My Telegraph Article on Hydrogen and Energy

The government takes its net zero ambitions seriously . It is embarking on a trial village scheme to see if we could all heat our homes with hydrogen. Many people would prefer to keep their current boilers and pipes and switch to hydrogen when it is safe and affordable to do so. Heat pumps are a hard sell with doubts expressed about the costs of installing them, the costs of running them and the adequacy of the heat in older homes. The government have various issues to trial around hydrogen safety, leaks and affordability. When would the cost of it come down? Will it become competitive with current natural gas charges? Is it a priority to introduce it into homes, or to develop it for powering trucks and heavy plant where batteries are more difficult?
The truth is the green revolution cannot take off until there are products and services people want to buy and can afford that will take natural gas and solid fuel heating out of homes and replace diesel and petrol vehicles. For this reason government has concentrated more on getting the electricity industry to make a major change to how it generates its power first, and has instructed business to put themselves on a faster joruney to net zero than individuals and families. There is no point in making people go electric if generation is not green. The danger is in doing so the government intervenes too much in our energy system, raising costs and charges and damaging national resilience and supply. It is not a green win if the UK replaces domestically produced gas with imported LNG, as that produces far more CO2 in its compression, transport and conversion than using our own gas from a North Sea field by pipe. Nor is it a world win if we make energy too expensive here driving steel, ceramics and other energy industries out of the country. We will then have the additional CO2 for transporting the imports as well as losing the jobs and tax revenue.
In its latest Energy Bill the government proposes making an additional tax charge on energy users to cover the costs of some of the development work on hydrogen. This is the latest in a series of extra taxes on energy. We have very high carbon taxes through an emissions trading scheme which the UK has made severe. There are windfall taxes on energy profits. The rate of general business profits tax has been raised by 31% this year. The costs of getting permits and complying with all of the requirements if you still want to put in a power station, drill for gas or build a wind farm have also gone up, whilst the electricity grid is not large enough for the extra renewables wanting to use it. The main energy policy seems to be to get investors to put in more pipes and cables to the continent so we can import more, especially when the wind is not blowing and the sun is not shining and we are short of power. This model results in yet dearer energy as we have to bid into a European market that is often short of power itself.
There has to be some end to this policy of ever more taxes and interventions. Some industries in the UK are not competitive today because of our energy costs. Government then has to boost public spending by granting sbsidies to industries that cannot survive with current energy prices, giving back some of the taxes it has imposed. This is a self destroying money go round, where not imposing the tax in the first place would be a better answer.
May 21, 2023
If there is any consumer benefit, demand will pull it.
Pushing subsidies distorts cost efficiency.
May 21, 2023
Of course houses “can” be heated using hydrogen but it is far more expensive and problematic than using natural gas/methane so why would one? We have no hydrogen mines anyway. Hydrogen is just a very inefficient and expensive way to store (rather superior in flexibility) electrical energy as more inflexible and wasteful chemical energy. Creating the hydrogen will create more CO2 than just burning methane anyway even if they (wrongly) think CO2 is a serious problem anyway. Even wind power needs loads of concrete, diesel ships, steel, diesel boats… to build and maintain as does nuclear. It also need gas, coal and absurdly wood for back up. Plus we have no spare wind power anyway.
If they are fitting all those heat pumps and moving to EVs we will need vastly more electricity and far better networks too.
May 21, 2023
Having build all these intermittent “renewables” we occasionally get excess electricity that is not needed hence the (largely idiotic in my view) push to try to store this as so called “green” hydrogen. A hugely expensive and very energy efficient process though. Far better to use this for heating with or even without heat pumps for commercial building, swimming pools, freezers etc. as these can safely be driven intermittently within certain limits.
It does not matter when these things are heated up a bit or cooled a bit so long as the temp is kept within a suitable range.
Converting electricity that is worth far more than gas per KWH back to a chemical energy store of hydrogen (worth far less) and wasting money and energy plus storage and transmission issues in the process is bonkers. Even more so if you want to convert it back to electricity later you will then waste circa 70% of the energy.
Heatpumps to heat swimming pools and to cool freezers make sense as you can get good efficiency (COPs) as you are not pumping the heat up many degrees. Perhaps from 10c to 28c or even 20c to 28c in summer. Surely more sensible than green hydrogen – other than in a few very special cases perhaps.
Swimming pools near freezer site can make a lot of sense the waste heat from the freezers heating the pool and building.
May 21, 2023
It is not very clear how a house would be heated by hydrogen. If pumped through pipes a completely new network will be needed, and even then it’s not clear it will be remotely economic to use long pipes capable of containing hydrogen in gas form given the size of the molecule and other issues such as pipes becoming brittle. In theory it could be delivered in liquid form (boiling point -253C) but that hardly seems practical and would also obviously require mass refitting of equipment and infrastructure.
