More potholes and worse potholes

May 29, 2023 4 Comments

This weekend when I did one of my regular visits around the constituency  I found trying to steer round the bigger  potholes was getting more difficult than usual. There are too many new holes, and the lack of work to deal with the smaller ones is leading to more large ones which hurt tyres and shake up suspension if you hit them.

I have taken the matter up again with Conservative Councillors who are pressing to get more work done to rescue our roads. The Lib Dem led Council likes spending money on closing and  narrowing roads and making the lives of motorists more difficult but does not do enough to stop worrying deterioration.

  1. Jude
    May 29, 2023

    This, John, is the biggest swindle by councils. Billions have been given to councils primarily to repair our roads! Where has this gone, it’s not been spent on the roads. Though have to say I can give Suffolk 8 out of 10. They do not just fill holes, they relay roads. This they have done in the last 9 years I have lived here. So if Suffolk can do why are other councils failing? Think the answer is obvious ..just check the failing county council’s pension funds!! Just a thought but would like to see more accountability for the misuse of public funds.

  2. George Sheard
    May 29, 2023

    Hi John
    What’s happened to the machines that can repair three months work in a week built by JCB What’s happened to all the extra money the government has given to repair the pothole ?

  3. agricola
    May 29, 2023

    I’m pleased to hear that my experience where I live is not unique. In fact it is a national disease, a visible and sensory symptom of a pandemic in UK infrastructure.

  4. Graeme Dexter
    May 29, 2023

    Dear Sir John

    Would it not be more appropriate to take this up with the CEO of WBC? Current Tory Councillors seem to be more concerned with playing politics – non co-operation etc. WBC officers seem to be ruling the roost because of a lack of direction.

    Graeme Dexter

