Written Answers from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero – solar panels

This is another disappointing response. One of the big selling points of the green transition has been stated as lots of green jobs. So where were these solar panels made? Did they in fact create lots of green jobs in the UK or were they largely imported?
Department for Energy Security and Net Zero provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (184258):
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, if he will make an estimate of the number and proportion of solar panels installed in the UK that were wholly manufactured in the UK in the last three years. (184258)
Tabled on: 10 May 2023
Answer:
Graham Stuart:
The Department does not hold specific information on the number and proportion of solar panels installed in the UK that were wholly manufactured in the UK.
The answer was submitted on 18 May 2023 at 16:41.
May 20, 2023
You did not ask for specific numbers, you asked for an estimate. Either way though, they do not know. Which is not surprising as I would not think they would want to keep that information.
But I bet they mostly came from China and Germany.
May 20, 2023
So I’ll assume that they were all made in Sunak’s, Hunt’s and Cleverly’s favourite country: Communist China.
I once looked at having solar-power installed but concluded that the £20K quote was excessive and that prices were being buoyed by the ridiculously hgh ‘Feed In Tariff’, which would likely be cut by a government trying to get expenditure under control
May 20, 2023
+1 rather the same for electric cars.
May 20, 2023
Indeed do not have either.
Economic life of a solar panel given as approximately 15 years.
Given that such panels need regular cleaning to be at their most efficient, a roof is the last place they should be situated.
There is a very good reason why solar farms are at ground level, maintenance and cleaning !
Manufacturers of Batteries used in EV’s would dream of a 15 year life !
In time I am sure both products will become more efficient, solar panels getting there, but Batteries a long way yo go yet.
Neither made in the uk in any volume.
May 20, 2023
Meanwhile, a solar panel system for an average house would cost nothing like £20k today …
May 20, 2023
Why bother?
Do w really need people like this.
Neither use or ornament.
Their bosses and team leaders must be walking about with their heads in complete darkness.
Close the department down and pay the MPs to retain better researchers. Then you will get some answers as they can be held responsible and accountable.
May 20, 2023
A hi-fi magazine published a Letter to the Editor from a chap wanting to buy an ‘All British’ sound system, or a foreign one with no components from Japan. His motive was to avoid supporting a former British enemy from WW2. The magazine replied that no such product was known or likely to exist. The magazine was dated in the 1960s. Sources are far more numerous and entangled now.
May 20, 2023
Indeed so. Off hand I don’t know of any significant manufacturer of UK parts for the electronics industry now. There are still quite a few Brands, from earlier UK companies, but the stuff is all made in China.
As for solar panel sources, well, ‘Made in China’ sums it up.
May 20, 2023
Probably non were made in the UK but perhaps a few were slightly “finished off” in the UK at best. Many perhaps even made by slave labour it seems. Using lots of fossil fuels in the process too. Then wasting more fossil fuels in the back up and or storage batteries that are needed.
May 20, 2023
The main problem with Solar electricity in the UK is you get the electricity mainly in summer around midday and nothing on freezing winter nights not much on freezing days. Storing electricity wastes energy & multiplies its cost many times to at least double. A battery to store about 10p worth of electricity can cost about £500 and might only work for about 2000 cycles. Thus in its useful life storing only £200 of electricity so doing the maths:-
£200 of stored on demand electricity costs circa £500+the solar cell costs+inverters and charger+interest to fund this (or loss of other return) plus you lose about 30% of the energy in the process. So perhaps £1000 for £200 of electricity or 5 times it’s value.
So rather expensive “free” electricity. Plus you cannot (practically) store it from summer to winter. Battery life perhaps only 7 years too.
Works a bit better in sunnier places needing aircon in summer or for heat pumps for swimming pools in summer.
May 20, 2023
Not even low in CO2 either as loads of fossil fuel goes into mining & making the (rather short lived) battery, solar cells and the electronics.
Not that CO2 plant & tree food is really a serious problem anyway more of a net benefit!
May 20, 2023
Then the batteries burst into flames occasionally and cannot even be put out easily!
Electric scooters/bikes(?) banned on tubes already it seems but they are often stored and charged in houses and flats even in huge tower blocks. What about EV cars on ferries and the channel tunnel should they be banned? Or banned from parking in garages or under houses? An EV car can contain about 5000 phone sized batteries so perhaps 5000 times more chance of a much larger fire. This especially when the car ages or suffers crashes, vibration fracturs or pot hole damage perhaps. No shortage of pot holes in the UK.
May 20, 2023
We get enough solar power in the winter months to run the house (except for heating), generate our hot water, charge the EV and still provide a surplus to our neighbours via the grid.
You pull fanciful numbers out of thin air and generate so much BS flooding this blog despite not living in the UK let alone our host’s constituency.
Reply This is not an MP blog and it covers national and international matters. I provide free local pages on my blog for constituency matters.
May 20, 2023
The only justification for solar panels plus battery backup is to have a maintenance store of power for when the grid goes down.
I’m beginning to think this is becoming very likely.
There might be a better return if you can sell spare summer electricity back to the grid with a reasonable deal.
May 20, 2023
I’ll give you an estimate Sir John.
It’s NIL.
I estimate not a single solar panel was wholly manufactured in the UK. And just to expand on my answer, I estimate the vast majority were manufactured in China.
May 20, 2023
Donna
I was going to say, exactly that – China!
Mostly everything else is made in China!
May 20, 2023
So many imported sources apply throughout the world. It was long ago that a ‘Foreign’ mark signified cheap low grade, and ‘All British’ widely applied to product manufacture embracing every nut bolt and washer. Govt subsidies prop up limp products in wrong ways but maybe ‘All British’ manufacturing would be an exception that could work better here.
