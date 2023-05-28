The UK drive to net zero is too expensive and will not lower world CO2.

I have long been critical of some UK plans to take us on the road to net zero. They entail making it very dear to use energy here so we import high energy using products from abroad. They stop us getting out our own oil and gas so we import more from overseas. They run down our food production from home farms, only to bring in more from abroad.
All those who do think getting world CO2 down is a crucial priority should attack these plans, as they mean more CO 2 produced in shipping all the things to us. If we bring in more LNG gas that produces far more CO 2 in its compression, shipping and conversion than our own gas down a pipe. If we import German or Chinese steel they may produce more CO 2 in its manufacture than we do, but they will certainly produce more CO 2 in its transport.
Today I want to concentrate on the damage these policies do to our state finances. They lose us lots of revenue, by substituting foreign for domestic production. All the super taxes paid on oil and gas output go to a foreign producer government not to the Treasury. All the taxes on wages and profits in making things go to overseas governments where the exporting factories lie. There is a major drain on our balance of payments which means the country has to borrow more from overseas to pay the bills in foreign currencies, leading to a higher debt interest burden. This is economic self harm on a grand scale.
There is the excessive expenditure taxpayers are asked to pay for. We should immediately defer the £20bn spend on carbon capture and storage. Our competitors are not doing this and it is just another cost burden, only this time a charge on taxpayers rather than business using the energy. We should cut the government spend on hydrogen development and the proposed new tax to pay for some of it. Hydrogen technology may well represent a good way forward for heating and transport, but there is no reason why taxpayers should pay for experimentation when the world market will allocate capital to what it sees as the most likely winners. The government did not have to send taxpayers money to businesses to develop smartphones and computer pads. The market found them out and paid for them.
The government should reduce taxation on energy using businesses by removing the emissions trading carbon taxes, allowing it remove the subsidies it currently has to pay to offset the damage the taxes do! It should unwind much of the money go round in the energy sector. Today we have subsidies to some ways of delivering energy allied to windfall taxes which are not actually geared to windfall prices but are just another levy. There are too many subsidies and too many taxes today, putting more companies off investing in the UK owing to the complexity and uncertainty surrounding how much anyone will be allowed to profit by large capital commitments.
The government should end the scheme to get taxpayers to pay for smart meters for all homes. Half the country does not want them and they should not be paid for out of taxes. The government should not fund local anti road schemes designed to create more congestion and to ensure vehicles burn more fuel in traffic jams.
The government has to spend a large sum on trying to secure a Jaguar battery factory. Its motor industry policy wants to close all existing diesel and petrol vehicle building and components factories by the end of this decade and it desperately needs new factories to build entirely different electric vehicles instead. To do this it is going to throw huge sums of subsidy at trying to attract the battery and EV plants some companies wish to build somewhere in the world. The government should lift its ban on petrol and diesel vehicles so that it keeps more of the traditional industry for longer. It would then look less desperate to attract EV business and would not have to bid so much subsidy in an attempt to limit the overall loss of jobs and activity.
I share the government’s aim to get the deficit down. Saving money on damaging green policies which do not even cut world CO 2 would be a great start to control spending.
8 Comments
May 28, 2023
Certainly “This is economic self harm on a grand scale” deliberately and knowingly promoted by this rotten government. But let us not forget children, Starmer would be somehow worse.
May 28, 2023
It was never meant to lower CO2, it’s just a other plan foe the impoverishing of the western world to give advantage to the BRICS
The latest WHO initiative is a further step to OWG.
We’re not stupid John as the French and Dutch are beginning to revolt.
You reap what you sow si expect a drubbing at the next election although the other parties are worse.
May 28, 2023
Good morning.
With the exception of those here, no one is listening.
Lord Mandelson was right when he said; “We are living in an age of post-democracy.”
May 28, 2023
I’d be interested to hear our host’s views on why the government doesn’t follow any of the sensible and rather obvious measures he suggests. I guess the loss of political capital entailed in telling us might be substantial…
May 28, 2023
Just plain common sense that ordinary people are well aware of.
Spare us from the state subsidised vested interests.
May 28, 2023
The fear installed of armegeddon proportions by all the world bodies, our lack lustre politician’s, to bow down to this new religion will be shown in history as the biggest total control scam ever to be placed upon mankind to provide world domination by the few.
A very good post Sir John but nobody is listening. The die has been made and filled, all we are waiting for is it to set.
May 28, 2023
Correct in almost every respect Sir John. But we’re not ASKED to fund this lunacy – we’re forced to. And we’re supposed to believe that early Middle Ages technology, made obsolete in the 1800’s because it is unreliable and doesn’t work when the wind doesn’t blow, is going to provide sufficient electricity to power this country plus millions of EV’s no-one wants.
Wind is currently providing 2.9 GW. Gas 4.8 GW and Nuclear 5.24 GW
Unfortunately, many of the Eco Nutters in the Establishment expect to make a great deal of money out of the scam and the cowardly Blue-Green Socialist CON in Government does what the UN and the WEF tell it to do.
This country is no longer a democracy in any meaningful sense.
May 28, 2023
Meanwhile “ green” has rendered virtually all household goods very much less useful.
And all in the name of saving the planet.
It has all been done so secretly.