My Intervention in the Illegal Migration Statement

John Redwood (Wokingham, Conservative):
If we reduced the waiting time from, say, a year to three months when making a decision on an illegal migrant, would that not cut the accommodation and other public service costs by three quarters and relieve a lot of the pressure? What is a reasonable time to come to a conclusion on whether someone is illegal and should not stay, or is welcome here and can get a job?
Suella Braverman, Secretary of State for the Home Office:
That is why I am encouraged by the progress we are making on our initial decision backlog, cases preceding last summer where people have been waiting for many months and in some cases years for a decision on their asylum application. It is essential that we bear down on that backlog, shorten the time that people are waiting for a decision and fundamentally reduce the cost to the taxpayer.
I notice she does not say what she is actually doing to shorten the waiting time, which at its current length is scandalous, both for the refugees and the UK Tax payer, but perhaps that came out elsewhere in the debate?
Totally agree but prefer 2 weeks max from arriving. Suggest the armed forces & territorials are given basic training. We could be removing these illegal criminals so fast. The boats would stop overnight!!
The ‘will’ of government isn’t there
Why if they are known to be illegal, have no legal paperwork at all, are they not returned immediately, why give them months and months of accommodation to plead their case.
You are just giving them hope of being rewarded for completing an illegal action, which will encourage others to do the same.
The present set up is just daft, and completely unfit for purpose.
Just to prove the point, they are net even held in secure accommodation, so they can just roam at will for months at a time, no wonder thousands go missing.
They should be in secure accommodation until their case is settled …like every other country in the world
We are not tough enough in the way we treat illegal migrants . Allowing non UK bodies an influence on how we approach this problem is absolutely ridiculous . Flights should be on stand by to deport illegals within 24 hours of their arrival – no ifs or buts about it . At a time when the economy is in a mess and living costs are so high , we cannot shilly shally about this problem .
Indeed. We certainly shouldn’t be giving them ANY accommodation that taxpayers themselves couldn’t afford. However this Government are actively encouraging all immigration with hand outs of all descriptions at the 46% of positive taxpayer expense. Used to have 24hour expedited removals. Why not now? Because as always the Tory’s just lie about their real policy. 602000 net immigration isn’t an accident EVERY year. I wonder why we have a 7.2 million waiting list in the English NHS. A housing crisis. A welfare crisis. An education crisis. A congestion crisis. A highest taxation crisis. NO we have a mass immigration supporting lefty Tory Party crisis.
Delay due to Civil Service “ working “ from home ?
The point being, who allowed the backlog to become so bad in the first place?
Patel, May, Javid or Rudd. Or all of them?
It’s Tory policy to keep them. If it looks like an elephant 🐘 walks like an 🐘 sounds like an elephant, it’s an 🐘. They need to stop lying and seek to justify their policy or incompetence. We need pay by political delivery. So this year all politicos get…… nothing.
As I understand it, illegal immigrants intentionally ditch everything which can identify them and this
slows down the whole process as the Home Office currently needs to identify them as part of its work ?
It sure as hell is not rocket science for those in charge.
Anyone and that means everyone who arrives with no legal recognised form of identification under no circumstances will be considered suitable for the immigration application process, and as such will be deported within 24 hours. Photographed and fingerprinted or eye retina identification to ensure if they turn up again they are still refused entry. The days of playing softball are over.
We have heard recently from some ministers about how difficult it is for the government to control immigration.
Do these people think we are idiots?
Any sovereign state can control its borders. There is no magic force stopping this from happening.
The government still has a Parliamentary majority and should be able to ensure civil service is working properly.
Therefore, the country has all the tools it needs to put a stop to excessive immigration.
Get on with it.
Many illegal immigrants who arrive by air destroy their papers on board aircraft after using them to board the flights. The airlines then get fined unless thay can prove they have seen travel documents. Surely someone arriving without documents should automatically be returned to the point of embarkation on the next flight?
There is a fundamental problem outside the control of the UK. Verifying the back story of an asylum seeker requires the cooperation of corrupt, hostile or reluctant foreign states and, failing that, extensive enquiries with personal acquaintances, not all trustworthy, and agencies. When satisfactory replies are not forthcoming how long should the UK wait? What is the decision when enough time has been spent? As some valid grounds or reject? Assign a provisional category allowing the applicant to work and start a normal life?
Given all these uncertainties it is even more necessary to turn the boats back. There is nothing in international law to prevent the UK doing this, as I have said many times, quoting chapter and verse.
The problem is the weakness of the Government which in turn stems from the absence of a conservative philosophy of government in the party.
Until the Party develops such a philosophy it is not fit to govern.
If they have arrived here illegally why are their ‘cases’ even considered? They have broken OUR Laws so they must not be rewarded for doing so.
To stop ALL illegals, we have to set a precedent and that is to BLOCK all persons coming here when bypassing the legally acceptable methods and routes. Why is it just the UK who is suffering from this malady? No other Nation treats their illegal immigrants as though they had a bona fide reason for being there. Why us?
Why do we always have to demonstrate our compassionate naivety for the unscrupulous to take full advantage of? Hello! We cannot feed the world, nor house the world, nor medically treat the world or pay them for just being here. Why does this government not accept that fact and do something really positive to strictly defend our shores? Won’t a Statutory Instrument work here?
You will never achieve any progress whilst lawyers milk the system for all it is worth. Spurious claims everywhere. Cut the legal aid permitted per illegal migrant claim, then you may see some progress.