fault damaged that.
The reviewer simply revealed the provider’s reputation.