The Bank and recession

A few days ago the government celebrated news the UK unlike Germany has escaped recession so far, and welcomed IMF forecasts showing no recession ahead. Now a clumsy Bank of England has driven bond prices down so mortgage rates up as it needlessly threatens more bond sales at depressed prices. There is talk of needing a recession to control inflation.
This is dreadful continuing mismanagement. Why did the Bank carry on with bond buying at very inflated prices for so long? Why was it forecasting 2% inflation for now just two years ago? Why does it not study and comment on huge changes in money and credit which must have a bearing on inflation and output?
The Bank told us it got inflation wrong because it did not foresee the Ukraine war and spike in energy. But why was UK inflation at 5.5% before the war? Why did non energy prices take off? Why did Japanese and Chinese inflation stay low despite energy rises?
The Bank needs to revise its models and try to bring them more in line with what is actually happening to inflation and output. It should not respond too much too late every time, making the cycle worse.
50 Comments
May 27, 2023
Good morning.
I have been saying this here for a little while now. The problem we have is, we have had a Chancellor (Rishi Sunak) who during the SCAMDEMIC allowed the printing of too much money and too much borrowing. We now have high inflation which the government needs to cheapen the debt but, a BoE that is tasked with controlling inflation which said government needs. So there is a bit of a tug of war going on.
We, the little people, are caught up in the middle, between the rock of inflation and the hard place of interest rate rises which will only affect those who own their own home (workers) and so put a downward pressure on spending. Those who do not own their own home will only suffer through inflation but can offset this through careful spending.
We may have dodged a recession but that will only prolong the agony. Something not worth crowing about.
May 27, 2023
Agreed Mark, Sunak’s actions as chancellor were part of the inflation (and debt) problem.
On Sir J’s comment about the Bank driving down gilt yields, was this the real driver of the ‘bond shock’ last September rather tha Liz & Kwasi’s mini-budget? Whilst their messaging was poor I can’t help thinking it was treated as an ideal opportunity to let them take the flack for BoE action.
May 27, 2023
Your last line, no we haven’t dodged recession. Why, because of government spending on war, immigrants and vanity projects, paid for by borrowing. Back-out increased government borrowing/spending from GDP and you’ll see the truth.
May 27, 2023
Well said!
And I really can’t think how people are going to keep on “managing”.
All the old, cheaper avenues ( street markets, trad butchers and greengrocers) have been removed ( here at least). Fireplaces torn out and none in modern houses. No jumble sales, just expensive “charity” shops full of utter cr*p.
What are people meant to do?
Crawl away and die conveniently?
And we would not be in this position were it not for many decades of underhand govt. scheming.
May 27, 2023
Growth or recession are meaningless in many people’s lives.
Where a large part of economic activity is the paying of extortionate rent and leases to rentiers – leaving little for desired spending or investment – the growth figures do not relate sensibly to the misery suffered by many millions in Tory UK.
And the piece is just yet another of John’s almost daily blame shiftings.
May 27, 2023
What a depressing entry today Sir John.
Do these people never learn that anyone can make a mistake because that is human nature? There can be no defence for those who contine to make the same mistakes over and over again. That’s incompetence.
It’s a very basic principle of business in that in what you buy you sell at at a profit not a loss. Anyone can give it away but they don’t keep trading for too long.
May 27, 2023
It was not really a mistake inflation was surely their plan? Not even Bailey and Sunak are so thick as to think you can QE or print such vast sums of money without inflation are they? Inflation is back door taxation on top of all Sunak’s and Hunt’s front door taxation. It pushed more into 40%/45% tax rates, reduced personal allowances, devalues your saving and means you are paid in £ notes now worth just 80p.
May 27, 2023
I see the latest ruse to bankrupt the country is to sign up to the WHO pandemic preparation scheme.
Allowing the WHO to steal intellectual property on vaccines etc so countries like China and India benefit for free.
Of course Pharma will decamp to countries nor stupid enough to sign up so that will be the end of one industry we’re actually good at.
Never mind the loss of jobs and production will help net zero, after all, that’s all that matters.
May 27, 2023
Thanks…I was trying to understand what I had read about all that re Big P!
Is that why some are getting a bit doubtful about signing? Not because of sovereignty or any such silly concept.
Isn’t it also the case that the U.K. must make huge payments to fund healthcare in supposedly poorer countries?
May 27, 2023
+1 LL
Government loves inflation. It reduces government debt.
May 27, 2023
You are right, it is their plan and the plan of the WEF. All part of levelling up for the poorest and levelling down for the middle classes. As you say more and more people are being sucked into higher rate tax and inheritance tax because the allowances are not increasing with inflation. Even if inflation stabilises it still leaves people paying these exorbitant taxes. A clever move for the treasury to claw more taxes from the people for the long term.
