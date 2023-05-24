My Interview with Jacob Rees Mogg on GB News

Please find below my GB News interview with Jacob Rees Mogg where we discuss the International Monetary Fund’s inaccurate economic forecasts, the Bank of England’s policies and expanding capacity.
My Interview is between 6:43-13:26
May 24, 2023
Viewed live and enjoyed.
May 24, 2023
An excellent interview – just a pity it wasn’t longer. You should be a regular guest on GB News. But my question is this: Do you have *any* influence over the government? Do you ever get to talk to ministers? If so you really must get them to look again at their policy – or rather *lack* of policy – on supporting UK industries. Here is an absolutely appalling story in the Financial Times today: https://www.ft.com/content/03e2e207-3245-4b2d-92b9-340ba1a468f6
Here we have a BRITISH company, born out of a BRITISH university, with literally the BEST technology in the world, and yet they are planning to move abroad to list and to manufacture their products. Why? Because while the US and the EU are offering huge financial incentives to companies, the UK – led by the fools and traitors Sunak and Hunt – is refusing to do the same. So we lose while the rest of the world steals our businesses and our wealth. And the final irony is that this is a company producing photovoltaic solar cells, exactly the sort of ‘green’ technology and product that the government claims to support! indeed, the government wants a fivefold increase in solar power production by 2035 – but it will all be done with IMPORTED solar panels rather than UK-made ones, directly as a result of their refusal to offer this BRITISH company the same level of support as it can get from FOREIGN governments!!!
Reply Yes I meet Ministers as part of my job at Westminster.
May 24, 2023
The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 8.7% in the 12 months to April 2023, down from 10.1% in March or to put it another way your £, saving and thus pay is now worth circa 91p compared to what it was 12 months ago. Far worse still for the poor who spend rather a lot on energy, food, rent, transport… oh and on top of that your taxes are going up hugely too and you personal allowances & tax thresholds are devalued by 8.7% and your mortgage interest has doubled. Plus your wages are often reduced by open door low pay immigration. Plus you have to buy and EV, extra insulation and a heat pumps say – £80k for both. Good luck!
Great job Hunt, Sunak & the BoE money printer & currency debasers!
May 24, 2023
Good stuff as usual JR.
Any comments on the UK and Sunak ref.
Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO)
Deepen defence cooperation between EU Member States?