A better way to control CO 2

There are things the government could do to speed it on its way towards net zero.
The most obvious cause of more CO 2 being generated in the UK is inviting in 600,000 extra people in a year. Every person brings with them a carbon footprint. Putting in all the extra homes, surgeries, schools and infrastructure will require a lot of cement, bricks and energy for construction. It’s not sensible to get all of us to cut our CO 2 output if we offset that with large scale migration, driving UK figures up again.
The government should be more interested in cutting its carbon footprint. It could substitute more online meetings for many of the trips abroad by jet plane. It could save more energy in public buildings with better insulation, usage patterns and controls. It could encourage more local food growing to cut food miles, instead of promoting wilding and imports.
The railway needs to cut its CO 2 per passenger mile travelled if it wants a green endorsement. It runs too many diesels, often leaving the engines running when stopped in stations. It runs too many near empty trains, upping the CO 2 per passenger substantially.
It is quite tempting to say we should have a few more net zero targets. Lower migration and lower inflation would be popular.
Good morning.
I can see where you are going with this, Sir John. You do not want to rock the boat so all you can do is highlight the contradictory nature of government policies such as today’s example.
The truth is, as we here have said, and I for one do not mind being the voice that says things that I know you cannot say, that MASS IMMIGRATION, NUT ZERO and CO2 levels have nothing to do with anything remotely sensible.
The danger lays in plain sight but few dare to speak its name.
The biggest savings would be to get fracking and drilling in the North Sea.
Building some SMRs and deporting those who shouldn’t be here.
Nothing so simple will be done, just building more useless windmills and trying to con people into buying heat pumps.
I see Germany has had to do a swift about turn on banning ice vehicles and imposing heat pumps from next year.
Politicians are going along with the usual line on Net Zero ,CO2 etc.
Of course it is OK for people like John Kerry to fly around the world in a private jet telling us all to cut back.
Even when it hurts chances of re-election Conservatives will sit on their hands and do nothing. Maybe they are battle weary. Maybe they plan to jump ship before the next election. Either way, ‘Carry On Regardless’ is the current motto.
The policies to reduce CO2 in the UK result in an increase worldwide. JR is pointing out the hypocrisy and stupidity of these. Why then is Net Zero so slavishly followed?
Well firstly there is no need for the UK to cut CO2. Manmade CO2 is not causing a climate emergency anyway. Secondly the CO2 solutions the Gov. push wind power, solar, walking, heat pumps, public transport, burning imported wood (young coal) at Drax, EVs, importing gas, exporting energy intensive industries… do not reduce CO2 sig. the last four certainly increase World CO2. Thirdly China, India, Russia etc. will take zero notice and will rather sensibly continue with cheap on demand coal and gas energy anyway giving then a huge competitive advantage and ensuring more is made there.
If one really wanted to reduce CO2 plant, tree and crop food then ban private jets, first class flights and half empty planes, buses and trains. Then chop down all the mature trees and forests (as they no longer take CO2 in) use the wood to build or bury it and replace with new growing tree that do capture carbon. But as is clear to sensible scientists CO2 is not a serious climate emergency issue it on balance a net good. We have had far higher CO2 levels in the past. If anything we are in a relative dearth of CO2 currently.
LL,
All sensible ideas – although I’d leave mature trees standing as they have other benefits.
The elephant in the room here isn’t CO2 and global warming, it’s world population levels. It took recorded history to get up to 1bn people in the early 1800’s. Another 120 years and the human population doubled from 1bn to £2bn by the mid 1920’s. In less than 100 years we are now over 8bn. This is the problem world leaders should address. Pollution, food shortages, mining damage, water usage, mass migration are all ultimately caused by having too many people on the planet.
Even if man made global warming were a problem then removing atmospheric CO2 would not even be the best way to tackle this anyway. Far better ways to spend the money.
A new excellent book Best Things First Paperback – 7 May 2023
by Bjorn Lomborg (Author), Bjørn Lomborg (Author)
Though even he appears (wrongly in my view) to have accepted that CO2 is a problem. It is not a serious problem at all indeed it is a net benefit in the view of many sensible scientists. Far more worrying things to worry about than CO2 see “On the Future: Prospects for Humanity” by Lord (Martin) Rees of Ludlow.
If CO2 were really an issue then you should also ban gyms, hobby cycling and jogging as these just waste (very inefficient, energy consuming & CO2 producing human food energy). Stationary bikes, rowing machines, treadmills, hobby cycling in loops etc. do not even get you to work using all this wasted energy! If you do the CO2 maths jogging is about the same as a small petrol car in CO2 terms per mile if on a typical UK diet. So a full car is far more efficient. Cycling a bit better per mile but even then a full car is better. Swimming and heated pools like Sunak’s Yorkshire one too.
