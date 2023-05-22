Some regulars to this site and a few of my constituents are raising the issue of excess deaths. Over the last year according to official statistics these have been higher than normal. Some want to know if the covid vaccines have anything to do with this. The NHS medical establishment makes clear they do not think so and continue to recommend the vaccines as safe.

The latest excess death figures show above normal levels of death from cardiovascular causes, and sharply higher from liver disease. The overall excess death numbers are well below the covid peak prior to general vaccination.

It would be helpful if the NHS could provide a medical explanation of the trend in excess deaths over the last year, with any recommendations they might have to bring it back down. Meanwhile others without medical training will speculate, with worries about delays and missing treatments amongst the issues they raise.