May 27, 2023
I’m no economist. But who pays the BoE staff? Us, I guess. Would having a pay model that reflected how accurate their forecasts and ability to meet targets help?
I know target-setting in the public sector has had “mixed results”, but the current way they are doing things is hugely damaging. I don’t need to be an economist to sense that.
May 27, 2023
I know someone who recently took a job at the BoE extremely good benefit packages, excellent pensions, private medical and dental cover loads of “working” from home and flexible hours….
May 27, 2023
+many
Yes, back in the day many around here used to take the train up to London to work there.
Benefits second to none!
May 27, 2023
Did they have to know anything about a) the Economy stupid b) learning from mistakes c) reading suitable advice from people who have been there, done that? If 3 answers are all No! what a great job to retire or get sick on.
May 27, 2023
A Treasury being guided a bank that lacks self-control is like a Kingdom being led by a Jester.
May 27, 2023
Well we now have a King who seems to want not to discourage open door, mass legal and illegal immigration, yet thinks we should eat very expensive organic food, heat with expensive intermittent energy build on his crown estate (and approves of the net zero war on CO2 plant food religion. This while flying on thousands of miles PA on private jets, helicopters, driving Aston Martins and heating his several huge palaces. Is this not a “jester” or perhaps just deluded gross hypocrisy or selective blindness.
May 27, 2023
Exactly so…
A Jester, who ( as all jesters do), pokes fun at the Kingdom
And makes certain there are plenty of banana skins on the ground!
World turned upside down.
The Kingdom is made foolish and the Jester is king of the castle!
May 27, 2023
The problem is not really inflation it is Sunak and Andrew Bailey making the pound worth far less than £1 with their currency debasement money printing policies. The gold price in two years is up 18.5% in £1 terms (or rather the value of the £1 has fallen by this %) so if you were paying in gold there is no sig. inflation.
What is needed is a government that ditches the misguided net zero energy religion and culls the endless government waste and cuts vast over regulation of everything and cuts and simplifies taxes. Alas this fake “Conservative” government has the opposite agenda in all these respects.
May 27, 2023
I see Hunt has said he would accept a recession if it got inflation down. Reducing government expenditure is a normal lever but of course, that would result in a pile on from Labour about Tory cuts and would not be acceptable to an administration already in trouble. So he continues to pour petrol on the fire pretending to put it out.
May 27, 2023
“There is talk of needing a recession to control inflation” …… coming from Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer no less.
Why is Bailey still in a job Sir John?
I guess that, even with the appalling immigration figures and the continuing invasion of our country by criminal migrants (aided and abetted by the Border Farce) The Blob and the Tory Party Grandees aren’t yet confident enough that they’ve lost the next General Election to the even worse Labour Party.
May 27, 2023
Why did the Bank not? etc etc… well the answer is we got to take back control but thing is none of us were properly trained for this new freedom not even the Bank although don’t think we would be in such a state now if Carney was still at the helm. But we complainrd to loudly about him as well and scared him off.
May 27, 2023
Why do we have to return to the Bank of England day after day. We know they, along with government are less than competent organisations. We have to live with the consequences of it. The whole panoply of what we refer to as the blob, current and past government being a part of it, have missmanaged a sovereign United Kingdom with intent, since the people decided they wished out of the EU.
In 2022/2023 immigration reached an unprecedented 1,200,000. 594,000 people chose to leave the UK. This resulted in a better sounding 606,000 Nett Immigration figure. I concede that some of the 594,000 may have been returning to their home country, but the majority were a massive vote of no confidence in the way in which government conducts itself, its failures at every turn, and the consequences for themselves if they stayed. Incompetence may start at the BoE , but it now runs deep in every aspect of the way in which the UK is run.
May 27, 2023
What do you mean Germany is in recession whilst the UK escaped? That’s not the narrative. I know, let’s hammer UK industry with a massive corporation tax hike to set things right.
The UK needs to fail so we can blame it on Brexit.
May 27, 2023
Not convinced that revising the models will do it. Perhaps changing those in charge would be a better alternative.
May 27, 2023
It needs both. But we’ll get neither.
The Not-a-Conservative-Government doesn’t WANT to.
May 27, 2023
The problem is the inability to think about all future scenarios and have a plan to counteract rapid change.We really need some good philosophers who have the mental agility to deal with the hard facts and pushme pullme of finance.
May 27, 2023
We have Governor who needs to be replaced PDQ and is clearly out of his depth, plus a chancellor with three company failures to his credit and now displaying about as much business acumen as a log of wood. It is not surprising that we are now in a COMPLETE MESS!!!!!!!