More sensible would be to think of hydrogen fuel for large scale industrial use and potentially as energy storage as we don’t seem to be anywhere near large scale chemical batteries. But then we need to think how the hydrogen is produced in the first place – there are nascent projects looking at doing this in a truly green way, but they are early stage. Only if they turn out to work will hydrogen be a sensible alternative.
May 21, 2023
Good morning.
We will have to pay for the development of Hydrogen and Carbon Capture. But where will the profits go if either of these madcap schemes proves profitable ? Not to the taxpayer that is for sure.
In an open market, is someone wanted to develop a product they would start a company and try and raise investment. Those who are willing to invest do so knowing that there is both risk and reward. Since the government feels that we are to take the risk and leave the rewards to someone else, I can only conclude that government is nothing more than an unwanted parasite.
It will come to pass that, sooner or later we will have to generate our own domestic energy as this will be cheaper and cut the middle-man (government) out of the equation.
May 21, 2023
“There has to be some end to this policy of ever more taxes and interventions.”
Unfortunately not before the electorate obliterates the (non)Conservative Party at the next election.
May 21, 2023
Sir John Redwood is trying use logic to defeat emotion. It can’t be done when the intensity of that emotion is at the level of a reigious cult. As with children, fear can only be calmed by either pointing out the danger exists only in their imaginations and is not real, or by taking the danger away. The former takes decades and is therefore not practicable. The latter also takes decades and would require a demonstration of global cooling as we had in the 1970s. Again, too slow and impractical. Children grow up and sort themselves out but CAGW catastrophists do not. Instead they impart their quasi-religion to children through education, through TV and film drama and comedy plots, even through the weather forecasts.
Fear is the most powerful force that politicians can harness. Fear breeds more fear. Hence the targeting of the young.
Many on the right asserted that Covid lockdowns were a conspiracy: the Great Reset, or at the very least, a test of Great Reset tactics or a rehearsal for the real thing. Nonsense, of course. But if there is a Great Reset, CAGW is a more suitable and more likely vehicle. It will be here for some decades and, learning from the Communist Manifesto of Marx and Engels, the Catastrophists have captured the educational establishment to get to our children.
May 21, 2023
Before you decide what’s nonsense and what’s a rehearsal, Peter, may I respectfully suggest you google ‘Event 201’. It would be nice to hear back from you, once you have. But you are certainly right on your main point.
May 21, 2023
The basic problem is that we do not produce enough energy to support the grand plans for electrification, the gap is huge and unbridgeable by 2050.
The result is that most of the Hydrogen we will produce will be by using fossil fuels, which is economically and logically ridiculous.
This is primarily a coalition between the industry looking and lobbying for a new way to make huge profits and the green cult which doesn’t care for the perversity of the scheme as long as it’s “green”.
May 21, 2023
As you say, Sir John, It is not a green win if we replace domestically produced gas with imported LNG. But then suppose you ask who it is a win for. Who is selling us LNG?
According to a government source, ‘The USA replaced Qatar as the largest import source to the UK. US LNG imports accounted for half of total LNG imports in 2022, having only accounted for 1 per cent five years prior. US imports to the UK more than tripled in 2022 compared with 2021.’
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1147129/Supply_of_Liquefied_Natural_Gas_in_the_UK__2022.pdf
So in the last two years we have massively reoriented our energy supplies towards a very high cost source. Why we have we done this – to bash Putin? Surely not, we in Britain were importing rather little gas from Russia anyway. You have shown in your articles here what this government is doing: reducing availability of North Sea gas by putting obstacles in the way of further exploitation. Also, constructing supply connections to the European mainland. I wonder if that was merely an unintended consequence or the idea from the start: make this country more dependent on foreign energy sources.
May 21, 2023
Will John question the very existence of the thing ‘they’ term climate change on his blog? I bet he doesn’t. Is it a criminal offence to question such a thing now?
Al Gore introduce the idea of CC. I realised then that climate would be weaponised to control individual choice. A filthy Washington politician talking bollox and being taken seriously cannot end well
May 21, 2023
Being able to make pragmatic decisions about complex long term issues requires, inter alia, a combination of high level strategic thinking skills/commonsense and helicopter vision – the points raised in the article suggest that within the public sector these skills are sadly lacking.
May 21, 2023
Your very excellent article just confirms what nearly all sensible people already know.
The government’s energy policies are just a terrible mess and is totally unsustainable.
That is why our other competitors are back tracking as fast as their reverse gear will allow.
It is that 1940s moment. Stand up against and defeat the globalists or capitulate and live in their controlled new world order.
May 21, 2023
Many trade magazines report that we do not have enough trained installers of training places to fit the numbers of heat pumps the government suggest they would like, likewise it is not just the fitting of heat pumps which is the problem, many houses and systems are not suitable without major modification to internal (underfloor) pipework and radiators, which will cause huge disruption and expense, and in particular with solid floors.
Then of course have the cost !