Good morning.
Nice interview covering all the topics made here. Trouble is, the time has come to look at what the other political parties are offering, as it has become clear to all that the current government will be gone.
Seems so but alas to be replaced by even worse.
Yet sensible voters are crying out for abolition of the net zero religion, growth, lower simpler & fairer taxes, far less regulation, a real Brexit, public services that actually work, cheap reliable on demand energy, more houses, road unblocking, pot hole fixing and fair unrigged markets in education, energy, transport, healthcare, cars broadcasting… also an end to the wars on motorists (& the ULEZ taxes), small businesses, landlord and thus tenants, the self employed and for sensible only levels of higher skilled immigration.
So basically what is wanted and needed is the complete opposite of Sunak or Starmer/SNP agendas.
SJR’s image is reversed left to right on screen, as if viewed via a mirror.
So the quest to rid the party if the right wing continues aided by Fishy and Chicom
Raab has jumped before pushed.
It’s a good job Farage is making a come back. Maybe he’ll stiffen your spine.
So if a mirror reverses left and right why does it not reverse top and bottom?
The spelling error in the disclaimer at the outset was not a good intro. In contrast the interview embraced a wide range of important subjects answered in depth with fine quality presentation of facts. It contains valuable info many would learn from and gain by following its well-reasoned good sense; typical of SJR performance clarity in communication.
Yesterday you pointed out that the cost of settling an immigrant was £250,000. Multiply that by one year of migration, you assumed 500,000. Total £125 billion to settle one year of migrants.
If each person pays on average £5500 in tax then £125 billion takes out 22 million tax payers. No wonder our taxes are at record levels.
If you take the Economist magazine study of Scandinavian migrants those from North Africa, Middle East and south Central Asia on average never contribute net tax during their life times. That’s millions people who need supporting. Each one of these people take one or more British tax payers out the system.
Of course many migrants do benefit the country, but not all migrants. A Government should not be able to give away citizenship like free sweets. But they do.
Even if we don’t know the exact figures the most approximate, most optimistic interpretations shows that unvetted mass immigration has caused huge economic harm lasting many decades.
When will the penny drop.
The penny will never drop as there are no real, significant consequences for those responsible.
We are only the majority voters and taxpayers, but it is not our country.
Hint: it doesn’t matter who we vote for they as are always outnumbered and usurped by those parts of government we have no vote for.
Javelin, Give us one “ for instance”where a migrant benefits our country – I do not see any. We Brits are just mugs!
So a study in Israel just calls up 2,000 people at random who had a booster (this after their two vaccines). Circa 30% had reactions so bad they could not continue normal activities and 6 people so badly they were hospitalised. So if you boost 40 million on the same ratio you would hospitalise 120,000 people and yet still our governments jabbed and coerced on while muttering Save and Effective.
They excluded people who had had Covid already (figure here might quite likely have been even worse for these). See the excellent Daily Sceptic or the Weekly Sceptic podcast for more details.
Good points at usual JR.
A good article from the sensible Peter Lilley on immigration today in the Telegraph.
Sounds like an echo chamber. I agree with just about all of Sir John’s views, but if I was to interview him I would try to be more challenging. Seems like the interviewer was full of his own opinions and just wanted Sir John to back him up.
I have the same problem with GB News and TalkTV. Yes it’s good to find an alternative to the mainstream liberal left propaganda, but I don’t like the blatant views of the presenters. I’d rather they appeared impartial.
In the light of worrying new borrowing numbers a clear opportunity has arisen this am for a beneficial cut in public spending. There is something called the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA). An Orwellian name as it seems it does the opposite. It is reported that the QAA is attempting to force politicisation on the teaching of maths, by for example insisting on tendentious political statements irrelevant to and distracting from a student’s understanding of mathematics. How can this be with a Conservative govt? Unsatisfactory as many ministers may be, it cannot be the case there is someone who is a Conservative who has approved this rubbish. So that means it’s the perma-blob which has done it. So the answer is to close the QAA (we managed without it in the past), make all its employees redundant and tell them to go and get productive jobs. And save public money whilst also protecting educational standards.
I just wish you were the actual spokesperson for the tory government or even the tory party
“..or even better next week, if the government woke up” – yes please!
It will not though, which is why it just needs to go.
The assumption that the unions would want better utilisation of the native workforce, and reduction of immigrants under cutting them is wrong. Their behaviour in companies like BT over decades has been to spend most of their effort getting an enhanced redundancy payment for the incumbent workers when they get displaced, and actively support the mass import of workers for the outsourcers who are permanently allocated to BT once here. So over time all the good incumbents take the payoff, the lower quality ones remain, and most of the workforce is actually foreigners working for the outsourcers. This has been going on so long that many of the foreigners have been here so long that they have qualified for British passports, and that distorts the figures as they now show as locals in any analysis of the immigration issue.
I have worked abroad a lot over the years, in many countries, such as USA, New Zealand, Italy, Belgium.
I always went with genuinely unique skills that would never be found in the local workforce there.
I never wanted, or expected to get, rights to permanent residency in that country.
I always paid more than my fair share my medical care in those countries, and had full fat insurance for even the worst medical contingencies.
I never expected that country to pay for my childrens schooling.
I sometimes took a partner, but they were basically going in on the same terms as a tourist anyways, not staying longer than a tourist visa would allow, spending for their upkeep entirely out of their own money, having full fat medical insurance, never expecting or wanting to transition to permanent residency of that country.
I often trained the local workforce as I was there.
I cost a lot more than hiring any near equivalents from the local workforce, I was there not because I was cheap, but because I knew stuff and could genuinely help them.
These are all reasonable tests to apply to people coming here to work.
May 24, 2023
