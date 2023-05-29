More potholes and worse potholes

This weekend when I did one of my regular visits around the constituency I found trying to steer round the bigger potholes was getting more difficult than usual. There are too many new holes, and the lack of work to deal with the smaller ones is leading to more large ones which hurt tyres and shake up suspension if you hit them.

I have taken the matter up again with Conservative Councillors who are pressing to get more work done to rescue our roads. The Lib Dem led Council likes spending money on closing and narrowing roads and making the lives of motorists more difficult but does not do enough to stop worrying deterioration.