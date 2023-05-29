How you could get a green revolution

I say to all those who write to me wanting to make faster progress to net zero two things. This needs to a world wide movement, as the main producers of CO 2 currently are China, the USA and EU, and the main growth comes from China and India. It can only succeed if it is a popular revolution, as for success it requires everyone in the world with a gas or coal heating system, with an ICE vehicle, with a meat diet, with a wish to travel by plane to change the way we live our lives.
Popular revolutions have been common in my lifetime to date. There was the revolution in advanced country living standards based on the arrival of the phone, the car, the washing machine and the fridge as the commonplace of each household rather than the privileges of the few in the later decades of the last century. This century has seen the digital revolution rush to success on a wave of popular buying and support. So many people have afforded a mobile phone or a home computer or pad, because they wanted the on line services these gadgets can bring. It took no government subsidy, no bans on rival products, no endless exhortation by Ministers to power the revolution. Mighty corporations, mainly American arose and vowed the public, with Amazon’s all conquering on line shopping, Alphabet’s far reaching searches and information, Microsoft’s near universal software, Apple’s dominance in equipment and Facebook/Meta’s ways of people talking to each other by internet.
So the Green revolution will succeed when it has the products and services that fly off the shelves because they serve us better and are affordable. Instead of governments taxing, regulating and lecturing us on what we have to do to get CO 2 down, they should be creating the conditions where companies can emerge that vow us with the new ideas. I would like a heat pump heating system for my London flat but am told there isn’t one that I can buy as I cannot place a box outside my window on the side of the building. If there is a supplier out there that can help me let me know. I have just bought a modern replacement gas boiler for my home because the heat pumps were far too dear to install and to run and would not necessarily heat to the same standard as gas. Where are the electric heating systems that are better and no dearer than the gas ones most of us use? What is the point of a heat pump if you operate it on a cold day when most of our electricity is generated from fossil fuels as it uses a lot of electricity?
The refusal of around half of UK households to readily take up the offer of a “free ” smart meter shows the revolution has a long way to go to be truly popular as the digital one is. Many people fear the new electricity system will mean dearer and less reliable power, and fear the smart meter will come to control or manipulate them in ways they do not want.
I think your last sentence is what is going to happen. They will make things both dearer and harder to maintain – Coercion by another name.
Not a good look for a nation that claims to be a free society.
That claim is getting harder and harder to make!!
Indeed dearer to fit, less efficient, more expensive and harder to maintain and often less convenient more expensive to run and shorter lived too.
“How you could get a green revolution” well stop the war on CO2 it is plant, tree and crop food and on balance a net benefit. The “solutions” pushed by government wind, solar, public transport, EV, heat pumps, hydrogen make no sig. difference to CO2 many actually increase CO2. They just give use expensive and unreliable systems and expensive energy too. Plus they destroy and export jobs.
I see that 44% of civil servants call home their main point of work. Is it any wonder that the NHS, passport office, border force, defence, government, LEAs… are all such a sick joke! Tax breaks too in doing this as then you can claim travel to your other work places against tax and for use of home work expenses.
We used to buy stuff because we wanted it ( rightly or wrongly).
Or at least we had been gently and pleasantly told that we wanted it.
The old world of advertising was glamorous and aspirational.
How foolish to try to foist and impose inferior goods on us by multiple trickeries.
I also object to the way many tradesmen have been turned into bossy, brainwashed zealots.
Plumbers terrified of using too much water FGS!
Electricians who lie about the power of wall heaters!
Do these green enthusiasts who beg for a speedier change realise what net zero will mean?
They will be cold, hungry, lonely, observed 24/7, stationary, penniless and deafened by heat pumps ( as now discovered by DEFRA).
And very soon…DEAD.
People can not live like that.
I know that people say this is all about money.
Profiting from a new industrial revolution.
But the weird thing is that the over-expensive products are not readily available nor do they work.
And advertisers are doing their best to alienate potential customers.
You need heat, water and detergent to wash clothes.
High settings to keep warm and dry.
Transport to keep life going.
Properly flushing loos to keep healthy.
Peace, quiet and freedom to keep sane. etc etc.
