My Interventions on the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill

John Redwood:
Do Ministers as a matter of course invite in leading regulators for at least annual reviews of corporate plans, budgets and performance?
Paul Scully, Minister of State for Science, Innovation and Technology:
Many of the regulators will be under the remit of the Under-Secretary of State for Business and Trade, my hon. Friend the Member for Thirsk and Malton (Kevin Hollinrake). Indeed, that is something that I did—
May 19, 2023
Paul Scully presents signs of goodness developing.
If he succeeds in becoming London’s mayor our capital should have a better future.
Cleaning the filthy soot on 10 Downing Street brickwork will be a good start.
It originally looked beautiful in its gleaming yellow brick.
Since then, decades of black paint in repeated cover ups have turned No 10 into a thick mess.
A clean house frontage would at least present UK Govt in a brighter light.