Please see my interview with Talk TV where we discussed the need for tax cuts, scrapping IR35 and inheritance tax
You can find it between 2:09:01 and 2:19:00
4 Comments
June 6, 2023
Good morning.
Inheritance Tax is a biggie for many, with that money that has already been taxed looking to be taxed again. And just like Stamp Duty / Tax I would like to ask the question as to why this is ? What has government done to earn this money ?
As someone else pointed out – Government sees the taxpayer as a sort of ATM (Ca$hcow). But I see government as nothing but a latter day Robber Baron.
June 6, 2023
Well all sensible stuff JR but clearly Sunak, Hunt, Gove, Dowden, Shapps, Hands and most of your party… have completely the opposite tax to death, expensive intermittent energy, open door to low skilled immigration, currency debase and regulate to death agenda.
So yet more hot air from Sunak on migrants but only telling us all that is wrong with the system. We all know what is totally wrong with the system Sunak yet still you fail to withdraw from the ECHR. So why have your done nothing? What we want to know Sunak is why the Tories have been in power for 13 years (& nearly four years with a very large majority) yet nothing sensible has been done? The time for hot air expired many years ago Sunak.
June 6, 2023
The existential problems facing Britain go far beyond the policy changes recommended in this interview. For example, Labour and their union backers (and activists) push for Marxist inspired UBI that seeks to destroy the link between work and income (pay) has the capacity to destroy private sector capacity, destroy the tax base and usher in State totalitarianism in which State dependency is used to dictate and control private action.
These left-wing think-tank ideas will also become a magnet for millions of migrants who will rush to this nation thinking a pot of gold is there for the taking. UBI will destroy this nation. The Left know how to play the game by hiding behind the lie of social justice, equality and compassion…
ESG and the erronously named ‘social justice’ movement is the driving force behind the State sanctioned racism and bigotry of the Left and is undermining commerce eg Target, Disney, CBI..it is a poison built on lies, hate and allegations made on zero evidence
The fascist Left now control everything while Tory politicians live in dreamland going over issues that have become party political fodder
June 6, 2023
Your comment about inheritance tax ‘let’s have a discussion before the next election’ made me laugh. As if anything you promise before the next election will be implemented! I remember a previous promise to raise it to a million pounds.