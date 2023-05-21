Written Answers from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero – environmental performance of rented home

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (184255):
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, if he will make an assessment of the potential impact of his Department’s policies on improving the environmental performance of rented homes on levels of rental payments. (184255)
Tabled on: 10 May 2023
Answer:
Graham Stuart:
Alongside the consultation on improving the energy performance of privately rented homes, the Government has published an impact assessment, which includes an assessment of the potential impact on rental payments. The Government is refining the policy design to ensure the costs, circumstances, and potential impacts relating to energy efficiency improvements are fair and proportionate for landlords and tenants. The Government will publish a summary of consultation responses by the end of this year and will publish an updated impact assessment once the final policy decisions are made.
The answer was submitted on 18 May 2023 at 16:37.
May 21, 2023
Seems to me that any intervention of this sort is a breach of property ownership. Private property will effectively be banned! Outlawed à la Marxism?
Insist that even a particular sort of boiler be installed and how can it be said that a landlord is left with any rights?
Anyway. The govt. surely KNOWS all this will put a stop to rental..leaving unsaleable properties. And then what…oh yes….they’ll be hoovered up by global companies for a song!
May 21, 2023
+1 looks like that is the ConSocialist & Gove’s plan to kill off the private rental sector. Strangle it with red tape, rip off taxation, vast over regulation, inability to evict tenants without paying vast sums to lawyers and waiting years and bank lending restrictions. A war on tenants too in effect.
If government comes to steal my properties from me should I not be allowed to defend them & fight back? Just as with any other thief?
May 21, 2023
Yes agree.
But just remembered…isn’t there something about the govt. suspending all these rental regs for “asylum” rentals? Pathway back to rachmanism?
May 21, 2023
LL,
It is your bailywick so I believe all you say. It fits well with the capacity of this government to screwup everything they lay a finger on.
May 21, 2023
Seeing how local authorities are the biggest landlords, are the council tax payers going to foot the bill to upgrade their stick, or will they be exempt
May 21, 2023
+many
Very good point.
And let’s be honest…who else will fund it?
And who on earth will be able to afford to fund it what with inflation etc.
I see that there are twittering re the appalling noise of the dreadful heat pumps.
It will be unbearable.
Total mayhem.
May 21, 2023
Indeed. The people getting subsidised rents (clearly unfair competition do we not have a competition authority) will get it for free and those in market price housing and landlords will have to pay higher rents, huge insulation cost and higher taxes to cover all this green crap insanity.
May 21, 2023
Or Serco, its cheaper than hotels and the standards and registrations for housing immigrants will suddenly be relaxed for just those lets.
May 21, 2023
Is the govt. trying to nationalise the rental sector?
And to think how govt.s encouraged landlords many of whom had had their pensions compromised.
I saw a vid yesterday of NF talking to a bloke from one of those famous political mags.
Utterly astounding.
The bloke was extolling the incredible success of our immigration policy and saying how wonderfully multi culti this country is.
They really have no idea about the feelings, hopes, fears and resentments of everyday folk.
May 21, 2023
Indeed everyday folk whose wages are thus vastly reduced, cannot find good school places, housing, suffers from higher crime, a lack of road space and public transport, ever higher taxes and cannot even get to see an NHS GP or a Dentist or have the op they need in a timely manner.
May 21, 2023
total dependence on the State for how citizens will live, here we come, yet another dystopian vision becoming reality.
May 21, 2023
These dependent citizens will be very grateful to Sir Kier for giving them a vote to vote for people that will take more that the rest of us have spent generations building up to give to newcomers who arrive with nothing thus affecting poverty figures disproportionately and allow politicians to say poverty levels are falling not rising and they need to take more. We are in a downward spiral 🌀
May 21, 2023
***Should read Cuibono
May 21, 2023
American and British voters are being failed by the same big immigration lie
Our politicians claim to be seeking to bring the numbers down, while doing nothing to actually achieve that
Douglas Murray
Exactly.
How Macron slammed the brakes on net zero – leaving Britain isolated
As Europe recognises the dangers of its green energy crusade, the UK is forging ahead. It is a decision we may live to regret. By Matt Oliver and Rebecca Rosman in Paris
So not as daft as our moronic MPs who nearly all support May’s insane Net Zero lunacy!
Surging immigration will leave the fate of the Tories in Nigel Farage’s hands
The migration debate changes utterly when millions of people are being let into the U
James Frayne
Let us hope so. Then we might get a government that was no longer green crap socialist like this one or Labour.
Daniel Hannan today in the Telegraph.
The Conservative coalition is falling apart. Too many Tories have given up on freedom
Critics of free-marketeers are attacking a caricature. There is no conflict between economic liberty and nation
Only about 50 Tory MPs are remotely Tories that is the problem Dan they are green crap pushing, open door to migration (with no quality controls) socialists.
May 21, 2023
It was Boris who reduced the pledge from 2050 to 2030.
