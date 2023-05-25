Please find the audio recording from my lecture on Sustainable Economic Growth, Public and Private Partnerships delivered to students at Reading University, Henley Business School.
It begins at 3:47.
May 25, 2023
For anyone tempted to give up on the audio after the first few minutes, do persevere. The problem is AGC so when they start speaking into the microphones at 3:30 all is well. Alternatively, download it and delete the first 3 minutes 30 seconds.
May 25, 2023
Good morning.
Our kind host mentions two things :
1. You listen to your customers.
2. You communicate with the work force.
From those two things many other things flow. Now look at both the UK Government and Local Government. As ‘customers’ do those here feel that either listen to them ? And then there is communication, which is two way. Our kind host mentioned that two of the five governments communicated with their central banks and worked out what was in their national interest and acted accordingly.
Japan can keep interest rates very low because they have two of the largest Sovereign Wealth Funds in the world. They also have a very efficient manufacturing sector.
Also a very good explanation of what happened over the BoE and the UK budget. Clearly the Truss administration was shafted.
May 25, 2023
As to the hydrogen village is would make far more sense to transmit the unwanted electricity to the village as electricity use this with heat pumps to make a store of heat and use this store of heat perhaps using heat pumps again to heat the houses and hot water. This way you perhaps get about three or even four times as much heat per KWH from the electricity. Plus are easier to transmit.
Electricity to green hydrogen to boiler is very expensive and you perhaps get just 40% of the energy as heat rather than 400% not such a great plan?
Then again fracking and gas boilers might be better still. Indeed something to be said for small gas generators of electricity and heat combined in some buildings and ditch the grid electrical supply.
May 25, 2023
‘sustainable economic growth’?
Meaningless phrases like this do nothing to expose the collectivist, authoritarian intent behind the ideological cancer of environmentalism and the contrived climate change political project whose only aim is State theft from the private sector
Like most politicians John and his backbench colleagues are captured by a vicious and brutal narrative that demand adherence with the subtle threat of exclusion, punishment and disgrace should that adherence be not forthcoming.
I see no point in even expressing a view if that view is not from the heart. Expressing a view after filtering it through a myriad prisms renders it worthless and utterly without merit
May 25, 2023
So Graham Stuart read Philosophy and Law at Selwyn College but failed his degree. Yet Sunak thought he was perfect to be the Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero (a contradiction in terms anyway). Almost as bad a decision as appointing someone who failed their maths O level as Chancellor as Thatcher did with Major who then gave us the disaster of ERM.
The minister is it seems responsible for the following:
carbon budgets
green finance
energy efficiency and heat, including fuel poverty
clean heat
low carbon generation
energy retail markets
oil and gas, including shale gas
security of supply
electricity and gas wholesale markets and networks
international energy
EU energy and climate
energy security, including resilience and emergency planning
Does the man have a physics A level or even an O level, does he understand entropy or even the difference between energy and power or how it is generated and transmitted? Our energy policy is a total disaster and one can certainly see why as it is driven by a deluded group think religion, corruption, vested interests trying to harvesting tax payer grants and almost total ignorance. Also the dire fools at the Committee for Climate Change. Yet almost all MPs want this lunacy.
May 25, 2023
Renegade Banks is a fitting title for those with deviant behaviour.