All civilisations and eras have had smoothly functioning systems.
Look at Victorian kitchens…they had everything bar the electricity.
All net zero does is destroy a system that worked perfectly.
The aim is for us to have nothing at all…Net Zero??
Well good old King of hypocrisy Charles has reduced the temperature on one of his swimming pools. What temp does Rishi have his pool at? He had to upgrade the grid up in Yorkshire it seems did he use a heat pump?
Heat pumps for swimming pools work far better than for heating houses in general as you are usually heating them in summer and they do not need to be that hot. So you can get a good “Coefficient of Performance” figure. Unlike when heating a house and hot water in the depths of say a Scottish winter.
“So the Green revolution will succeed when it has the products and services that fly off the shelves because they serve us better and are affordable.”
Page 19 of the Net Zero Strategy promised us electrical energy that was “abundant, cheap…and always available at the flick of a switch.”
This will never be possible using renewables which is why the Green Revolution will never succeed and we will be left with expensive intermittent energy and the rationing of energy, food, heating and transport with the Government now proposing “behavioural change” as the way to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050 (or is it now 2040 as recently proposed by the UN?)
If anthropogenic CO2 emissions were a problem the Government would have started a new nuclear program as soon as the CCA was signed as nuclear is the only low emission CO2 energy which can be abundant, affordable and reliable. We will have just the expensive French/Chinese Hinkley Point C by 2035 capable of suppling just 5% or less of our electrical energy by the 2035 decarboisation date.
Agree totally however a main issue is the dissembling by HMG, frankly lies on the cost and effectiveness of heat pumps, I read the other day someone with problems was told they needed an oil boiler back up, how does that work then? Solar/wind need vast arrays of batteries to even flows at egregious expense, electric cars aren’t green if you look at end to end, production to scrapping, vast electric needs we cannot provide so potentially ordinary families will suffer reduced supply and probably will not be able to afford and so it goes on.
Why is take up so poor. The public have seen through these ‘lies’. We don’t believe you.
Don’t agree on smart meters, I am almost pathologically attached to it as it has helped/driven me to be as energy efficient lower cost as possible.
And in other news a Tory government is considering price controls. Communist Russia would be proud.
And let’s put hundreds of small shop keepers out of business who need higher margins. Government in thrall to big business once again. Shameful.
As you say “electric cars aren’t green if you look at end to end, production to scrapping” they do not even save CO2 as keeping your old ICE car is almost always far better in CO2 terms, cost terms and practicality terms. We do not even have spare low carbon CO2 to charge them all with.
May 29, 2023
The Globalists are using propaganda, coercion, taxes and banning the cheaper and better “fossil fuel” options because it has nothing whatsoever to do with the climate and everything to do with CONTROL of “the peasants.”
As the wonderful Neil Oliver regularly says on his GB News show “it’s never about what they say it’s about.”
Until the scientists and politicians have an understanding that heating properties is simply replacing the heat that the structure loses and the vast majority of cases nearly all properties built prior to the late 1980s had very poor insulation standards with concrete floors and either solid walls or uninsulated cavities. The internal flooring systems lacked insulation and sound proofing. This all adds up to massive reconstruction works and to keep putting the fear of God into people about saving the world is about as using a big stick to beat the dead horse.
It will happen with the actual replacement of all the old housing stock as they become too expensive to live in but that will take decades. There is a natural cycle for all things and these madcap schemes are being used as the catalyst for the globalists to force upon their beliefs.
Slowly, slowly catchee monkey. The world is not going to end as the green zealots claim and China, India , Russia, USA will continue as they are. They have no choice. But silly old us will voluntarily place ourselves on the alter to be sacrificed for what. The relatively few people to make billions.
Sir John, there will be no Green revolution. Just a Green coup d’etat.
A Conservative Government went to great expense to send us all a letter and booklet to explain why we should not leave the EU. Can it not do the same to justify net-zero? And what is meant by green reveloution ?
We are told that the level of CO2 has increased since the industrial revolution. But so has the Global population. Why only the increase in CO2 be the driver of Climate change and not the other or a combination of both?
