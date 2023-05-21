Written Answers from the Department for Energy, Security and Net Zero – heat pumps

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (184253):

Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, if his Department has made an estimate of the take up rate for heat pumps in existing dwellings up to 2030. (184253)

Tabled on: 10 May 2023

Answer:

Graham Stuart:

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero estimates that current and proposed policies could support total retrofit heat pump uptake of around 60,000 in FY24/25, 90,000 in FY25/26, 150,000 in FY26/27, 250,000 in FY27/28, 400,000 in FY28/29 and between 500,000 – 700,000 in 2030.

The answer was submitted on 18 May 2023 at 16:38.