May 20, 2023
+1 + some by slave labour it seems too.
May 20, 2023
A deliberate deceit. Don’t keep the figures then you cannot be accused of lying as opposed to BS that from Sunak down everyone is an expert.
An in other news I see Hunt is accusing the CMA of making it look like the U.K. is closed for business.
So his high levels of Corporation Tax, attack on profits through Windfall Tax, abolishing Tax free shopping, continuing bureaucracy, refusal to diverge from the EU and failure to de regulate the City not forgetting waste and inefficiency in the public sector, has anything to do with it.
What a pathetic excuse for a Tory Chancellor.
May 20, 2023
Well he was a dire Health Sec. for 5+ years too. PPE Oxon yet again I believe.
May 20, 2023
So what are the “Competition and Markets Authority” doing about the rigged market in personal 40% overdrafts (FCA under the fool Andrew Bailey), energy, schools (private and state), universities degrees (mostly worthless ones), transport why should car users have subsidise train & bus users?. The BBC & broadcasting, employment laws (minnium wage laws penalise the higher earners, firing laws penalise the better workers making them carry to lazy/incomp. ones.
May 20, 2023
The response does not even include a standard deflection of ” my Right Honourable friend makes a good point”, just an admission that “The Department does not hold specific information…” because the Department does not care. So green jobs are not the aim, just green voters perhaps.
May 20, 2023
Cameron destroyed the UK solar industry in 2012 (“greencrap”) when he scrapped the domestic FITS scheme, losing over 15,000 installation jobs with it. At that time we had a nascent solar panel assembly industry using imported components from the Far East and all the companies involved closed
There have been very few major solar instalations in the UK in the past three years, the government has made it very difficult if not impossible to get planning permission. As of February 2023, installed capacity was over 14.4 gigawatt (GW), with 33.4% of capacity coming from small scale (< 50kW) deployments with 4.82GW installed. Annual solar generation was 13.92 TWh of harvested free energy in 2022. Rock on, the fossil fuel lobby.
May 20, 2023
What UK solar “industry”, Solar panel manufacture has been in the USA, Germany and China while one of the most popular inverters is from Israel.
Also, you do not “assemble” an imported solar panel so to refer to what happens here as an industry is stretching things beyond fact.
May 20, 2023
To my mind, FITS was the reason why solar installations were so expensive.
May 20, 2023
Graham Stuart read Philosophy and Law (Selwyn) but failed his degree. Ideal for a Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Mr Sunak?
At least Lord Callanan another energy minister seems to have worked out that green hydrogen in largely a bonkers nonstarter he at least has (BSc) albeit from Newcastle Polytechnic in Electrical and Electronic Engineering. Perhaps he can explain and get it through to PPE Rishi Sunak why the net zero agenda and UK energy policy is complete lunacy in almost all the other areas?
May 20, 2023
I used to think that government energy policy would be better-formulated in the hands of a comedian – and then I read Rowan Atkinson’s Wiki profile and saw that I was right.
May 20, 2023
Your usual obsession with education/degrees ignoring post uni acquired knowledge. I thought you had moved on. Sadly not.
May 20, 2023
Another awkward question for SJR.
The vaccine manufacturers are charging 5x the original price for the new dual booster with omicron and the original strain elements, which is around £100 per shot. All over 75s are being invited to have more boosters for an infection which now is similar to the common cold in symptoms. If they work, why do they have to be every few months. Many patients are now on their 7th. How much is the NHS paying for these and when will they no longer be needed?
I write having received yet another invitation and having refused any more after serious respiratory immediately following the second.
May 20, 2023
I am puzzled why you are concerned how many solar panels were “wholly manufactured in the UK”.
Why no similar concern for oil, gas, cars, computers, ships, sewing machines, industrial machine tools, semiconductors, food and the rest?
After decades of preferring cheap imported tat leading to the deinvestment and destruction of UK industry and commerce only now when it is too late you politicians start complaining about imports.
Reply Because we were told there would be lots of green jobs here.
May 20, 2023
@Reply
So did you accepted the loss of so many industries and jobs even though no extra jobs were promised?
Was it all simply to placate the finance sector?
We are supposed to be one of the largest economies yet if so then were is all the money, where is the prosperity?
To misquote an American president – a willful group of little men, representing no opinion or interest but their own, have rendered the United Kingdom helpless and contemptible.
Reply No I did not accept job losses and criticised damaging policies
May 20, 2023
Best to just ask how many solar panels were built in the UK over the period and how many were imported.
May 20, 2023
Rather than have fields of solar panels, would it not be better to turn them over to woodland? Growing trees store energy in wood that can be recovered as and when necessary, unlike the energy from solar panels that has to be used there and then. Plus they charge us nothing to do it.
May 20, 2023
Everybody knows that they’ll all made in China ….the same business model future for EVs
May 20, 2023
The response to that must be: ‘Why Not?’, given that one of the stated advantages of all this greenery is more UK jobs. Perhaps I should declare an interest here as the former chairman of a solar energy company, but one of the few things that made domestic solar installations remotely economic after the poorly time reduction of the feed-in tariff, was moving the source of the panels not from the UK where they were not made, but from Germany to China, which remains the main supplier.
May 20, 2023
Sir Redwood, you asked a good and fair question.
But the Nut-zero department will not track any stats which contradict their narrative, they start by promising green jobs and then hide the real facts – no green jobs in the UK for solar panel manufacture.
May 20, 2023
It’s China. Britain wouldn’t be allowed to burn the large amount of coal required when starting with silica rock. So we outsource that and label solar ‘green’.