The Planet was able to re-cycle CO2 before the industrial period started and in fact still does as only a very very tiny fraction of CO2 form burning fossil fuel adds to the Global amount recycled each year. Again we are told that our tiny fraction of CO2 generation is causing climate change. The green revolution is actually the destruction of the earth’s CO2 recycling system by humankind. How much greenery has been removed since the start of the industrial revolution to support the increased population ? How much waste and pollution generated. How much heat generated in big cities to generate thermal currents in the atmosphere to alter weather patterns? A big list to investigate as to possible causes for Global warming. Just warming up the planet will release more CO2 from natural storage. It is a fact that CO2 will reflect radiated heat. Ten times less than water vapour but it tends to hang around more than water vapour which is short lived as turns into rain.
If the CO2 layer around the earth thickens more radiated heat will be reflected back, but so will the Sun’s rays. Will it get colder?
A lot of the CO2 story is based on computer modeling and we know how accurate this can be.
Not a simple bad CO2 story for Climate Change. But a nice simple scape goat for the Politicians who like to belive the science which furthers Political aims and objectives. Did you know the earth was flat at one time and beware if you said it was not so.
John
The so called NZ revolution you so complacently describe will be brutally imposed in the most vicious and sinister ways but then you know this and refuse to condemn it
John, your fundamental task is to expose this authoritarian barbarism and defend our most basic of freedoms that millions shed their blood to protect. That is your job. We simply ask you do it.
I for one am sick to the back teeth of Tory halfwits sitting in silence or in many cases complicit while the fascist Left in the guise of Labour, their union thugs, LD and the SNP continue their purge of our institutions and this nation’s historical people. When they take full control I genuinely fear what will happen and what oppressive laws they will pass to demonise certain identities.
The revolutions you list all came because they really were beneficial in ways that benefited peoples lives, gave value for money, more free time and freedom of movement.
This so called green revolution is being imposed with fear. Fear of a fraudulent climate change scam, fear of CO2, a minor trace gas that is essential to life on earth, currently at historically low levels. This ‘green’ revolution is leading to measures that control freedom of movement, freedom of speech, loss of agricultural land and food production.
Nobody seems prepared to discuss the wholesale slaughter of birds and bats by grossly inefficient, subsidised wind turbines.
What it needs is a government that listens to the public and STOPS this idiotic road to self destruction of net zero rubbish, ozone /climate chance/net zero they are all but a thick smoke screen to screw every last £££’s of our money, put simply if the great British people really believe in this net zero crap then there would be more than one MP in Parliament, what’s needed right now is a party to be truthful with us and stop all this disaster nonsense of that we will all fry in 30 odd years time , this is a fundamental reason why we are struggling to make ends meet because net zero rubbish as a effect on every aspect of our life and our a hard earned cash, when the weatherman with all the satellites and computers can’t get the next day’s forecast right we should take there views with a pinch of salt, that’s my rant for the day on net zero rubbish
Well exactly about the economic justification for sustainability but that is being tweaked by regulation isn’t it?
Now your bunch are really getting into the realms of Soviet fantasy by trying to force supermarkets to set prices to those you want. What a joke this Snake is! Perhaps a snake with a jester’s hat and an hammer and sickle on it is the most appropriate image. Do you realise a/ that it’s 2023 not 1973 and b/ that you have an obligatory General Election next year? If Tory MPs have any credibility at all, you need to disengage and start anew elsewhere.
Hi john
Smart meters are not free, we all have had cost to our energy bills for some years now to pay for them,
It’s only the power companies making money by not sending meter readers out which also means a loss of employment
having a smart meter was the worst thing I did , I always tell people not to have them, I have been over charged and never got my money returned,
monthly meter charges have risen, if I Didn’t use any power I would still be paying hundreds of pounds a year standing charges
Thank you
Question Sir John
What is the % of existing properties with un-suitable wet central heating systems that are installed with mini and microbore piping and undersized radiators?
All this changeover to electric heating for that is what air pump systems are, where is the electrical distribution system to meet the demand?
Still no plan for the safe environmental disposal of all the various components of all the renewable sources.