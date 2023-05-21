Written Answers from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero – wind turbines

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (184257):

Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, if he will make an estimate of the proportion of the cost of manufacturing new wind turbines for use in the UK that has been incurred in factories based in the UK in the last three years. (184257)

Tabled on: 10 May 2023

Answer:

Graham Stuart:

The Department does not hold this data.

The answer was submitted on 18 May 2023 at 16:40.