The Conservatives are in planned free fall, you don’t hear any defence to anything spread maliciously. No defence of hate crimes against Tory voters even though rules are all there in place to take action. A Deputy pm calling us all Scum that then allow all their supporters to yell it in our faces at every opportunity, I’ve had enough of double standards.
They allow the slander and mis-information to spread through social media without any facts and figures presented to fight back and they exist I’ve seen independent people actually worried about this country make good solid defences, that’s how you know a considerable number of John’s colleagues have already given up so that Labour can come in and reverse everything they don’t think they’d get away with doing but want to. So many standing down and they’re dithering just 18 months before any potential election to select a replacement and get them campaigning and learning from the current incumbent.
May 21, 2023
The government got away with tearing up contract between consenting parties by extending notice periods for landlords, not tenants, in 2020-21. Telling landlords and tenants what can and can’t be put into contract now is an extension of this. Luckily this has come at the top of the market anyway, and with a relatively benign CGT regime. The SELL signal is overwhelming.
May 21, 2023
Indeed because Labour have already said they want CGT to be in line with income tax you’ve all been warned.
May 21, 2023
CGT “benign” at 28% & without indexation? Hardy, buy a house for 200K goes up with inflation over the years to £400k you have made nothing in real terms but get a tax bill of £56k. Oh any you pay tax on rental “profits” you have not even actually made so taxes at over 100% often.
So Rishi Sunak and his wife’s Akshata Murty’s wealth fell by £200 million in a year. No worse than that in real terms they lost perhaps another £60 million as the pounds are now only worth about 88p now. Thanks to Bailey & Sunak’s money printing insanity and lockdowns.
May 21, 2023
Our council built eleven or twelve new homes in our village, down the street from us, fully insulated with ground source heating.
They have spent all winter attempting to get the heating working properly without success and now one young couple have moved back into the local town because they cannot afford the energy bills, and they were not even warm!
The government is being lied to about about the efficiency of air and ground source heating and they are gullible enough to believe the lies. Vested interests, anyone?
May 21, 2023
+1
May 21, 2023
I’ve decided not to start renting out a property long term because of all this expensive, intrusive and unfair regulation being heaped on landlords. There’s no certainty it won’t get worse, too.
Plan B was to do holiday lets but that is now uncertain, as new rules – as yet undefined in scope or in geographical area of application- are coming sometime soon. No point in creating a couple of holiday lets out of one unit, with all these uncertainties.
No mainstream Party supports small business or individual enterprise.
May 21, 2023
The Department for Energy Security and Nett Zero is a total contradiction. Nett Zero is unobtainable, but the insanity of politicians in forcing us in that direction has rendered our once security of energy unobtainable. Insane because we are sitting on all the energy we need for the next ten years, but politicians have blocked its use.
May 21, 2023
The people wingeing the loudest about net zero are those Tory MP’s with large buy-to-let portfolios who will be forced to insulate and upgrade their properties’s roofs to modern standards, with no water ingress etc. My heart breaks for them. The temerity of their tenants, expecting to live in a reasonably comfortable and warm home for the eye-watering rents they have to pay and who object to the annual no-fault eviction additional costs
May 21, 2023
I’ve not heard any Tory MPs wingeing about this, who are you talking about SK?
Don’t a lot of MPs who have to move to London if they get a ministerial role for their four/five year job then have to rent out their main home wouldn’t you rather than leave it empty?
I don’t have any rental properties, I could afford it as part of a savings strategy, especially as people were recommended to do it because pensions are so poor and so risky.
I don’t really agree with it as an investment vehicle because people generally buy the lowest cost homes and that makes it more difficult for first time buyers to get on the housing ladder which then slows down the whole chain.
May 21, 2023
I am looking to rent a family home at the moment. Last time we had to do this was in June 2020 when the market had just opened up again following Covid so there was plenty of supply but also massive demand. This removed the competition element from the market and rents were beginning to get silly.
This time around there is no supply and plenty of demand. The letting agents know that they will get an asking price offer in the first few viewings so if you don’t arrange a viewing at a time convenient to them as soon as the property goes becomes available you miss out. I think this is what generation rent have been experiencing for some time now but it has not applied to family homes.
The market is broken due lack of supply (demand being inorganically inflated by 1,000,000 arrivals each year). In acquiescing to the Twitter whining that landlords were fleecing renters they have allowed landlords to fleece renters.
Typical short-sighted government by our rulers.
May 21, 2023
Renter choice – that is what we need. The more good properties on the market the more the poor properties will have to improve in order to be let at a decent price. It does not need the sledgehammer of legislation.
Of course – choice is diminished when there are too many people in the country seeking those properties.
May 21, 2023
It seems there is nothing that this Government cannot make worse!
May 21, 2023
A young lad I know has serious health issues and lives on benefits. The house he rents has a 30 years old, floor mounted boiler. In the winter it cost £300 a month to run. His choice is literally heat or eat. He sat freezing all winter wearing layer after layer of charity shop clothes. Yes, FORCE the landlord to fit a modern boiler.
And, of course, he fights a constant battle with mould.