But clearly the CO2 agenda is just a ruse to tax, inconvenience and order people about even more. Not a real issue. Until the Politicians, Celebs and King Charles stop taking private jets and helicopters or they ban this for all we can be sure they are just lying grade one hypocrites and not remotely serious about CO2.
The Green and grey Hydrogen agenda will also save no CO2 when you calculate it fully. Even wind power causes large CO2 emissions in construction, maintenance, grid connections and the gas backup needed to cover intermittency.
Much talk of abolition of IHT. Of course this would be sensible but even if the Conservative promised to do it who would actually trust them. Osborne sensibly “promised” to raise the threshold to £1m many years ago (so that Brown bottled his early election) but ratted on this. The threshold is still £325k in real terms more like £200K now.
IHT abolition. No way they would do that.
DO NOT TRUST THIS PARTY’S PROMISES HEREON IN TO THE ELECTION.
Go any way but the Liblabcon stitch up. Probably Green would be better if no other choice. At least they are sincere.
The Net Zero lunacy isn’t supposed to restrict the lives of, or inconvenience, the “Elite” …. only the peasants.
But I expect Sir John knows that.
Sunak’s off to the USA to talk to Senile Joe, shortly after returning from Japan clocking up the air-miles in order to try and pretend he’s a Statesman and, he hopes, boost his doomed hope of winning the next General Election. (Hint – we’re not impressed by PMs who spend most of their time outside the country instead of doing what’s necessary to fix the mess they’ve largely created here).
And I wonder how many MPs – only too keen to virtue-signal about “saving the planet” when it comes to voting in the House of Commons – are going to stop flying off on their “fact-finding missions” overseas this summer in order to cut their CO2 emissions and save the planet?
Watch what they do …. ignore what they say.
The clue perhaps is in the name they have given it, “MANMADE Climate Change”, the more people, the more they consume, and the more CO2 along with many other complex complications they will produce, in a whole variety of ways.
Is it any co-incidence that when the Worlds population has nearly doubled in the last 50 years we are having more problems with pollution, and shortages of many base materials in all of its forms.
Of course the activity phases of the Sun also may play a part in “Global Warming” yet another title.
Allister Heath today is surely right today
Humanity’s annihilation is far more likely than anyone dares to imagine
The obsession with net zero has left elites bizarrely blind to the risks posed by AI, biowarfare and nukes
as is Ysenda Maxtone Graham
“The spread of 20 mph zones is a conspiracy against the public” indeed just a very inefficient mugging of motorists to raise even more taxes for the government to waste.
For ages now the scientists and Save the World cult disciples all talk about man made CO2.
So how is it they keep blaming the human race and then in the next breath threaten strike action because our government what’s to stop illegal immigration?
For a small land mass island compared to many countries across the world it is not beyond reason and common sense that all these advisory panels and teaching organisations would have been singing from a different song sheèt and been condemning all aspects of immigration legal or otherwise.
If they had and government’s had grasped the nettle what a far better place we would be in today.
I urge the political State including consensus parties like John’s to continue with ever greater hast down the path towards Net Zero fascism. It is so important that the general population are economically damaged by this politics. Maybe then at some point they will wake up from their slumber and reject the detritus that push this authoritarian agenda by weaponising environmental considerations.
This blog accepts the CO2. CC narrative. I find that deeply depressing but then Tory, Labour, LD or SNP, it makes zero difference. They all piss into the same nasty pot and they’ll do it until the people kick back when the State steps over the line, which it will eventually in its pursuit of ever greater powers of control, monitoring and seizure
I’d rather have a politician look me in the eye and threaten to destroy my freedoms rather than one who pretends otherwise
Oxbridge parasites are destroying our nation with their fancy ideas
I think there’s been a misunderstanding about Net Zero today. It’s so synonymous with climate change.
Well today it’s a bit confused because it contradicts yesterday’s. I think our host is playing along with the hypocrisy today to make a point. But this is dangerous because a net zero zealot will read it as acceptance of their POV and come up with *good* reasons for not targeting immigration, inflation etc.
Stop acaring the hell out of the children with hell and damnation reports and tainted learning processes.
Teach them to respect and preserve what we have got. Teach them the other side of the renewable equation and the real impact it has on the environment and society and the cost of having a waste throw away society.