May 27, 2023
The wooden clogs with theory flirt
And grind our economy into the dirt
They are cloaked in innocent camouflage…
But doesn’t it all seem like sabotage?
May 27, 2023
As the production of food is reduced prices will increase, and as more energy is imported we can be held hostage by foreign countries, as wages rise more people will pay higher taxes. I see nothing on the horizon to make me think inflation will come down and I don’t think the BoE or the Chancellor actually want this. Rishi Sunak just makes empty promises but of course, he and his family can just leave the country and live off the proceeds of their digital ID fortune. Most of the British people don’t have this option. We and our descendants will have to live for generations paying the cost of this blatant raid on our country.
May 27, 2023
Afraid the so called experts are proving they are no such thing, failure, failure, failure, yet they still hold their jobs, and that is why the running of this Country is now becoming impossible.
We now have tens of thousands of people (may be even more) who have absolutely no skin in the game, who apparently cannot, or will not be held responsible, and who demand as a right, their own working conditions.
John we have absolutely no hope whilst this situation continues, no matter who makes up the policy.
It is clear to anyone who has any common-sense, that there is a deliberate campaign being launched against any Minister who tries to run against the tide by trying to put some accountability in place.
The tail is wagging the dog, as the saying goes, and it is as clear as the light of day.
May 27, 2023
My major concerns at the moment are:
1) Sunak planning to sign the WHO treaty which gives them control over our health decisions and will cost us billions in additional contributions without any agreement from the British people or parliament.
2) PESCO where Sunak is planning to give our armed forces over to the control of the EU.
3) The attack on farming where the EU is planning to reduce meat production by one-third over the next few years which will cause shortages in our country.
4) Controlling unsustainable levels of immigration.
5) The introduction of a digital currency.
What does the MSM concentrate on? A long-ago affair of a low-level talk show host, the speeding fine of an MP, and the ridiculous investigation into a piece of cake. What has happened to our media?
The majority of the people are blissfully unaware of what’s coming and by the time they wake up, it will be far too late.
May 27, 2023
These people are not stupid, there must be another agenda. Anyway just continually complaining is not going to fix the problems with the MPC, OBR, Treasury the UK Government Executive. They are out of the control of our elected representatives. You fight against them and you end up like Boris, Liz and Dominic.
May 27, 2023
+many
Kind of reminds one of countries far, far away that one only ever heard rumours of …
(It could NEVER happen here!)
Where people were thrown into dungeons for having the wrong political view.
May 27, 2023
The triumvirate Bailey-Sunak-Hunt are simple minded people who have been promoted above their abilities, incompetent, elitist and out of their depth.
They can each sing only a single tune, their “strategy” is to make us poor, their only election weapon is the bogyman – Starmer.
May 27, 2023
Maybe because the Chancellor isn’t in charge of the BoE ….the UN and all its institutions are
May 27, 2023
Hi john
You keep telling us how the BOE are getting it wrong why are our MP’S doing something about it why aren’t the Media putting it on the front pages,
or on the BBC news , or are they to busy witch hunting Boris Johnson something been and gone
Thank you
May 27, 2023
Gove was right about not trusting “experts”, the only thing he has ever been right about.
Meanwhile he is basically re-introducing statutory tenancies for residential property and calling the end of the term of an Assured Shorthold “no fault eviction”. It isn’t, it is simply the end of an agreed term; both parties knew it would end.
May 27, 2023
Not to mention the fact that the govt. is in the process of signing the U.K. up to a (literally) World Health Service where we fund healthcare for supposedly poorer countries.
Where is the money going to come from?
Oh….surely they aren’t going to make us even poorer?
Not half they’re not…..
May 27, 2023
Sir John
I notice elsewhere in the Media as you have infered that it is clear that the BoE has set a course of further damage the UK – beyond repair? Instead of letting things go they have to undermine the markets further with their policy on the ‘bond markets’. The UK was let off the predicted reaccession for the moment, so to ensure we get back on track with that down the line the BoE is creating further problems.
They(the BoE) don’t seem to content with causing harm to the economy and tax payer costs so have set out a course to ensure they still get their big, big reaccession. However we must never lose sight the real boss of the BoE is not Andrew Bailey, but it is our 2 Chancellors Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt. No one is holding a gun to the heads of our 2 Chancellors to keep giving our money without accountability or responsibility attached to the BoE, it 100% their management decision. These 2 Chancellors seem hell bent on the UK’s destruction, you have to ask why.
If the wrecking ball that is this Conservative Government is allowed to continue in the manor by the Conservative Party , it is inevitably 100% the Conservative Party’s fault.
