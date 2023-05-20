Written Answers from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero – solar panels

This is another disappointing response. One of the big selling points of the green transition has been stated as lots of green jobs. So where were these solar panels made? Did they in fact create lots of green jobs in the UK or were they largely imported?

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (184258):

Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, if he will make an estimate of the number and proportion of solar panels installed in the UK that were wholly manufactured in the UK in the last three years. (184258)

Tabled on: 10 May 2023

Answer:

Graham Stuart:

The Department does not hold specific information on the number and proportion of solar panels installed in the UK that were wholly manufactured in the UK.

The answer was submitted on 18 May 2023 at 16:41.