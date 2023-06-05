Letter to Business Secretary

Dear Kemi
The UK vehicle industry is being badly damaged by the threat to ban sales of petrol and diesel cars from 2030. This is sooner than our main competitors, leaves insufficient time to create EV models people want and can afford and destroys a very successful UK ICE industry. Do you want all those factories to shut soon? Where are plans for new factories for making EVs with the batteries they need? How would you stop people importing nearly new ICE vehicles they want from 2030? Why do both government and Opposition want to wipe our current factories off the map?
There is a threat to our gas and oil boiler manufacture and installation businesses from the proposed ban on these boilers in new homes from 2025. Given the very low take up, high cost and questionable performance of heat pumps it would be wise to delay this ban until more progress has been made with finding good value good performance alternatives to gas and oil boilers.
I am copying Grant Shapps in to the correspondence as these policies are also unhelpful in trying to cut CO 2 emissions. EVs require a lot of energy to manufacture, and need a lot of electricity to recharge the batteries. Most days in the UK the bulk of this energy comes from fossil fuel generation. Heat pumps also need plenty of electricity to run and again often work from power mainly derived from fossil fuels. It makes the extra cost of the imports bizarre.
There is no point shifting industry from the UK to overseas to shunt round the CO 2, and no point in closing our oil and gas fields only to import these fuels instead. The UK needs to earn a living, to invest and create jobs here, not end up dependent on others.
Yours
John Redwood
Much more of this madness and the British arm of the vehicle manufacturing industry will be having the last rites said over it.
What about all the smaller companies in the supplier chain? The impact on those who cannot afford a EV replacement?
Above all where are the real hard nosed in your face for all this costing?
With the decline in the taxable population how the hell will all of it be paid for?
Surely not a massive build back better programme? Who the hell is actually running this country?
Good morning.
Dear Sir John,
There is no point in writing to her, there is nothing she can do. In fact, there is nothing the government can do, not whilst they allow others to pull their strings.
You need to cut the strings.
Surely a statement of the blindingly obvious but clearly not obvious to this appalling scientifically illiterate & fake Conservative government. Both bans (ICE cars and gas boilers) should not just be delayed they should be scrapped and we should get fracking, drilling and mining our local energy resources rather than relying on (less efficient) imports plus more R&D on better nuclear and in other areas. The export all our jobs and freeze agenda is moronic but so much of the Sunak agenda is mad job destroying, fake green crap, tax to death socialism.
Dismal rating for these ConSocialists and Sunak – I wonder why? Could it be that they got everything wrong for 13 years and then did the complete opposite to what they promised?
So nearly 300 die in an appalling rail crash in Indian and we get extensive BBC and MSM coverage – but in the UK excess deaths almost certainly from the Covid vaccination program (even in the young who never even needed such vaccines) is at least 200 times this figure so far and is still increasing by about three times this figure each week. Yet no serious investigations or inquiries or BBC/MSM coverage? Injuries like myocarditis etc. must be circa 10 times this figure.
See the depressing figures from South Korea who are addressing the issue – instead of trying to censor and cover it up.
Alas I believe your pleas, Sir John, wil make no difference. The Government is hopelessly out of touch , tone deaf and thoroughly misguided in its policies. It does not know what to do in the country’s best interests because the Conservative party itself has no foundation in a philosophy of conservative Goverment that all in the party agree on. This weakness makes the Party ineffectual in government. The only policy that seems to be agreed in Government is to keep the UK closely aligned with the EU for fear of doing something worse.
Our country is capitulating to a global dictatorship with not a shot being fired.
We are almost standing in the streets watching them take over.
Somewhere over the past decades we have lost our spirit of identity, too much woke, diversity, and this belief we have to be all things to everybody.
We the real British people are the hardest hit.
Universal basic income of £1,600 a month to be trialled in two places in England. Scheme to run for two years and participants will be monitored to see what effect it has on mental and physical health claims the Guardian. This is £19.2K PA which is more than the take home pay of a junior doctor (after their student loan interest commuting costs) – a moronic plan so who is paying for this lunacy.
You do rather well if you have two parents and four children all still living at home all on this scheme with all earning on top of this basic income. But if you are single and paying rent or a mortgage of say £1,400PCM and cannot work not so clever.
Robert Jenrick “migrants need to share hotel rooms so the tax payers gets value for money”.
So what “value” for money does the tax payer actually get Robert? Ever higher taxes, higher hotel bills and less choice, more pressure on doctors, hospitals, roads, school places, police, social services… is this the “value”? I am sure we are all very grateful for this wonderful value received! Price is what you pay value is what you get with this government nearly 50% of GDP is the price and the value received back is virtually nothing of value!
Every major Conservative policy hurts the vast majority of voters.
Pearls before swine. Reading the comments the fact is that the population, for good reason, considers the political class hopeless.
Times they need to be achanging!
Your comments are right Sir John but for one big floor in what you say, and that is you are assuming that the tories or labour are in power in 2030 to carry on with the biggest con to mankind in the form of the net zero/climate change rubbish, eventually the public will see through the lies and put there country first and not the buddies