May 27, 2023
”Norway’s Aker BP has made a much bigger-than-expected oil discovery in the North Sea. Preliminary estimates indicate a recoverable volume of 40 million-90 million barrels”
But the UK doesn’t need any of the energy when we can import via interconnectors, energy from france …thank god for net-zero
May 27, 2023
Sir John
If you look at the situations faced by the UK, High Tax, High Inflation, no resilient sustainable economy, High level Criminal boat people crashing(and trashing) our borders, the NHS, the ‘Collective Blob’ in charge calling the shots, BoE, OBR, Energy or more correctly No Energy resilience and capability. So on and so. There is one single fault line. The People, the Electorate voted in the Conservatives to get on and manage the UK with one of the biggest majorities on record. The Electorate empowered them to ‘manage’ as managers and legislators – so we could have forward momentum.
What have we got, a shower, that just refuses its job, just refuses to ‘manage’. It is always someone else at fault. It isn’t!, as they say ‘the buck stops’ with them, they have been empowered by the ‘People’ to get on with it.
What we get is speeches, talk, reviews, jetting the World to cosy up to WEF colleagues. All the people this ‘shower’ chooses to cosy up to do not vote in UK elections, do not pay their wages.
The BoE is a clumsy concerning construct, that gets its power from those that are its managers – this Conservative Government.
May 27, 2023
Drastic change is necessary to re-align the economy . It is not just the BoE it is the direction of the Government and the influence of non-elected bodies . Judgement at the BoE is seriously at fault and change in its leadership and core management is now essential . We are losing influence in world affairs and failing to attract investment . The Sunak/Hunt mess must be cleared up .
May 27, 2023
Have you heard about the WEF in somewhere called Davos in Switzerland? I read about them just the other day. It seems they’re very influential with the government.
May 27, 2023
Stolen from elswehere
“The truth is the Conservative party has left us. We did not leave them. They are now unfit to Govan under the leadership of a man who got his job because his globalist masters wanted it that’s not democracy that’s aTitanic state” @Brian Edwards
May 27, 2023
@ian B
The above was stolen by me from here – Can she save the Tory party?
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/05/27/miriam-cates-interview/
May 27, 2023
I go back to the spring of 2009 and Chancellor Alistair Darling’s letters to Bank Governor Mervyn King:
https://webarchive.nationalarchives.gov.uk/ukgwa/+/http://www.hm-treasury.gov.uk/d/ck_letter_boe290109.pdf
https://webarchive.nationalarchives.gov.uk/ukgwa/20100407010852/http://www.hm-treasury.gov.uk/d/chxletter_boe050309.pdf
I posted a useful comment about those two letters in 2012, here:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2012/08/26/dame-lucy-plays-a-blinder/
I then looked for the most recent letters they exchanged on the Asset Purchase Facility, here last month:
https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/letter/2023/april/asset-purchase-facility-april-2023
According to Alistair Darling’s first letter the Asset Purchase Facility was to be a temporary measure during a period of instability and so there should be no exchange of letters about it 14 years later, yet here we are with Jeremy Hunt agreeing with what the Governor now plans to do to unwind it, following ‘instructions’ from the Monetary Policy Committee:
“In accordance with our longstanding agreement, the scale, pace and nature of APF unwind is chosen solely to meet the MPC’s policy objectives.”
and confirming that the Treasury will continue to indemnify the Bank against any losses.
May 27, 2023
I admit that my ideas on banking are minimal. But surely if you allow more and more money, then the value of money sinks? Supply and demand and all that?
At the millennium, in Ripon, Yorks, my wife and i rented a three bedroom house in a nice country area for £450 a month (all inclusive).
We have just guaranteed my granddaughter, in a similar area of North West England for £1000 a month (all inclusive) for a one bedroom flat.
That is how far the pound has fallen in a quarter of a century.
Why? i am sure it is not the bank’s fault alone.
May 27, 2023
It’s not just the Pound, it’s also supply and demand. Many landlords have sold their properties because of increasing regulation so with an increasing population, rents have increased substantially.
May 27, 2023
The Bank of England’s aims are not the official ones of the Government but those of the collusion of the world’s central banks to ‘manage’ the multiple sovereign-debt crises.
The recession is not needed to lower inflation but to constrain supply so prices keeping ticking up nicely. The debt must be eroded over the long term. The ‘productivity growth’ mob were putsched out with the Bank of England’s help.
Prime Minister Sunak’s one-of-five target to ‘halve inflation’ might be a victim given continuing high core inflation. But I’ve no sympathy as he treated me like a fool who doesn’t understand year-on-year inflation drops out given time. A fool twice over for another of the five to be to lower illegal immigration when it’s legal immigration doing the harm.