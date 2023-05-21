Written Answers from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero – environmental performance of rented home

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (184255):

Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, if he will make an assessment of the potential impact of his Department’s policies on improving the environmental performance of rented homes on levels of rental payments. (184255)

Tabled on: 10 May 2023

Answer:

Graham Stuart:

Alongside the consultation on improving the energy performance of privately rented homes, the Government has published an impact assessment, which includes an assessment of the potential impact on rental payments. The Government is refining the policy design to ensure the costs, circumstances, and potential impacts relating to energy efficiency improvements are fair and proportionate for landlords and tenants. The Government will publish a summary of consultation responses by the end of this year and will publish an updated impact assessment once the final policy decisions are made.

The answer was submitted on 18 May 2023 at 16:37.