Written Answers from Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy – Bulb plcosses

The exchange below shows one of the costs of the price control and intervention policies of the government. It is part of the events that led me to the conclusion in yesterdays blog that we need to wind back the controls, subsidies and taxes that characterise current energy policy which are deterring investment in new capacity , creating dear energy and burdening taxpayers.
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (77240):
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, what the cost has been to the public purse of the losses incurred by Bulb whilst in receipt of Government support. (77240)
Tabled on: 02 November 2022
Answer:
Graham Stuart:
The administrators published their six monthly progress report in June 2022, as per their statutory obligations. This showed that £901m of funding had been drawn down under their funding agreement with BEIS.
The Special Administrators of Bulb are required by law to keep costs as low as possible and the government continue to engage closely to ensure maximum value for money for taxpayers.
The answer was submitted on 11 Nov 2022 at 13:40.
Since when has a loss been seen as ‘value’.
But it proves that, without government (taxpayer) subsidies and the distorting of markets, so called ‘renewables’ are a folly, and an expensive one at that.
What sort of money are people like this ready costing us?
A child in primary school could have thought out that answer.
With backroom people like this we have not got a cat in hells chance of getting to the truth.
“The Special Administrators of Bulb are required by law to keep costs as low as possible” in theory but in practice they benefit from doing the complete reverse so usually do so. The controls on this are almost non existent.
Indeed but “to wind back the controls, subsidies and taxes that characterise current energy policy which are deterring investment in new capacity, creating dear energy and burdening taxpayers.” is perhaps too gentle the endless government market rigging need to be demolished, It is surely driven by vested interest and or corruption. Many Lords and MPs clearly state their personal interests in these areas yet remain in positions where they can rig the markets for their benefit.
Merely stating their personal interests is not sufficient they still have them.
Not only burdening taxpayers but freezing some of them to death and causing suicides.
A billion here, a billion there, pretty soon it starts adding up to real money. The U.K. and USA will have to default. Hunt thinks we could all just pay our ransom money, make a profit and smile. So silly to ‘talk Britain down’ when he knows we are greedily stashing money away to keep it from kind people like him and Welby, claiming that we can afford to pay when Britain can always afford to pay. It’s indestructible you know.
BTW we have just has a geothermal quote. Expensive but consistent guaranteed heat. If the Govt. had spent all that windmill money and solar money on geothermal pumps we would be in a far far better place, visually, economically and financially.
Many have said that solar panels are not a good investment, but for the sake of safety, if rationing or switching off electricity / gas occurs for periods of time, then panels are a good back up.. Insurance comes not only in the form of money.
I think solar panels are only good if there is a battery to store, but not guaranteed.
My son and his family moved into a new house last year with solar panels. The previous owner offered to sell them the solar power battery-backup in the garage to them, at half price – £3000. My son said no thanks. However, the battery was left.
During a power cut last Autumn, so very little sun, the battery was empty – the lights were still off for three hours! So even with a battery backup, power is not guaranteed!
But, when it’s sunny, the battery backup has saved them money!
@ margaret – standard configuration in the home requires solar installations to switch off supply faced with a mains power cut so back-up is not provided. Overcoming this requires a battery installation (and permission from the grid) which is very expensive as Lifelogic explains in a Comment under today’s post on solar panels. Rather than solar, back-up would be better provided by a fossil-fuelled domestic generator.
May 20, 2023
I’m so glad to learn that the Government is engaging closely to ensure maximum value for taxpayers as it pisses £hundreds of millions of our money away down the drain of socialism, Eco lunacy and incompetence.
Still, what’s the incentive to do anything different, when Bailey will just conjour up another £100billion or so whenever it becomes necessary to keep the socialist Big State show on the road a bit longer.
Dear Sir John, the problem here is not actually an issue of to Privatise or to Nationalise, but Globalism. This is really the issue here.
The Gobalists do not want a country to do it’s own thing and be self-sufficent. They have not permitted Brexit. They are not Democractic.
Globalism is like Communism, just a bit more subtle.
It is a factor in the Ukraine-Russia war. Globalism is the West’s version of Communism. No free independent Country’s working together for the common good of their citizens and not the Global elites of the WEF.
John McDonald
Couldn’t agree more! I believe you are correct.
‘The Special Administrators of Bulb are required by law to keep costs as low as possible and the government continue to engage closely to ensure maximum value for money for taxpayers.’
Yet another bunch of beaurocrats to oversee an unnecessary and non productive but very costly activity.
Our council built some new houses nearby, with ground source heating. They have spent all winter trying to get it working properly and one young couple have moved out because they could not afford the electricity bills!
The question focused on the cost of losses.
The reply referred to:
‘funding agreement’
‘costs as low as possible’
and ‘maximum value for money’ … with a loss of £901 million!
Wisdom creates beautiful profit. Misleading terms cannot minify ugly loss.
Is Bulb Plcosses a new disease newly invented in China. If nothing else government suffers acronym mania.
One thing is becoming clear, the mad ride to Nett Zero is costing the nation and its people a fortune. Those in government are ignorant of what is going on, as are we, apart from the drain on our wealth. The one light that UK government might wake up to is that our nearest neighbours are bailing out of Nett Zero with rapidity. Germany is felling windmills to mine Lignite, the highly polluting form of coal. When Rishi gets back he has much to think about.
agricola
Steady on there that all might be a step too far. Rishi think????
Is that a new problem solving process?
It ain’t going to happen.
Net-Zero electricity supply subsidy good
Fossil fuel steel coke mining subsidy bad
Its got nothing to do with economics or protecting growth …its political and its costing us
GC,
If windmills have to be subsidised, they cannot produce electricity competitively. Their output is also intermittent and unreliable. At best they have industrial use producing hydrogen.
I cannot see how importing coal is anywhere near as good as mining our own. Importing energy of any sort is just political virtue signalling, but very transparent. The light is dawning in Europe, Nett Zero is heading for the long grass.
Sir John
More Government interference in the ‘Free Market’ economy. The usual one, it is not Government Money! – its taxpayers money. In doing that the Government has undermined competition, in reality they have punished those companies that do it right.
We read elsewhere today there is an intention for the Government to ‘give’ taxpayer money to a foreign Company if it opens battery manufacture in the UK. Then as an extra sweetener that same company will be given taxpayer money to turn their steel manufacture ‘green’ This is punishing the taxpayer, punishing proper run companies and distorting the very market place that a Conservative would want.
How about the same support for a UK company, you know the type, the ones that get punished by the Conservative Government by them having a preference of giving ‘our’ money away so is to feed foreign tax regimes. This Conservative Government continually exports UK wealth, seemingly out of spite
@ian B Elsewhere they same architect of this madness has written to the Telegraph saying its you lot out there that is trashing the economy and talking the UK down. He and his department and their 70 year high on taxes hasn’t damaged the UK. His spend, spend spend with other peoples money – probably not correct, spending infers a return, should read his giveaway. His aim to curtail economic activity of UK based companies all of it has nothing to do with him. The man that refuses to ‘manage’
Inflation has nothing to do with the growth in the ‘Blob’, their pay rises and our money they get without any responsibility or accountability attached. Just as with the PM and the BoE, he has joined the chorus of hitting the media blaming everyone else for his own failures. Is that just in hope or desperation?
With all our money sloshing about here there and everywhere how is it we keep financing a country perceived to be heavily corrupt with billions?
Are there any checks and balances in place I ask myself.