Designer clothes, toys, and electrical gadgets being driven everywhere, foreign holidays. If from the voice of the children they started to question their parents actions on a daily basis things would change.
Since people are the cause of increasing CO2, increasing the number of people here increases the already-increased risk of causing even worse.
We should all rember that we as individuals also generate CO2. It is surprising the amount per year.
How often do you see people sitting in their cars and lorries engine running playing on their phones in a car park or parked by the side of the road.
Do we know if it is just the CO2 we generate from burning fossil fuel that is soley causing climate change? Are there other more important and significant factors to consider?
Why are we not subjected to almost weekly Government adverts on TV or the other media explaining how CO2 is causing climate change. We are spending £ billions on the net-zero project so should be easy to explain and demonstrate why. It’s suppose to be science is it not. But I guess you have the problem of whose science.
Here you go again, Sir John, with your common sense and joined-up thinking! Dear oh dear, this won’t do at all. The Net Zero Green cult needs our blind unthinking obedience and ritual worship, otherwise people would see through it.
Well this piece is unexpected. Many people do support net zero, especialy those who watched the outstanding BBC documentary (still on iPlayer) Big Oil v The World, describing how the fossil fuel industry lied about the results of their own research scientists, on the runaway greenhouse effect of burning their products and leaking methane from their facilities. The tobacco industry did the same thing, when for years they denied that smoking caused lung cancer
The latest fossil fuel bullshit which is being inserted into world media is the outright lie that 85% of the world’s energy is derived from fossil fuels. Nothing could be further from the truth. To put facts into the equation, penetration of renewable sources into the global energy balance is now 35% (source; NASA) and is increasing by 2.5% to 3.0% per annum. India, China, the USA and Western Europe are leading the charge, though India and China are still burning a lot of coal.
SG
Anthropogenic climate change is the greatest fraud of all time. 97% of scientists agree with their funders.
Do not import extra carbon.
Where importing products (including oil and gas) produces extra carbon than producing it in the UK the import should be either banned or attract a punitive tariff. This could include workers, so it is MUCH cheaper to source, train and retain a UK based employee.
Speed it’s way to net zero?
What a lunatic aim and what arrogance to think that humans can control the planet. An example of just how out of touch and ignorant of reality politicians are. That is assuming they believe any of the BS. The more intelligent probably know very well that the whole climate agenda is about money and control. It has never been clearer that our representatives do not represent us at all, quite the reverse.
Yes, that is a teeny weeny but positive start.
They could make drax and others go back to burning local coal instead of wood chip from across the Atlantic. They could stop building any more rather useless wind turbines, using vast quantities of concrete. They could give the immediate go ahead for RR to build SMR’s. They could give the immediate go ahead for fracking, to save expensive and CO2 emitting imports.
Definitely, stop importing CO2 emitting migrants by the hundreds of thousands. Just stop all this. But they won’t.
Net Zero is just a big con created in the 80s with the invisible ozone layer then more & more con’s form governments around the globe to screw every last piece of silver from our shaking hands about a non existing situation which as happened millions of times in the past by the planet and weather on it’s own, the fact is this government isn’t getting as much revenue from the tax payers to pay for there incompetence letting millions into our country illegal and legal, there’s a General Election just round the corner and if this government thinks that screwing us is going to favour them then they are living in cloud cuckoo land
One of the most depressing blogs from Sir John for quite some time. What politicians of all parties need to do is to accept the the doom forecasts of IPCC are just that, doom mongering. The longer this goes on the more people will realise that these forecasts are so wide of the mark and climate is changing by much smaller amounts than they claim. Together with the paranoia of attributing every routine natural disaster to climate change even though these disasters are no worse or more common than they have been for thousands of years. ‘Net Zero’ is an impossible dream and mankind cannot live in that situation. We are literally pouring zillions down the plug hole with no prospect that it will achieve the slightest.
Rather than all the suggestions you make in your blog Sir John the best one that can actually achieve something is just to stop all Net Zero aims and the unaffordable changes to our way of life it attains.
Yesterday you were crying for new houses.
Overnight conversion?
We don’t need to encourage more incomers by concreting over our country. Yes, the side effect is slightly less CO2 but that’s largely irrelevant and anyway CO2 can travel across borders the last time I looked. Although it seems under this government that CO2 can be kept out but not people. That’s the level of idiocy.
Get your message straight please! – fewer new houses to save our environment, and care not to waste fuel unnecessarily, but don’t go crazy with this asymmetric closing down fossil fuel outfits to waste money and decrease our productivity!